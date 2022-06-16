Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association pair heading to U23 world championships

Nathaniel Sass and Colin Hay are heading back to the U23 World Rowing Championships to represent the United States in the Lightweight 2-.

Sass and Hay, representing the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association, won the event at the U23 U.S. Team Trials on Wednesday in Sarasota, Fla., in a time of 5:58.20 for the 2,000-meter course.

They placed fourth at the world event last summer in the Czech Republic and now head to Varese, Italy, from July 25 to 31 following a return to Buffalo for training.

Sass is a Canisius High graduate who rows at Boston University. Hay, who is from Shrewsbury, Mass., is a Delaware graduate.

“If you want to make the national team, certain events have open tryouts to earn a spot and this is the event that we went after,” said R.J. Rubino, the Canisius High coach who is serving as BSRA head coach for U23 and Senior rowers. “They established a strong rhythm on the course and were dominant early. It was close for the first 250 meters and then you saw the strength and determination cut through them. By 750 meters, they had a commanding lead and opened it from there.”

A crew of two Harvard rowers who were rowing unaffiliated finishing second in 7:13.44.

Sass and Hay will be the lone entrant from the United States in their event and will return to Buffalo to train.

“We’ll have two or three practices a day every day on the water and lifting and running and cycling,” Rubino said. “We want to be at peak fitness and sharpen some things up technically.

“I think there’s quite a bit of speed we can get between now and the world championship, and we’re going to find it.”