Post Time: Life Is Good better than good in routing Pegasus field

Pletcher had feared a speed duel all week with Knicks Go, a scenario that could potentially do in his colt.

“We were committed to allowing Life Is Good to run his race,” said Pletcher. “There was a risk that, if Knicks Go and he got into a speed duel, that something had to give. But in this case today, he was just too fast and too good and it’s just a really special performance and fun to watch.”

It was the last career race for the likely 2021 Horse of the Year Knicks Go, who is retiring to the breeding shed after Saturday’s second-place finish. He was put in a position to have to come from behind early, which is just not his best running style.

As the sun set on the track, trainer Brad Cox lamented that his superstar horse just didn’t have his way and had to revert to a plan that wasn’t ideal.

“I thought he handled the track. There was a couple of horses that were with him,” said Cox. “After he [jockey Joel Rosario] took him back we had to go to Plan B. We wanted to go Plan A, but we didn’t execute it with Plan A, so we had to go to Plan B and he did a good job, it just wasn’t good enough and the winner was very, very good today.”