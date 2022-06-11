Post Time: Belmont undercard features loads of graded stakes action

BELMONT – The final leg of this year’s Triple Crown series has a full undercard of graded stakes action from Belmont Park on Saturday afternoon.

Some highly anticipated battles are scheduled, highlighted by Flightline-Speaker’s Corner in the Met Mile and Letruska-Malathaat in the Ogden Phipps. Jack Christopher (Woody Stephens) and Arrest Me Red (Jaipur) will return to the races after victories on the Kentucky Derby day undercard.

The undercard will feature nine graded stakes, including eight Grade 1 races. The 154th running of the $1.5 million Grade 1 Belmont Stakes is carded as Race 11 and will have a post time of 6:44 p.m. EDT. NBC will have live coverage starting at 5 p.m., and CNBC and Peacock will have coverage starting at 3 p.m.

Let’s take a look at stakes races making up the Pick-6 into the Belmont on Saturday’s undercard:

Race 6 – Grade 1 Woody Stephens S. (Post Time: 2:22 p.m.)

A small field of six will run 7 furlongs on the dirt in the $400,000 race named after the trainer who won five consecutive Belmont Stakes from 1982 to 1986. 1-Jack Christopher (1-2) is the heavy favorite, cutting back in distance off his Pat Day Mile win on Derby day. 4-Morello (9-2) appeared to be distance-limited when stretching out on the Derby trail and should relish the cutback. 3-Wit (7-2), a son of Practical Joke, is a formidable sprinter and comes off a win over the track in the Bay Shore. 2-Pappacap (10-1) is the longshot play after a decent second in the Pat Day behind the favorite. The son of Gun Runner might appreciate the shorter distance.

Selections: 1 – Jack Christopher; 2 – Morello; 3 – Wit; 4 – Pappacap

Race 7 – Grade 1 Ogden Phipps S. (Post Time: 3:05 p.m.)

The Phipps might be the most anticipated race on the undercard, with the big showdown between the No. 2-ranked ( in the latest NTRA poll) thoroughbred 1-Letruska (6-5) and 4-year-old filly 3-Malathaat (5-2). Letruska won last year’s edition of the $500,000 race for older fillies and mares over 1 1/16 miles and will look to stay atop the division. The race will be Malathaat’s second race of her 2022 campaign, coming off a win in the Grade 3 Doubledogdare at Keeneland. 4-Clairiere (3-1) is a hard-working filly who is not out of her league with the top two. 2-Bonny South (8-1) is hoping for a pace meltdown to pick up the pieces. Looking for the mild upset.

Selections: 1 – Malathaat; 2 – Letruska; 3 – Clairiere; 4 – Bonny South

Race 8 – Grade 1 Jaipur S. (Post Time: 3:53 p.m.)

The $400,000 turf sprint on the Belmont grass over 6 furlongs drew 13 horses. The Jaipur is one of the most wide-open races on the undercard. If 13-Gregorian Chant (8-1) can deal with the outside post, he looks like he is sitting on a big one. He’s 3-for-4 at the distance and has one of the best closing jockeys in Joel Rosario. 5-Arrest Me Red (5-2) comes out of a win in the Derby day Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs and is the one to beat. 8-Scuttlebuzz (6-1) is stepping up in class for Rudy Rod and has not finished out of the exacta in eight tries at the distance. Last year’s winner, 4-Casa Creed (9-2), returns from Dubai for Bill Mott and is dangerous. 12-Gear Jockey (6-1) has a knack for hitting the board and will be coming late.

Selections: 1 – Gregorian Chant; 2 – Arrest Me Red; 3 – Scuttlebuzz; 4 – Casa Creed

Race 9 – Grade 1 Metropolitan H. (Post Time: 4:42 p.m.)

This year’s edition of the Met Mile is short in numbers, but high in quality. Highly regarded 1-Flightline (3-5) has been nothing short of spectacular in his three career races. The lightly raced son of Tapit will look to add to his legend in one of New York’s most famous races. He’ll face off with the talented 2-Speaker’s Corner (8-5), who has put together a three-race winning streak, including the Grade 1 Carter. He’s looked visually impressive so far in 2022, but he faces a monster Saturday. 3-Aloha West (6-1) will be hoping for a pace meltdown to take advantage of his late closing style. 4-Happy Saver (6-1) cuts back to a mile for the first time in more than a year and will look to surprise for Hall of Famer trainer Todd Pletcher.

Selections: 1 – Speaker’s Corner; 2 – Flightline; 3 – Aloha West; 4 – Happy Saver

Race 10 – Grade 1 Manhattan S. (Post Time: 5:38 p.m.)

The 1 1/4-mile race on the inner turf is the prelude to the Belmont and has attracted a field of 10. For the second consecutive year, I’m all in on 2-Gufo (3-1), who waited too long to make his move last year. 6-Rockemperor (10-1) will look to rebound after his last effort for Chad Brown. 9-Santin (7-2) impressed in the Turf Classic on Derby day and should get better as they go longer. 8-Highland Chief (6-1) is a Grade 1 winner and will be a nice price at post time.

Selections: 1 – Gufo; 2 – Rockemperor; 3 – Santin; 4 – City Man

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.