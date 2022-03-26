Post Time: Derby Trail resumes in New Orleans with 109th Louisiana Derby

After a one-week break on the Kentucky Derby trail, the Fair Grounds in New Orleans will be the site of the first 100-point race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby to be held in North America.

The $1 million, Grade 2 Louisiana Derby attracted a field of nine, and the race will be televised live in a one-hour broadcast on CNBC at 6 p.m., as well as on the TVG network.

Exactly six weeks ahead of the May 7 running of the $3 million Kentucky Derby, the Louisiana Derby will award Derby qualifying points on a 100-40-20-10 scale for the top four finishers, respectively.

Risen Star winner Epicenter (7-5) is the morning-line favorite and is the top-ranked 3-year-old in the latest National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) poll.

The 109th edition of the race will be contested over 1 3/16 miles, the longest of any prep race to date and the same distance as the Preakness Stakes.

“First, I want to say how pleased I am with the distance of the series (Lecomte, Risen Star, Louisiana Derby) for the 3-year-olds here,” Asmussen told the "Fair Grounds Notes" team.