Post Time: Racing Kreskin doles out his predictions for 2022

We’ll keep some of the old predictions in the mix and add a few new ones this year. Here we go…

1. Life Is Good upsets Knicks Go in the Pegasus. Knicks Go will be the heavy favorite in the battle of the racing behemoths. The last time the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner faced the BC Classic winner in the Pegasus, City of Light upset Accelerate in 2019. We’ll go with the Dirt Mile winner to win the battle at Gulfstream.

2. We have a DQ in one of the Derby prep races. We’ll limit this to the 50- and 100-point qualifying races only, but someone’s going to be disqualified and send Racing Twitter into a tizzy.

3. The Kentucky Derby winner will come from an outside gate between 14 and 20. The auxiliary gate is history, but that doesn’t mean a horse from the outside doesn’t swoop into position early and take them gate-to-wire. This one’s a bit bold, and with scratches could result in less chances, but we’ll go outside for $200, Alex.

4. The Derby winner will come out of the Santa Anita Derby. Let’s face it, California has been red hot with the Derby horses in the past 10 years. The Great Race Place will serve up this year’s roses.