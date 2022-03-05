Post Time: Three Derby preps on tap this weekend

Bob Baffert ships in Rockefeller (4-1), a Medaglia d’Oro colt who finished second in the Grade 3 Sham and could be a factor. Due to the current Baffert ban at Churchill Downs, the colt is not currently eligible to earn Derby qualifying points.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher sends out Golden Code (7-2), a colt who had a visually impressive performance in getting his maiden victory, a race the son of Honor Code won by 10 lengths. The conditioner is looking for his third career win in the Gotham.

A horse to watch at a bigger price is Bill Mott’s Bold Journey (6-1), a Hard Spun New York-bred colt who defeated Golden Code handily in December and ran well in last month’s Gander.

Post Time Outlook (Gotham): 1 – Bold Journey, 2 –Morello, 3 – Rockefeller; 4 –Golden Code

San Felipe Stakes

A field of seven will run 1 1/16 miles over the Arcadia strip in the $400,000 Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes. It will go to post at 5:30 p.m. ET as Race 6 on the Santa Anita card.