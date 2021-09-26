NFL Rewind: Tucker’s ‘Route 66’ field goal beats luckless Lions

If you were to guess what NFL team would lose on the last play of the game on a record-long field goal that hits the crossbar and tumbles over, the choice would be easy.
The team with the longest-running spell of tough luck: The Detroit Lions.
Detroit fans were in a frenzy on Sunday when it looked like their team had rallied from a 13-0 second half deficit for an upset of the Baltimore Ravens.
Having failed to advance the ball to reasonable field goal range and only 3 seconds left, Baltimore had only one hope: Let Justin Tucker attempt a 66-yard field goal at Ford Field. That was a big task even for Tucker and the NFL record was 64 yards by Matt Prater of the Broncos, who hit it in the Mile High air of Denver Colorado against the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.
Wouldn’t you know it: Tucker’s kick was down the middle but would it be long enough. Just barely. It hit the crossbar and went over dooming the winless Lions, 19-17, in their first season under new head coach Dan Campbell and saving the Ravens from a loss which would have tempered the enthusiasm from last week’s win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.
How luckless are the Lions? Their last championship was in 1957 in the old NFL, three years before the American Football League was founded. The Lions never have made it to the Super Bowl. Their postseason record since routing the Cleveland Browns in the 1957 NFL championship game is 1-12. Their last playoff win was in the 1991 season over the Dallas Cowboys. In the NFL’s old Black and Blue Division they’ve labored in the shadows of the Green Bay Packers/Vince Lombardi dynasty and powerhouse teams of the Chicago Bears and perennial contenders Minnesota Vikings.
The Lions were one of four teams that fell to 0-3 for the start of the NFL season. The New York Giants, who also lost on a last-play field goal, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the others who have been blanked so far.
A capsule look at Week 3:
Game of the Day
Rams 34, Buccaneers 24
The scoop: The ballyhooed showdown between Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Tampa Bay against the Rams was a bit of a letdown. Matthew Stafford of the Rams passed for four touchdowns in a game in which L.A. never trailed. Two of Stafford’s touchdown passes went to Cooper Kupp, but the killer was a 75-yarder to veteran DeSean Jackson for a 21-7 lead in the third quarter.
Why the Rams won: Stafford (27 of 38 for 343 yards and no interceptions) outperformed Brady (41-55, 432 yards, 1 TD, no interceptions, 3 sacks).
Headliners
Chargers 30, Chiefs 24
The scoop: Twice Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes to give the Chiefs the lead in the second half, but he also threw an interception in a tie game that was picked off by Alohi Gilman of the Chargers at the L.A. 41 with 1:42 left. A fourth-down pass interference penalty against Deandre Baker of the Chiefs on fourth-and-9 at the KC 35 kept the Chargers’ winning drive alive. Instead of setting up for a short field goal and using the clock, the Chargers went all out. Justin Herbert passed to Mike Williams for 16 to the Chiefs’ 4, then passed to him for a touchdown on the next play to make it 30-24 with 32 seconds left.
Why the Chargers won: Herbert outplayed Mahomes, four TD passes to three, no interceptions to two and was sacked just once while the Chiefs’ star went down twice.
Packers 30, 49ers 28
The scoop: Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the last play won it for Green Bay and spoiled a comeback by the Niners and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Niners, who once trailed 17-0, went ahead on a 12-yard pass from Garoppolo but it left Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 37 seconds to work with although they had no timeouts left. Rodgers completed passes to Davante Adams for 25 and 17 yards, spiked the ball and turned things over to Crosby. Rodgers was was 23 of 33 in Sunday’s victory to bring Green Bay to 2-1 and sole possession of first place in the NFL’s North Division.
Why the Packers won: The Niners left Rodgers too much time.
Saints 28, Patriots 13
The scoop: New Orleans took a 14-0 lead on Jameis Winston’s touchdown passes to Alvin Kamara (11 yards) and Marquez Callaway (7) in the first half. A 34-yard interception return of a Mac Jones pass by Malcolm Jenkins on New England’s opening series in the third quarter made it 21-3. Jones completed 30 of 51 but was intercepted three times. Besides the pick-6, another interception set up a short drive for the Callaway touchdown.
Why the Saints won: Jones isn’t Tom Brady yet.
Bengals 24, Steelers 10
The scoop: Cincinnati never trailed in winning at Heinz Field for first time since 2015 and the seventh time in 21 tries. Joe Burrow passed for all three Bengals touchdowns, the first to Tyler Boyd for 17 to open the scoring and to rookie Ja’Marr Chase from 34 and 9 yards. The latter made it 24-7 with 6:18 left in the third quarter.
Why the Bengals won: They sacked Ben Roethlisberger four times, twice in the fourth quarter.
Titans 25, Colts 16
The scoop: Ryan Tannehill (18 of 27, 197 yards) passed for all three Tennessee touchdowns but threw two INTs in the first half in plus territory to keep it close. Tennessee also lost a fumble at the Indy 19. The Colts never led, and a disappointing start against a tough schedule by a team that some considered an AFC contender can only turn the heat up on coach Frank Reich.
