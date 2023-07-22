Arabian Knight, a potential star on the Kentucky Derby trail early in the season, returns to the track for Saturday’s Haskell Stakes to try to enter the cloudy 3-year-old picture.

A field of eight sophomores will assemble at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J., at the $1 million Grade 1 TVG.com Haskell with an automatic bid at stake in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park on Nov. 4. The Haskell is part of the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In.”

Arabian Knight was sidelined with an injury after a 5½-length romp in the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park in February. Trainer Bob Baffert will seek to win the Haskell for a record-extending 10th time.

The son of Uncle Mo will take on Derby winner Mage and Tapit Trice, the third-place finisher in the Belmont Stakes, in trying to jump into a 3-year-old division without a clear leader.

The 1⅛-mile race is Race 12 on Monmouth’s signature day and will go to post at 5:45 p.m. EDT. The race will be televised on NBC (Ch. 2) in a one-hour broadcast starting at 5 p.m.

Let’s take a look at the competitors (post position, trainer, jockey, morning line odds in parenthesis):

1 – Geaux Rocket Ride (Mandella, Smith, 9-2). Son of Candy Ride comes off a sharp workout and ships in from Santa Anita off a win in the Affirmed Stakes, a non-graded race. Finished second to the highly regarded Practical Move in the San Felipe and should be well-rested. Will stalk the pace and pounce, looking for him to bust up the exacta. Big Money Mike Smith flies in to ride. Contender.

2 – Awesome Strong (Delgado, Batista, 30-1). Longest shot in the field had won four in a row at Gulfstream before a non-effort at Delaware Park. Connections think enough of him to take a shot in a Grade 1 on the shore. Son of Awesome Slew has only run two turns once and three of his wins at Gulfstream came in races restricted for Florida-breds. Pass.

3 – Salute the Stars (Cox, Rosario, 8-1). Another son of Candy Ride comes into the race on a three-race win streak after winning the local prep at Monmouth. Has the speed to contend and comes in third off the layoff for Cox. Joel Rosario takes a day off from Saratoga to ride in an interesting development. On the fence.

4 – Mage (Delgado, Castellano, 3-1). Derby winner has been off since his third-place finish in the paceless Preakness in which he never had a shot. Track is typically speed favoring on Haskell Day so he’ll need someone to provide an early challenge to Arabian Knight, who will be on the motor without a doubt. Was the Derby a perfect setup for him? Win and he’s on top of the division and headed to the Travers for a rematch with Forte. Playing against.

5 – Tapit Trice (Pletcher, Saez, 3-1). Ran his best race in the Belmont, but also will need some pace to run into. Class is certainly there, and he keeps his regular rider in Luis Saez, who also makes the trip down to Jersey. It’s put-up time for the $1.3 million son of Tapit. Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher has three Haskell wins under his belt, his last in 2013. In the mix.

6 – Howgreatisnate (Dobles, Lopez, 20-1). Local gelding and son of Speighster smells more of a miler to me. Has some decent form, but waters are much deeper with this group. His price seems about right. Has local hero Paco Lopez in the irons.

7 – Extra Anejo (Asmussen, Gaffalione, 5-1). Comes out of an impressive Ellis Park allowance win for trainer Steve Asmussen. Into Mischief colt leaves Kentucky for the first time. Posted a solid work at Saratoga in preparations. Useful underneath in the exotics.

8 – Arabian Knight (Baffert, Velazquez, 5-2). Likely the best horse in the Baffert barn at the moment, and that’s saying a lot as the Preakness winner also resides there. Hall of Fame Jockey Johnny Velazquez retains the mount on undefeated colt. Sharp workout indicates he’s ready to roll. The one to beat.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Arabian Knight; 2 – Geaux Rocket Ride; 3 – Tapit Trice; 4 – Mage.