NFL Rewind: Tucker’s ‘Route 66’ field goal beats luckless Lions

If you were to guess what NFL team would lose on the last play of the game on a record-long field goal that hits the crossbar and tumbles over, the choice would be easy.

The team with the longest-running spell of tough luck: The Detroit Lions.

Detroit fans were in a frenzy on Sunday when it looked like their team had rallied from a 13-0 second half deficit for an upset of the Baltimore Ravens.

Having failed to advance the ball to reasonable field goal range and only 3 seconds left, Baltimore had only one hope: Let Justin Tucker attempt a 66-yard field goal at Ford Field. That was a big task even for Tucker and the NFL record was 64 yards by Matt Prater of the Broncos, who hit it in the Mile High air of Denver Colorado against the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

Wouldn’t you know it: Tucker’s kick was down the middle but would it be long enough. Just barely. It hit the crossbar and went over dooming the winless Lions, 19-17, in their first season under new head coach Dan Campbell and saving the Ravens from a loss which would have tempered the enthusiasm from last week’s win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.