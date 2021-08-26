New St. Bonaventure athletic director Joe Manhertz: 'I’ll never be afraid to ask anyone for their support'

Zimmer said having Manhertz’s perspective – not just as a Black athletic director but as a former college athlete who has worked in large college communities with vested alumni and fan bases – will be vital at Bona.

“The relationships he can develop with our students, we’re looking forward to him being a role model for many of our students, as athletic directors often are,” Zimmer said. “There’s a great deal of value that he will add to the athletic department.

“Diversity is the key to our future at St. Bonaventure. It’s something that is top-most in our strategic planning for the university. Compared to the local community, we have a very diverse student body and our goals are to diversify our faculty and staff to match the student body. It’s always a challenge to do that in Southwestern New York. Joe is a key person in those efforts to help diversify our leadership and our community.”

Former Fairport High basketball teammate Scott Fitch, who was in attendance for Manhertz’s introduction, said the timing is ideal for Manhertz, personally and professionally, to move from athletic fundraising to athletic administration leadership.

“His personality fits here,” said Fitch, who is now the basketball coach at Fairport and works with USA Basketball’s U-16 mens teams.