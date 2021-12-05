NFL Week 13 Rewind: Loss by Ravens makes AFC playoff race even tighter

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have bashed and bruised each other for years in the rough AFC North, but the latest installment may have topped them all.
Getting a touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left to pull within 20-19, the Ravens decided to go for the win rather than what would be a sure extra point to send the game to overtime. It didn’t work. Mark Andrews couldn’t haul in a short pass from Jackson and the Steelers escaped, putting the entire AFC in even more of a jumble.
Pittsburgh’s win moved them to 6-5-1 and put them back in contention for a playoff spot. The loss for Baltimore, now 8-4, is certainly a help to the Bills’ playoff cause, as was the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati and the Chargers are both 7-5.
And in what could be the biggest surprise of the day, the Detroit Lions actually won a game, on the last play no less.
A capsule look at the week 13 games:
Game of the Day
Steelers 20, Ravens 19
The scoop: Ravens coach John Harbaugh saw the chance to push Pittsburgh back in the playoff mix by going for the win and it almost succeeded, but Baltimore remained a game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC North. Jackson threw for 253 yards and the touchdown to Watkins but was sacked seven times, 3.5 of them by T.J. Watt, back from the reserve/Covid-19 list.
Why the Steelers won: They got a solid game from 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was 21 of 31 for 236 yards and two TDs, the last a 5-yard pass to Diontae Johnson with 1:48 to play that gave the Steelers their first lead of the game. And it held.
Top Attractions
Chargers 41, Bengals 22
The scoop: Los Angeles scored the first 24 points of the game, then the Bengals scored the next 22, then the Chargers the next 17 and that was the story. Justin Herbert threw three TD passes, two to Keenan Allen and one to Jalen Guyton. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards but was intercepted twice.
Why the Chargers won: After Cincinnati closed to within 24-22 on on a 7-yard TD run by Joe Mixon, the defense stopped the ensuing two-point conversion try. Mixon then fumbled in the fourth quarter and Tevaughan Campbell returned it 61 yards for a score to make it 31-22.
Washington 17, Raiders 15
The scoop: Brian Johnson, the latest kicker for WFT, booted a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left that gave Washington its fourth win in a row. The score was just 7-6 for Washington entering the fourth quarter. Taylor Heinicke threw TD passes to Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson. The Raiders’ lone win in the last five was on Thanksgiving.
Why Washington won: It held the Raiders to just one touchdown, by Josh Jacobs in the fourth quarter.
Seahawks 30, 49ers 23
The scoop: Seattle put a dent in the 49ers’ playoff hopes by scoring the only nine points of the second half, on a sack of Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone for a safety and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett. Wilson, hampered by a finger injury this season, showed signs of being his old self, going 30 of 37 for 231 and two TDs.
Why the Seahawks won: They stopped the 49ers from tying the game after missing on a chance to put it away with a fumble at the 49ers’ 2. Garoppolo got San Francisco down to the 3 but Seattle defenders got a hand on his last two passes.
Chiefs 22, Broncos 9
The scoop: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not have a great game by his standards (15 of 29, 184 yards), but he did have a 10-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. It was Kansas City’s lone offensive touchdown. Daniel Sorensen’s 75-yard interception return off Teddy Bridgewater was the other K.C. TD.
Why the Chiefs won: They kept the Broncos out of the end zone until 5:12 remained in the game.
Best of the rest
Lions 29, Vikings 27
The scoop: After weeks of some bad luck but mostly bad play, the Lions have something to celebrate, their first victory after 10 losses and a tie. And it came in dramatic fashion. After the Vikings had taken a 27-23 lead on a 3-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson with 1:50 left, Jared Goff drove the Lions 75 yards in 15 plays with no time outs, capping it with an 11-yard fourth-down pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play of the game. Detroit led 20-6 at halftime as Goff (25 of 41, 296 yards) threw two other TD passes to T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright, but the Vikings chipped away.
Why the Lions won: The Vikings missed on three two-point conversion tries. Those missed points added up to a loss.
Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17
The scoop: When Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have big games, their team usually wins. It happened a lot with the Patriots and it happened with the Bucs in the win over the Falcons. Brady threw four touchdown passes for 368 yards, two to Gronkowski.
Why the Buccaneers won: They took command after what could have ended up being a disaster near the end of the first half, when Brady’s pass deep in his own end was returned by Falcons lineman Marion Davidson for three yards and a TD to cut the Bucs’ lead to 20-17. But that was Atlanta’s last score of the game.
Cardinals 33, Bears 22
The scoop: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins both were back in the potent Cardinals’ lineup, and that was bad news for the Bears. Murray accounted for four Arizona touchdowns, the first a pass to Hopkins, and he added two scoring runs of 9 and 3 yards and a TD throw to James Conner. The Bears’ Andy Dalton was picked off four times.
Why the Cardinals won: They have become the NFL’s road warriors, they are now 7-0 away from Arizona.
Dolphins 20, Giants 9
The scoop: Break up the Dolphins? Well, maybe the Bills are glad they have already played them twice. Miami hasn’t lost since visiting Orchard Park on Halloween, as Tua Tagovailoa led Miami (6-7) to its fifth straight win with 244 yards passing and two touchdowns to Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford. Mike Glennon, starting at QB for the Giants (4-8) in place of the injured Daniel Jones, threw for 187 yards with an interception but was diagnosed with a concussion after the game, further complicating the team’s quarterback situation.
Why the Dolphins won: The defense has allowed no more than 10 points in four of the five wins on the winning streak.
Eagles 33, Jets 18
The scoop: With Jalen Hurts out with an ankle injury, backup Gardner Minshew made sure the Eagles were in good hands. Philadelphia scored on its first seven possessions of the game (they only had eight) and took the lead for good on an 18-yard run by Kenneth Gainwell with 4:40 left in the first half. Minshew was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns, while the Jets’ Zach Wilson was 23 of 38 for 226 yards, two TDs and an interception.
Why the Eagles won: The Jets couldn’t stop the Eagles on the ground, as they ran for 185 yards. Philly also held the ball for 13:50 of the 15-minute third quarter.
Rams 37, Jaguars 7
The scoop: L.A., losers of three straight, got better in a hurry against one of the worst teams in the league. Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, including one to Cooper Kupp and another to Odell Beckham Jr. Kupp now has 100 catches for the season.
Why the Rams won: They held the Jaguars to 197 yards of offense.
Dog of the Day
Colts 31, Texans 0
The scoop: As expected, Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis running game had a very good day. Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, had 143 yards and two touchdowns, pushing his season totals on the ground to 1,348 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Why the Colts won: They held the Texans to just 141 yards of offense and neither starter Tyrod Taylor (5 of 13, 45 yards before being injured) or Davis Mills (6 of 14, 49 yards) could generate anything even remotely resembling an offense.
News wire services contributed to this report.