Post Time: Racing Kreskin doles out his predictions for 2022

Happy New Year from Buffalo, the little-known racing hotbed of the Great Lakes.
Back in the 1970s when the AMC Gremlin was all the rage, the Amazing Kreskin wowed television viewers with his daring predictions and prognostications.
An annual tradition here at the The Buffalo News racing corner, it’s time to kick off the new year with our predictions. The Racing Kreskin will look deep into his crystal ball into horse racing’s future.
We rebounded to bat a solid .300 in 2021 after a midyear drought, but recovered to get over the Mendoza line when we recapped the slate last month.
The annual hit rate has been as high as .500 (2010, 2012 and 2017), however the 2020 goose-egg will forever live in infamy in that Covid-ravaged season that we’d all like to forget.
We’ll keep some of the old predictions in the mix and add a few new ones this year. Here we go…
1. Life Is Good upsets Knicks Go in the Pegasus. Knicks Go will be the heavy favorite in the battle of the racing behemoths. The last time the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner faced the BC Classic winner in the Pegasus, City of Light upset Accelerate in 2019. We’ll go with the Dirt Mile winner to win the battle at Gulfstream.
2. We have a DQ in one of the Derby prep races. We’ll limit this to the 50- and 100-point qualifying races only, but someone’s going to be disqualified and send Racing Twitter into a tizzy.
3. The Kentucky Derby winner will come from an outside gate between 14 and 20. The auxiliary gate is history, but that doesn’t mean a horse from the outside doesn’t swoop into position early and take them gate-to-wire. This one’s a bit bold, and with scratches could result in less chances, but we’ll go outside for $200, Alex.
4. The Derby winner will come out of the Santa Anita Derby. Let’s face it, California has been red hot with the Derby horses in the past 10 years. The Great Race Place will serve up this year’s roses.
5. Bob Baffert won’t train this year’s Derby winner. Have to avoid the shutout. This prediction is not really cheating, even though he’s banned from competing at the moment. He has the best lawyers of any trainer in the business, so we shall see.
6. We have a photo finish in one of the Triple Crown races. Can’t remember the last photo finish in a Triple Crown race. It’s time to dial up some excitement and we’ll enjoy a slobber knocker in one of the three races with the "PHOTO" sign flashing in Louisville, Baltimore or Elmont.
7. The Haskell Hat is Maroon. The Racing Kreskin kneels down to the Haskell Hat pick. It’s been an elusive selection in the past, nailing it twice over the past decade in 2017 and 2018.
8. A Canadian Triple Crown is in play after the Prince of Wales. It’s only happened once since 2003 when Wando captured the Canadian triple, and that was in 2020. A horse will sweep the first two legs and head to Woodbine for a chance at history.
9. Bombs away in the Travers. We’re looking for a double-digit winner in the Travers. In the last 10 years, four winners have paid more than $25. The odds on this year’s Travers winner will exceed 10-1.
10. The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner will win by more than five lengths. A blowout in the Juvy, with a major colt emerging as the 2023 Derby favorite with an awe-inspiring performance at Keeneland next fall.
That’s it for the Racing Kreskin as we launch into 2022. We made a few bold predictions and we’ll be back next November to tabulate the outcome.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.