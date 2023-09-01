Jessica Pegula crushed Patricia Maria Tig 6-3, 6-1 at the U.S. Open on Thursday night in New York to set up a third-round clash with Elina Svitolina.

The clean ball-striking of the top-ranked American was more than the world No. 700 from Romania could handle in a match that lasted just over an hour.

Pegula, seeded third, never trailed in a contest where she won 80% of her first-serve points and broke Tig's serve six times.

Next up for the Buffalo native is Ukrainian Svitolina, who came from behind to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia earlier Thursday.

Pegula edged Svitolina in a three-set battle in Washington D.C. earlier this summer and holds a 3-1 advantage in their career meetings.

"Every single match we play is just a really good battle," Pegula said.

"I feel like we play to each other's games where we make each other play better and we always have really great matches."

Svitolina returned in April following the birth of her daughter, and Pegula said she was already in top form.

"It's great to see her back, playing at such a high level so quickly. I just played her a few weeks ago, so it's going to be very tough," she said.

Pegula took Arthur Ashe Stadium court after defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz won his second-round match, and she said she's starting to feel comfortable on the sport's biggest stage.

"I never thought that I would be getting used to Ashe, but somehow I am," she said.

"But it's hard to follow Carlos. It's a tough act to follow, man."