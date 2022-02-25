Post Time: Full Rebel field seeking valuable Kentucky Derby points

The Derby trail winds through Hot Springs, Ark., on Saturday for a key prep for the Arkansas Derby.
Oaklawn Park will be the site of the $1 million Rebel Stakes, with a large field of 11 sophomore colts seeking valuable Kentucky Derby points.
The 16-race "Kentucky Derby Championship Series” kicked off last weekend at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, where Epicenter was on top of an ice-cold Post Time trifecta that paid $150 for a $2 wager.
Beleaguered trainer Bob Baffert sends out the 9-5 morning line favorite Newgrange, winner of the Southwest Stakes in January at the Hot Springs track. Baffert is seeking his ninth Rebel win.
The top four finishers will receive Kentucky Derby qualifying points on a 50-20-10-5 basis.
The 1 1/16-mile race is part of a 12-race card that includes the $300,000 Grade 3 Honeybee, a qualifying race for the Kentucky Oaks.
Let’s see if we can keep our hot streak going down in Arkansas.
Here’s a capsule look at the entries for the Rebel (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
Race 11 – Oaklawn Park, Post Time: approximately 6:22 p.m. ET
1 – Kavod (Hartman, Arrieta, 12-1). Local connection that has finished fourth in both of his last two efforts in the Arkansas preps behind several others that return in the Rebel. Hasn’t moved forward against tougher competition since winning a non-graded sprint race in December over the surface. The son of Lea seems up against it.
2 – Newgrange (Baffert, Velazquez, 9-5). Derby-winning connections lead the son of Violence into battle looking for his fourth consecutive victory in four starts. Has two Grade 3 victories, including the Southwest over the Hot Springs oval. Been working like a demon at Santa Anita, and ships back in as the one to beat.
3 – Cairama (Asmussen, Franco, 15-1). One of three Brad Asmussen trainees in the race, and the longest shot of the three. Stretches out farther than he has run, and will need to make a big step up against this group. Son of Cairo Prince doesn’t get one of Asmussen’s go-to riders, which is telling. Pass.
4 – Un Ojo (Courville, Vazquez, 12-1). Son of Laoban ships in from the Big A after a trainer change. Second in the Grade 3 Withers, but doesn’t get the respect from the morning-line maker. Posted a strong workout at Belmont before making the journey to Hot Springs. Could go either way, most likely usable underneath in the exotics, but not a win threat.
5 – Texas Red Hot (Morse, Santana Jr., 12-1). Son of a Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Jim Dandy winner makes his 2022 debut after a rough showing at Churchill Downs in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club. Posted a sharp workout over the surface last weekend. If he returns to form, he could be an upset threat. Drawing a line through his last and with top-notch jock Ricardo Santana Jr., who jumps off Barber Road (the No. 9 horse), on board. Could surprise at a big price.
6 – Stellar Tap (Asmussen, Torres, 10-1). Ships in from Fair Grounds for top trainer with ordinary speed figures. Loses Joel Rosario in the irons and picks up local jockey Cristian Torres. Son of Tapit has regal pedigree and will likely be a price less than his morning line as they leave the gate. Dangerous.
7 – Ben Diesel (Stewart, Court, 6-1). Son of Will Take Charge, a sire who was a late bloomer, still hasn’t been a threat against deeper company. Finish in the Southwest is a bit of a concern, but breeding suggests he can run all day. Workout tab looks solid and is logical underneath.
8 – Chasing Time (Asmussen, Gaffalione, 8-1). Had a big one in an optional claimer in mid-January, where he ran away from the field. Steps up in class in a big way. His father, Not This Time, sired last week’s Risen Star winner at the Fair Grounds for Asmussen. Price looks right and will make the upset pick.
9 – Barber Road (Ortiz, Gutierrez, 9-2). Second-place finisher in the Southwest behind the favorite has the up-and-coming Reylu Gutierrez returning in the irons after riding him in the Smarty Jones. Has moved forward in his two races here and nothing to suggest the son of Race Day won’t continue to do so. In the mix.
10 – Ethereal Road (Lukas, Contreras, 12-1). D. Wayne sends out the son of Quality Road with familiar Woodbine rider Luis Contreras aboard. Broke his maiden after four tries with Contreras on top and enters deeper waters for the legendary trainer. Sitting this one out.
11 – Dash Attack (McPeek, Cohen, 8-1). Son of Munnings out of a Hard Spun mare drew the outside post. Fifth-place finisher in the Southwest after winning the Smarty Jones over the Oaklawn dirt. Looks like a miler on paper, and the outside post position and run to the clubhouse turn is scaring me away.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Chasing Time; 2 – Newgrange; 3 – Barber Road; 4 – Texas Red Hot
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.