Post Time: Belmont Stakes foes await surprise Derby winner

BELMONT – Five weeks later and the racing world is still trying to digest what happened in the twilight at Churchill Downs on the First Saturday in May.

Early Saturday evening at spacious Belmont Park, the improbable Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to the track in the final leg of racing’s Triple Crown to prove that donning the roses after America’s most famous race was not a fluke.

He arrived on Long Island this week to get familiar with the expansive track affectionately known as Big Sandy. He had remained in Louisville to train up to the Belmont after his connections decided to skip the Preakness Stakes due to the short two-week timeframe between the first two legs.

The longest of the three classic races, at a mile-and-a-half, has attracted eight horses. The field aside from the Derby winner includes two other Derby starters, two Preakness starters, a Kentucky Oaks filly and two newcomers to the Triple Crown trail.

The $1.5 million Grade 1 Belmont Stakes will go to post at 6:44 p.m. EDT (NBC, Ch. 2) as Race 11 on a racing card featuring nine Grade 1 stakes races. NBC will televise starting at 5 p.m., with CNBC and Peacock showing some of the early races starting at 3 p.m.

The Derby winner will have plenty of obstacles to overcome, including jockey Sonny Leon’s lack of familiarity with the track’s unique dimensions. The New York-based jockeys will have a leg up on the rider who mainly frequents the Ohio and Kentucky circuits.

Because the track is much longer than most of the tracks in the U.S., the spot wherein a jockey normally makes a move is different due to the oval’s size. At Big Sandy, that place on the track (typically on the far turn) would be far too early with an eternity of racetrack and stretch left to encounter.

In addition to the larger oval size, Rich Strike will likely not have the early hot pace that developed in the Derby that complemented his late closing style to a tee.

The morning-line favorite, We the People (2-1) is the likely pace setter, with jockey Flavien Prat in the irons. Pratt will try to craft an easy first half-mile before trying to wire the field, a tactic that’s won more than its share of Belmont Stakes.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has won three Belmont Stakes over his Hall of Fame career and will look to add a fourth, sending fifth-place Derby finisher Mo Donegal (5-2) and super-filly Nest (8-1) to the gate.

Standing calmly outside on the backstretch at his barn with the signature TAP logo behind him in the background, the 54-year-old conditioner spoke fondly of his 2007 winner, Rags to Riches, in anticipation of running another filly in the 154th edition of the race. Rags to Riches became the third filly in history to win the Belmont that day and first since 1905.

“It was one of, if not the most exciting races for me personally,” reminisced Pletcher. “So many emotions go through your mind watching that race, from the beginning to the top of the stretch where she looks like she’s going to win and then Curlin battled back, it was a fun race to watch.”

In an “ironic twist” as Pletcher described it, Nest’s sire is Curlin, the colt that Rags beat that day in 2007. The scenario is a bit different on Saturday for Nest as she won’t face the type of 3-year-old colt class that Rags did. But he thinks she has the same type of pedigree that can win the Belmont.

“The pedigree, for sure,” Pletcher said. “I said back in January we nominated her to the Triple Crown route, it wasn’t for the Derby or the Preakness, it was with this race in mind. We needed her to come here, train well and give us the indication she was ready to run, which she has. We feel that the mile-and-a-half suits her, also she’s very well-bred for it and the right disposition. So now it’s a matter whether she can make that move forward to compete with some of the best males.”

One of the best males happens to be right in the same barn as Nest, in Mo Donegal. The Wood Memorial winner returns from his game effort in the Derby and has New York-based jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons again.

On paper, he looks to be the strongest horse in the field. The issue will be the likely pace scenario with We the People on the lead, in that Mo Donegal stays close enough to the lead so that the favorite doesn’t get away from the field after setting soft early fractions.

“I think everybody else is worried about that scenario. You don’t see anybody obvious on paper that’s going to be able to apply some pressure,” Pletcher said. “He [We the People] clearly has a pace advantage in the race, and regardless of what distance you’re running, that’s an edge.”

Ortiz will play a big factor in judging the pace and making sure the son of Uncle Mo is in position to win the race late.

“I think it’s a balancing act, you know, you don’t want to take your horse out of his natural running style, but you also don’t want to give yourself too much to do," Pletcher said. "I think he [Mo Donegal] has the capability or running the best last quarter in the race, I just want him to be in contention at that point."

In another odd twist connected to the trainer, Pletcher conditioned We the People’s sire, Constitution, a horse that won the Florida Derby and the Donn Handicap.

A horse that is flying under the radar who should be coming late and could pick up a piece in the exotics is Barber Road (10-1). Trainer John Ortiz made a jockey change to Joel Rosario, who has won two Belmont Stakes (Tonalist in 2014; Sir Winston in 2019).

"We're giving our horse the best shot he can possibly take here with Joel, who is a very experienced local rider. He's a great match for this horse and this race,” Ortiz said after the post-position draw.

Ortiz was happy with the post draw on the far outside, which should suit the son of Race Day’s running style.

“We have plenty of stretch to get settled in early in the race," Ortiz said. "Hopefully, we can get into the right position going into the first turn.”

The race is an interesting puzzle where closers rarely win, but my read is that the best horse is Mo Donegal and his class will surface and overtake a tiring front-runner with Nest competing gamely.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Mo Donegal; 2 – We the People; 3 – Nest; 4 – Barber Road

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association and tweets @EquiSpace.

$1.5M Belmont Stakes PP Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 We the People Prat 2-1 2 Skippylongstocking Joseph, Jr. Franco 20-1 3 Nest (f) Pletcher Ortiz 8-1 4 Rich Strike Reed Leon 7-2 5 Creative Minister McPeek Hernandez, Jr. 6-1 6 Mo Donegal Pletcher Ortiz, Jr. 5-2 7 Golden Glider Casse Davis 20-1 8 Barber Road Ortiz Rosario 10-1 (f) filly post time 6:44 p.m. Belmont Park - Race 11