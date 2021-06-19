 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
News Basketball POY Jalen Bradberry will play prep season at The Woodstock Academy
0 comments

News Basketball POY Jalen Bradberry will play prep season at The Woodstock Academy

Support this work for $1 a month
Jalen Bradberry (copy)

Niagara Falls' Jalen Bradberry, the Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year in boys basketball, knows where he will play basketball next season. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

It’s no secret reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Boys Basketball Player of the Year Jalen Bradberry was heading to prep school.

He announced last December he had reclassified for Class of 2022 to make up for the lost time of being able to develop and showcase his talents on the AAU circuit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Folks now know where Bradberry will be playing next year as he posted a photo on Instagram of The Woodstock Academy in Connecticut with the caption: “Next chapter. … Let’s go to work.”

Bradberry helped Niagara Falls win the Section VI Class AA title with a 19-1 record. He surpassed 2,000 career points during a season in which he displayed a strong all-around game running the point for the Wolverines. The 6-foot-3 Bradberry recorded per-game averages of 24.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals.

Bradberry, a two-time first team All-Western New York selection, is the all-time leading scorer in the history of Cataract City high school basketball with 2,265 points. That total ranks seventh all-time in Western New York history.

Bradberry played varsity as an eighth-grader for Niagara Wheatfield. As a freshman, he helped now defunct Niagara Catholic win the Manhattan Cup Class B championship in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association. Catholic’s sudden closing by the Diocese of Buffalo in June 2018 resulted in him moving to Niagara Falls as a sophomore, where he helped the Wolverines reach the state semifinals. He then went to Park School for a year, which played a tough independent schedule.

He returned to Niagara Falls midway through his senior year for the chance to play for his father Carlos, once he was named head coach just before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic delayed season in February.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News