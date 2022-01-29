Post Time: Life Is Good better than good in routing Pegasus field

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Trainer Todd Pletcher was all smiles when retired Hall of Fame jockey Angel Cordero Jr. dialed him up from the rail at the head of the horse path to wish his friend luck minutes before Saturday’s Pegasus.
You could tell by Pletcher’s expression as he stood atop the grandstand stairs during Cordero’s pre-race call that something special was about to happen.
Moments later, his star pupil Life Is Good delivered a dominating 3 1/4-length victory in the $3 million race that kicked off the 2022 racing season, completing a big day for the 54-year-old.
The Hall of Fame conditioner entered the winner’s circle for the fourth time on the day the son of Into Mischief made mincemeat of the Pegasus World Cup field that included Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Knicks Go.
“He’s just a phenomenally talented horse,” said Pletcher. “We see it every day from him. He has that unique ability to go really fast and just keep going.”
Pletcher swept the final two Pegasus races, winning with defending title holder Colonel Liam ($5.20) in the $1 million Grade 1 Pegasus Turf 30 minutes earlier. It was a quick return trip back for the Hall of Fame trainer who won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup for the first time in his illustrious training career.
It was an unseasonably cool day in South Florida, where temperatures hovered all afternoon in the upper 50s, and the race billed as a two-horse affair between the two Breeders’ Cup winners never really materialized.
Life Is Good broke alertly and never looked back completing the mile-and-an-eighth trek in 1:48.91. Knicks Go broke well from the rail, but was compromised by Stilleto Boy and Life Is Good on his outside and wasn’t able to obtain the lead, his signature running style.
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. piloted the winner for this fourth win on the card opening up several lengths early in the race on the rest of the field and his colt’s magnificent speed carried him over the Gulfstream strip to where he was never challenged, gearing down in the final jumps.
“I never thought I was going to be out front like that,” said Ortiz Jr. “The plan was to sit second or maybe on the lead but close to Knicks Go. When I look around, I don’t see nobody, so I just kept going.”
The $1.755 million winner’s share brought Life Is Good’s career earnings to $2,814,200, who went off as the narrow 4-5 favorite slightly over Knicks Go.
Post Time top selection Life Is Good returned $3.60 to his backers for the win, $2.10 to place and $2.10 to show. Knicks Go stayed on for second and paid $2.10 for place and $2.10 to show and Stilleto Boy paid $2.80 to show.
Pletcher had feared a speed duel all week with Knicks Go, a scenario that could potentially do in his colt.
“We were committed to allowing Life Is Good to run his race,” said Pletcher. “There was a risk that, if Knicks Go and he got into a speed duel, that something had to give. But in this case today, he was just too fast and too good and it’s just a really special performance and fun to watch.”
It was the last career race for the likely 2021 Horse of the Year Knicks Go, who is retiring to the breeding shed after Saturday’s second-place finish. He was put in a position to have to come from behind early, which is just not his best running style.
As the sun set on the track, trainer Brad Cox lamented that his superstar horse just didn’t have his way and had to revert to a plan that wasn’t ideal.
“I thought he handled the track. There was a couple of horses that were with him,” said Cox. “After he [jockey Joel Rosario] took him back we had to go to Plan B. We wanted to go Plan A, but we didn’t execute it with Plan A, so we had to go to Plan B and he did a good job, it just wasn’t good enough and the winner was very, very good today.”
It wasn’t the way Cox envisioned Knicks Go to go out, but in the end, he was thankful for the memories he provided his barn.
“It’s bittersweet, you want to go out a winner, but he means a lot to us and I’m glad he’s happy and healthy and ready to be a stallion.”
Rosario enjoyed many great moments aboard Knicks Go and admitted that he is really going to miss riding him.
“I love that horse,” said Rosario. “The winner came back a little bit, but not a lot, he just kept on going. I thought he ran a really big race, but I’m proud of my horse.”
Cox, ever the competitor, hinted that a new rivalry could be brewing with his other top horse, Mandaloun, last year’s Derby runner-up who is currently stabled at the Fair Grounds.
“I look forward to running against him [Life Is Good] again with Mandaloun,” said Cox. “I mean, he’d obviously be favored over us, but listen I love horse racing and it would be good for horse racing. I think he’s a good colt and maybe we’ll start a new rivalry.”
Stilleto Boy got early position behind Life Is Good and jockey Jose Ortiz was able to get his horse in front of Knicks Go, but the winner was just too much in the end.
“Life Is Good was having his way, he was way faster today,” said Ortiz on the horse path after the race. “I was able to clear Knicks Go at the start, I tried to save every inch that I could. I was very close to the rail the whole time. I thought my horse ran a good race.”
Earlier on the card, Regal Glory ($3.60) won the inaugural Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf, with Ortiz aboard for trainer Chad Brown.
It was another big Pegasus day at the South Florida track, and Life Is Good announced to the racing world that he’s the one to beat in 2022.
Racing now turns to the Derby trail leading up to the First Saturday in May and Triple Crown season.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.