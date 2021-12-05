NFL Week 13 Rewind: Loss by Ravens makes AFC playoff race even tighter

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have bashed and bruised each other for years in the rough AFC North, but the latest installment may have topped them all.

Getting a touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left to pull within 20-19, the Ravens decided to go for the win rather than what would be a sure extra point to send the game to overtime. It didn’t work. Mark Andrews couldn’t haul in a short pass from Jackson and the Steelers escaped, putting the entire AFC in even more of a jumble.

Pittsburgh’s win moved them to 6-5-1 and put them back in contention for a playoff spot. The loss for Baltimore, now 8-4, is certainly a help to the Bills’ playoff cause, as was the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati and the Chargers are both 7-5.

And in what could be the biggest surprise of the day, the Detroit Lions actually won a game, on the last play no less.

A capsule look at the week 13 games:

Game of the Day

Steelers 20, Ravens 19