Post Time: Derby Trail resumes in New Orleans with 109th Louisiana Derby

After a one-week break on the Kentucky Derby trail, the Fair Grounds in New Orleans will be the site of the first 100-point race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby to be held in North America.
The $1 million, Grade 2 Louisiana Derby attracted a field of nine, and the race will be televised live in a one-hour broadcast on CNBC at 6 p.m., as well as on the TVG network.
Exactly six weeks ahead of the May 7 running of the $3 million Kentucky Derby, the Louisiana Derby will award Derby qualifying points on a 100-40-20-10 scale for the top four finishers, respectively.
Risen Star winner Epicenter (7-5) is the morning-line favorite and is the top-ranked 3-year-old in the latest National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) poll.
The 109th edition of the race will be contested over 1 3/16 miles, the longest of any prep race to date and the same distance as the Preakness Stakes.
“First, I want to say how pleased I am with the distance of the series (Lecomte, Risen Star, Louisiana Derby) for the 3-year-olds here,” Asmussen told the "Fair Grounds Notes" team.
“It was important for him (Epicenter) to start at the mile then progress like he has through the longer distances and now we get to this race and the mile and three-sixteenth could be a separator. He has progressed well through each of these steps, and his progress has been very encouraging up to this point. He will just have to prove it again on Saturday.”
The son of Not This Time will leave out of gate No. 6 and will have 2013 Derby-winning jockey Joel Rosario aboard.
Here’s a capsule look at the entries for the Louisiana Derby (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):
Louisiana Derby – (Race 12 – Fair Grounds, 1 3/16-miles, post time: 6:44 p.m. EDT)
1 – Silent Power (Gelner, Melancon, 50-1). Longest shot in the field has eight career starts, but only won his debut. Going two turns for the first time and in deep waters with a field that includes some solid Derby contenders. Not today.
2 – Zozos (Cox, Geroux, 8-1). Annihilated an optional claiming field at the home track a week before the Risen Star. Lightly raced son of Munnings has a pedigree that seems to favor a miler, but he showed he could handle 8 1/2 furlongs and had more in the tank. Will be the pace factor up front, but does he have the stamina to hold on? Worth a bet at 8-1.
3 – Call Me Midnight (Desormeaux, Graham, 6-1). Son of Midnight Lute has been off since his Lecomte win in January that earned him 10 Derby qualifying points. Late-running colt had a perfect setup in the Lecomte in which he came from behind to win. Will be his biggest class test to date with Risen Star winner Epicenter and a Grade 1 winner in Rattle N Roll in the field. Needs a speed duel between Epicenter and Zozos to improve his chances. Contender.
4 – Curly Tail (Stewart, C Hernandez, 30-1). Local jockey/trainer duo will try to spring an upset with the son of Curlin, who broke his maiden in his sixth start at Oaklawn. Ships in for Horton Racing with improving speed figures and could be worth including underneath at that big price.
5 – Kupuna (Calhoun, R. Gutierrez, 8-1). Work tab says son of Hard Spun is raring to go down in the bayou. Out of a Malibu Moon mare, if it comes up wet on Saturday he would definitely move up on my board. Reylu Gutierrez gets the mount for the second straight time. If he has the stamina, pedigree shows he could stalk the pace and pounce at the top of the stretch. Interesting.
6 – Epicenter (Asmussen, Rosario, 7-5). Favorite was beaten in the Lecomte when he was nailed at the wire, but rebounded to win the Risen Star. Only other career loss came in 2-year-old debut. Could be the biggest Derby hopeful to come out of the Louisiana Derby in a long time. The one to beat.
7 – Pioneer of Medina (Pletcher, Gaffalione, 5-1). Watching the Risen Star replay, he was bumped inward at the start but dueled the favorite for most of the race before fading to fourth just behind two other Derby contenders. Son of Pioneerof the Nile has the stamina to handle the distance, but he’ll need to move forward in a big way. Step behind the contenders.
8 – Galt (Mott, Alvarado, 8-1). Was part of the Fountain of Youth incident that caused two horses to go down heading into the top of the stretch and did not finish after Junior Alvarado was thrown off. Medaglia d’Oro colt was a well-beaten fourth in the Holy Bull and was in the back of the pack at Gulfstream before the spill occurred. Not seeing it.
9 – Rattle N Roll (McPeek, B Hernandez, 8-1). Only Grade 1 winner in the field is looking to bounce back off a dismal performance three weeks ago in the Fountain of Youth. Has 10 Derby points from his Breeders’ Futurity win as a 2-year-old. Trainer Ken McPeek said it was the surface that did him in at Gulfstream and that the Fair Grounds is more of a “stayer’s track.” Will need some pace scenario to succeed and might get it but last performance makes me wary. Sitting this one out.
Post Time Outlook: 1 – Call Me Midnight, 2 – Epicenter, 3 – Kupuna; 4 – Zozos
Baffert transfers Derby hopefuls to other barns
Trainer Bob Baffert, currently suspended from racing horses in the 148the Kentucky Derby, transferred three horses to former assistant Tim Yakteen and one to Rodolphe Brissett, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
Messier, Doppelgänger and McLaren Vale will be moved to the Yakteen barn. Blackadder will ship to Kentucky and run for Brissett.
The horses transferred are all owned in part by SF Racing. If any of the horses finish first or second in their final prep race, they should gain enough points to qualify for the Derby.
Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.