Why the Titans won: The Colts converted only 3 of 12 third downs, went 1-3 in the red zone and were 0-2 in goal-to-go situations.
Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT)
The scoop: Daniel Carlson, whose extra point miss hurt the Raiders, kicked his second field goal of overtime and his third of the game with 0:02 left in the extra period to push Las Vegas to 3-0. Miami led 14-0 after an 85-yard interception return by linebacker Elandon Roberts and a 24-yard run by Malcolm Brown in the first quarter. Vegas scored the next 25 points but Carlson missed the kick after Peyton Barber’s 1-yard run that made it 25-14, leaving the door open for the Dolphins. Miami rallied behind Jacoby Brissett, sending the game to OT on his 1-yard scramble on fourth down with 2 seconds left and two-point pass to Will Fuller V.
Why the Raiders won: They made two huge plays in OT after Miami had tied it with a field goal. One was a 34-yard pass from Derek Carr to Bryan Edwards. The other was a 27-run by Barber.
Vikings 30, Seahawks 17
The scoop: Minnesota broke into the win column after two losses in an impressive way. Kirk Cousins rallied the Vikings from a 17-7 first half deficit, throwing two of his three TD passes. The Vikes took the lead, 21-17, before halftime on Cousins’ 3-yard pass to Justin Jefferson after a missed Seattle field goal. All the scoring in the second half came on field goals by Greg Joseph of the Vikings.
Why the Vikings won: Alexander Mattison filled in for the injured Dalvin Cook and ran for 112 yards.
Best of the rest
Browns 26, Bears 6
The scoop: Chase McLaughlin kicked four field goals for the winners, one a 57-yarder in the second quarter. Small change. Cleveland had only two touchdowns although outgaining Chicago, 418-47. Myles Garrett of the Browns had 4.5 sacks for 24.5 yards and Jadeveon Clowney had two. The Bears’ points came on two field goals. Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield was sacked five times but completed 19 of 31 for 246 yards with one TD. Kareem Hunt’s 29-yard run for a TD gave Cleveland breathing room, 20-13 early in fourth.
Why the Browns won: Justin Fields, the rookie quarterback Bears fans have been clamoring for, showed he’s not ready to replace the injured Andy Dalton. Fields completed 6 for 20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times for 67 yards.
Ravens 19, Lions 17
The scoop: Tucker kicked his record 66-yard field goal on the last play after Detroit had rallied from 13-0 to take the lead on for first time in game on Ryan Santoso’s 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left. Baltimore moved into range for Tucker’s monster kick even though Lamar Jackson was sacked twice on the final possession. A 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 from the Baltimore 16 moved ball to the Detroit 48. Jackson spiked the ball and threw an incompletion, leaving 0:03 on clock for the field goal try. Jackson (16 of 31) passed for 287 yards and one touchdown and ran seven times for 59. Tucker kicked four field goals after missing from 49 early in the game.
Why the Ravens won: The Lions went too conservative, playing for a field goal after gaining a first down at the Baltimore 14 at the 2-minute warning. They netted three yards on the next three plays before kicking Santoso’s field goal and left Baltimore and Tucker just enough time.
Falcons 17, Giants 14
The scoop: Younghoe Koo kicked 40-yard field goal on last play to win it. Giants led 14-7 on a 1-yard run by Saquon Barkley and run for two-point conversion by Daniel Jones with 12:53 left. Atlanta then drove 72 yards to tie the game on a 1-yard pass from Matt Ryan to former Bills tight end Lee Smith with 4:13 left. After forcing a Giants punt, the Falcons advanced 58 yards in seven plays to position themselves for Koo’s winning kick. Key plays in winning drive were completions for 28 yards to Cordarelle Patterson and 25 to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Ryan completed 27 for 37 for 243. Jones was 24 for 35 for 266 yards. Barkley carried 16 times for 51 yards.
Why the Falcons won: They held and forced the Giants to kick field goals after twice reaching the red zone in the first half.
Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19
The scoop: Jacksonville took the lead, 13-7, after Jamal Agnew’s 109-yard return of a missed field goal and was in front 19-10 late in third quarter. Cards scored 21 unanswered points on two runs by James Conner that ended long drives and a 29 return of a Lawrence pass by Byron Murphy Jr. for the lead, 24-19, with 24 seconds left in third. It was one of two INTs by Murphy. Trevor Lawrence completed 22 of 34 passes for 219 yards and the Jaguars ran for 159 yards. Jaguars lost 18th in a row since winning their 2020 opener.
Why the Cardinals won: Rookie quarterback Lawrence was sacked three times, threw two interceptions and lost fumbles when sacked on last two Jacksonville possessions.
Dog of the day
Broncos 26, Jets 0
The scoop: Denver joined Las Vegas as the only AFC teams off to a 3-0 start, shutting down the punchless Jets. The Broncos produced only two touchdowns but outgained New York, 344-162. Denver scored both its touchdowns in the first half on 1-yard runs by rookie Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Brandon McManus kicked four field goals for the winners, the longest 47.