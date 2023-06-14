Troy Vincent has been a staunch advocate against domestic violence but has reached a point in life where he wants evidence-based answers. How do young men view domestic and gender-based violence?

Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, became curious about what goes through the psyche of young men about such a sensitive topic. Through his travels, Vincent has spoken on domestic violence, but noticed the audience was mostly women.

Seeing, statistically speaking, the victims rather than the harmers in attendance for his talks made him want answers. His curiosity led to him and his wife, Tommi, a domestic violence victim, and the chair of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, to launch The Vincent Commission with Niagara University, which will focus on how young men view domestic and gender-based violence through their thoughts and experiences. Vincent hopes to have a study completed in the next 18 months.

“This has been about two years in the making,” Vincent said. “I was troubled and I was doing an educational session for an organization. The lack of men in the room and I shared that experience when I was here in 2017. Most of the time in this space, it’s led by women. Women aren’t the issue in this space, it’s the men. When you see a lack of men participation in being part of the solution, I’m challenged.”

Vincent, who played cornerback for the Buffalo Bills from 2004-06, visited Niagara in 2017 for a talk on domestic violence and noticed the majority women audience. Although he wished more men were in attendance, it served as a networking opportunity, being able to meet Niagara President Rev. James J. Maher. Over the years, the two have had conversations about what they could do to combat the issue, and the solution was to conduct a study that’ll be led by Dr. Dana Radatz and Dr. Jennifer E. Beebe.

“Gender-based violence includes domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence and stalking,” Radatz said. “These harms are pervasive in our culture and occur at alarming rates. While these types of violence can and do happen, one of the most vulnerable time periods of one’s life is between the ages of 18 and 24.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 41% of women experienced some form of sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner. Over 61 million women have experienced psychological aggression by their significant other during their lifetime. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports women between the ages of 18-24 are commonly abused by an intimate partner. NCADV also mentions 1.5 million high school students are physically abused by their dating partners each year and 43% of dating college women reported violent or abusive behavior from their partner.

From the jarring numbers to his wife’s experience, Vincent is determined to helping end domestic violence. During the 1980s, his mother was a victim and, as he witnessed the pain she endured, Vincent recalls finally becoming fed up as a teenager and devoting his life to solving domestic violence.

“At 16, I made that commitment for the rest of my life and promised my mom I’d be a champion and advocate to end this,” Vincent said. “I never wanted anybody to feel my mother’s pain or experience the pain she experienced during that time period. I was introduced at seven, but at 16, when I was like, ‘Okay mom, enough’ and ‘Don’t put your hands on my mom no more.’ Throughout high school, college, my entire professional career, and to this day, my wife and I have been in this together.”