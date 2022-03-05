Post Time: Three Derby preps on tap this weekend

It’s another super Saturday of racing on the Kentucky Derby trail.
The road to Louisville winds through three tracks this weekend as Gulfstream Park (Fountain of Youth), Aqueduct (Gotham) and Santa Anita Park (San Felipe) will all host qualifying prep races.
All three races will offer the top four finishers Derby qualifying points totaling 50-20-10-5.
The Gotham will be shown live on FS2 during a six-hour broadcast of "America’s Day at the Races" starting at 1 p.m. The Fountain of Youth and San Felipe Stakes can be seen on CNBC on Saturday in a two-hour broadcast that starts at 4 p.m.
Gotham Stakes
The trio of races kicks off at the Big A, the site of the Gotham Stakes, a one-turn dirt mile that attracted 10 sophomore colts.
The field for the $300,000 Grade 3 race will go to post at 5:27 p.m. as Race 10 on a stakes-filled card in Ozone Park.
The favorite is Jimmy Winkfield winner Morello (3-1), trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. The win in the $100,000 non-graded stakes at Aqueduct was his second in two career tries, and he’ll stretch out to a mile Saturday for the first time. The son of Classic Empire will retain rider Jose Lezcano looking to win his third straight aboard the colt.
Bob Baffert ships in Rockefeller (4-1), a Medaglia d’Oro colt who finished second in the Grade 3 Sham and could be a factor. Due to the current Baffert ban at Churchill Downs, the colt is not currently eligible to earn Derby qualifying points.
Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher sends out Golden Code (7-2), a colt who had a visually impressive performance in getting his maiden victory, a race the son of Honor Code won by 10 lengths. The conditioner is looking for his third career win in the Gotham.
A horse to watch at a bigger price is Bill Mott’s Bold Journey (6-1), a Hard Spun New York-bred colt who defeated Golden Code handily in December and ran well in last month’s Gander.
Post Time Outlook (Gotham): 1 – Bold Journey, 2 –Morello, 3 – Rockefeller; 4 –Golden Code
San Felipe Stakes
A field of seven will run 1 1/16 miles over the Arcadia strip in the $400,000 Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes. It will go to post at 5:30 p.m. ET as Race 6 on the Santa Anita card.
In a rare happening, Baffert does not have the favorite in the San Felipe, a race he’s won a record eight times, including the last two years with Life Is Good and Authentic, respectively. He will send out the second choice on the morning line in Doppelganger (9-5), a son of Into Mischief who has drilled three consecutive bullet workouts in the morning. Flavien Prat, winning at a whopping 31% at the current Santa Anita meeting, will ride.
Doppelganger will renew his budding rivalry with race favorite Forbidden Kingdom (8-5), the American Pharoah-sired colt who defeated him in the San Vicente in January at Santa Anita. Richard Mandella will give jockey Juan Hernandez a leg up on the chestnut colt.
While it appears to be a two-horse race, the “other Baffert horse” shouldn’t be overlooked. Armagnac (5-1) will have Hall of Famer John Velazquez aboard the lightly raced son of Quality Road. Velazquez has crossed the wire first on top of Baffert colts in the last two Run for the Roses in Louisville.
Of the other entrants, Cabo Spirit (5-1) looks as if he is capable of using underneath and should enjoy the longer distance. Victor Espinoza rides for trainer George Papaprodromou.
Post Time Outlook (San Felipe): 1 – Doppelganger; 2 – Armagnac; 3 – Forbidden Kingdom; 4 – Cabo Spirit
Fountain of Youth
In a key prep for the Florida Derby, a full field of 12 competitors will be seeking an elusive Derby gate, including Holy Bull runner-up Simplification (7-2). The race is 1⅛ miles over the Gulfstream oval and will go off at 5:42 p.m. as Race 11.
The race last produced a Derby winner in 2013, when Orb was the winner at the South Florida track.
Holy Bull winner Call Me Midnight’s connections decided to skip the race and point directly toward the Florida Derby. Mo Donegal is scheduled to scratch for Pletcher, who will send out newcomer to the graded scene, Emmanuel (9-2), an impressive winner in an optional claimer at Tampa in late January.
Pletcher has won this race three previous times and will break a three-way tie with a win Saturday. The More Than Ready colt is lightly raced, but Pletcher is known for his prowess in placing his young colts in spots to win and earn Derby points.
Simplification will take a lot of money based on his bad break and terrific recovery in the Holy Bull.
We’ll see the Hopeful winner High Oak (8-1) for the first time in 2022 for trainer Bill Mott, who has his ace rider, Junior Alvarado, aboard.
The horse who has piqued my interest the most is Rattle N Roll (12-1), who seems priced a little high. The Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity winner at Keeneland last fall, makes his 2022 debut for Ken McPeek, and his works indicate he’s ready to roll.
Post Time Outlook (Fountain of Youth): 1 – Rattle N Roll, 2 –Emmanuel, 3 –Simplification, 4 – High Oak
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.