Post Time: Full Rebel field seeking valuable Kentucky Derby points

1 – Kavod (Hartman, Arrieta, 12-1). Local connection that has finished fourth in both of his last two efforts in the Arkansas preps behind several others that return in the Rebel. Hasn’t moved forward against tougher competition since winning a non-graded sprint race in December over the surface. The son of Lea seems up against it.

2 – Newgrange (Baffert, Velazquez, 9-5). Derby-winning connections lead the son of Violence into battle looking for his fourth consecutive victory in four starts. Has two Grade 3 victories, including the Southwest over the Hot Springs oval. Been working like a demon at Santa Anita, and ships back in as the one to beat.

3 – Cairama (Asmussen, Franco, 15-1). One of three Brad Asmussen trainees in the race, and the longest shot of the three. Stretches out farther than he has run, and will need to make a big step up against this group. Son of Cairo Prince doesn’t get one of Asmussen’s go-to riders, which is telling. Pass.