New St. Bonaventure athletic director Joe Manhertz: 'I’ll never be afraid to ask anyone for their support'

ALLEGANY – Joe Manhertz went straight to his proven strength as a leader in the moments following his introduction as the new athletic director at St. Bonaventure University.
He singled out St. Bonaventure’s athletes in attendance at Doyle Hall, and encouraged them to value their academic and athletic experience and how it will prepare them for life after college.
Then, he went in for his sell.
“It will prepare you to be successful – academically, athletically and as you leave this place – so you come back and donate money,” the soft-spoken Manhertz said, with a wry grin.
The pitch for future donations elicited a chuckle from the athletes, coaches, alumni and staff members gathered Thursday morning for Manhertz’s introduction. While he's versed in athletic fundraising, Manhertz's willingness to engage and to create a bond – with the goal of improving the athletic department – was a preview of what he plans to do in his new role.
Manhertz is a native of Fairport who has worked at Duke University since 2010, most recently as its associate director of athletics/major gifts.
As he addressed the crowd, Manhertz outlined four main tenets: to emphasize the value in the student-athlete experience, to do things the right way and not cut corners, to be fiscally responsible with university money and donor money and to improve, every day.
“You practice, you train, you get better every day, and that goes from the athletes, to the staff, to myself, to all of us,” said Manhertz, a Fairport native. “We’ve got to be great teammates.”
Manhertz is a 1996 Colgate graduate who has spent the last 15 years in fundraising in the athletic departments at Duke, Ohio State, Hamilton College and Syracuse, respectively. Now, the former college football and basketball player has the task of leading an athletic department that, like so many others, must financially regroup from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But Manhertz’s goal isn’t just to go into a situation with his hand out. He understands that continued engagement – and illustrating benefits – is key to leadership.
“Building a connection and having conversations and talking to people, outlining what programs need, people are receptive to that,” Manhertz said. “It’s no different than any institution. You talk about your case and you talk about that need.”
In October, Bona projected that it would face a revenue shortfall of as much as $1.5 million, due to a reduced NCAA allotment from March Madness, not having fans in the Reilly Center for basketball games and a drop in ticket and sponsorship revenue.
“I’ve found that people don’t give until they’re asked, so I’ll never be afraid to ask anyone for money, and I’ll never be afraid to ask anyone for their support,” Manhertz said. “Getting out and asking and stating a case and outlining how that will help the student-athlete experience, because at the end of the day, that’s what we’re here for.”
Now, as an athletic director, he has more tasks and duties that begin with engagement.
“I’ve got to talk to coaches, I’ve got to talk to administrators and see what they need, as well, and mix it all together,” Manhertz said.
At St. Bonaventure, Kenney oversaw an athletic department whose men’s basketball team was the focal point. The Bonnies qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice during his term as athletic director.
Manhertz officially begins his on-campus job responsibilities Oct. 1. He replaces Tim Kenney, whose contract was not renewed at the end of May, after more than six years as Bona’s athletic director.
Dr. Joseph Zimmer, Bona’s acting president, declined to elaborate on the non-renewal of Kenney’s contract.
“It’s a personnel matter,” Zimmer told The News. “We don’t comment on personnel matters.”
Manhertz is also part of a small fraternity in college athletics, as a Black athletic director of a Division I school.
In its College Sport Racial and Gender Report Card for the 2019-20 school year, the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida reported that, in the NCAA's 350-plus Division I athletic programs, 72.3% of Division I athletic directors were white men, 10.3% of Division I athletic directors were Black and 14.3% of Division I athletic directors were women.
Zimmer said having Manhertz’s perspective – not just as a Black athletic director but as a former college athlete who has worked in large college communities with vested alumni and fan bases – will be vital at Bona.
“The relationships he can develop with our students, we’re looking forward to him being a role model for many of our students, as athletic directors often are,” Zimmer said. “There’s a great deal of value that he will add to the athletic department.
“Diversity is the key to our future at St. Bonaventure. It’s something that is top-most in our strategic planning for the university. Compared to the local community, we have a very diverse student body and our goals are to diversify our faculty and staff to match the student body. It’s always a challenge to do that in Southwestern New York. Joe is a key person in those efforts to help diversify our leadership and our community.”
Former Fairport High basketball teammate Scott Fitch, who was in attendance for Manhertz’s introduction, said the timing is ideal for Manhertz, personally and professionally, to move from athletic fundraising to athletic administration leadership.
“His personality fits here,” said Fitch, who is now the basketball coach at Fairport and works with USA Basketball’s U-16 mens teams.
“Even though alumni affairs and raising money has kind of been his forte, the way you do that is by connections and relationships. That’s his strong suit, and I think he’s going to be able to implement that with the coaches and the student-athletes, the same way he did with the alumni. His relationship-building with the alumni base here is only going to enhance that.”
Joe Manhertz
B.A., geography/education, Colgate University, 1996
M.A., sports management, Ohio State, 1998
1999-2006: Syracuse, associate director/director of development for athletics
2006-07: Hamilton College, associate director of leadership gifts
2007-10: Ohio State, director of development for athletics
2010-21: Duke, associate athletic director/executive director of development/assistant athletic director
2021-present: St. Bonaventure, athletic director