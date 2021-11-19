New York International Raceway Park at Lancaster anounces 2022 schedule

New York International Raceway Park at Lancaster Speedway and Dragway has announced 11 race dates for the 2022 stock car schedule, beginning May 21 and featuring the 34th U.S. Open weekend Sept. 10 and 11 and the first visit to the track by the Small Block Super Modified Championship Series.

The New York Super Stock Series visits on opening night, plus Sportsman, Street Stocks, 4 Cylinders and TQ Midgets.

On June 4, the track will host the makeup event for the twice-postponed U.S. Open 125 from this year for Tour-Type Modifieds, along with races featuring Late Models and Street Stocks. On June 18, Sportsman, Street Stocks, 4 Cylinders and TQ Midgets will be in action.

The Ol’ Boy Cup for Tour-Type Modifieds is scheduled for June 30, with Street Stocks, 4 Cylinders and TQ Midgets also on the card.

The NYSS returns July 9, along with Sportsman, 4 Cylinders and TQ Midgets. July 30 will be the Sportsman Summer Bash 50, with Street Stocks, 4 Cylinders and TQ Midgets.