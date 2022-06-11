Bandits' Frank Brown, a Canisius College coach, is eager to bring championship to Buffalo

Frank Brown's jobs take him from one lacrosse field to another. In a best-of-both-worlds balance, he works as an assistant coach for the Canisius College men’s team and is a defenseman for the Buffalo Bandits.

An attackman in college, Brown became a transition player and defender throughout his professional career. As a jack-of-all-trades player, he teaches offensive elements of the game to younger players before taking the field himself.

Growing up in Salamanca and loving lacrosse, Brown was a Bandits fan as a kid. Now, he has the opportunity to bring home the National Lacrosse League championship for his hometown team.

The Bandits have the series advantage after an energetic 15-14 win over the Colorado Mammoth and head to Denver for Game 2 on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPNU), expecting to take the title. A decisive Game 3, if necessary would be June 18 at KeyBank Center.

Brown won a bronze medal at the 2018 FIL World Lacrosse Championship and a Major League Lacrosse championship with the Boston Cannons in 2020, but this would be his first NLL championship.

“I think being a Western New York boy, being an all-Buffalo sports fanatic my entire life, I know for a fact winning a championship while playing for the Bandits is absolutely a dream come true,” he said.

Brown, 28, joined the Bandits in 2020 in a February trade from Rochester and appeared in two games before the league shut down because of the Covid pandemic.

He was drafted 24th overall by the Georgia Swarm in 2017, after being an All-American honorable mention for Hobart College. The 6-foot-4-inch transition helped lead Hobart to an NEC tournament title and an NCAA berth in 2016, scoring a team-high 44 points.

Brown has played in every game during the Bandits’ playoff run, using his previous experience to his advantage. He made it to the championship series with Rochester as a rookie after being traded by Georgia seven games into his pro career. The Knighthawks eventually fell to Saskatchewan to in a winner-take-all Game 3.

The series helped shape Brown’s mentality as the Bandits prepare to attempt to clinch the title, he said.

“I think it's more so just a matter of [focusing] and attention to the details within what your what your job is,” Brown said. “I think the moment you start abandoning your principles, and looking for those plays is when it's going to come back to bite you, especially on a stage like this.”

The transition player also played with Bandits goalie Matt Vinc during Rochester’s run to the finals, and said having that experience has been a benefit for his game so far this series.

Buffalo-Colorado matchups this season have been close – with both games decided by one goal.

The last time the Bandits made the trip to the Mammoth’s arena, Colorado won, 15-14. That loss came amid a stretch of four games in eight days. This time, the Bandits are well-rested and departed for Colorado on Wednesday to get used to the elevation.

The tight games continually put pressure on Buffalo’s defense, and the Bandits are constantly communicating on the field to read what the Mammoth is doing.

“Colorado is just constantly moving. They're always getting involved off-ball, occupying attention away from whoever has the ball,” Brown said. “It's really hard to find a common ground between making sure we're supporting whoever's covering him, while also being attentive to our matchups.”

Vinc and Brown are two veteran presences on the defensive end, and although Brown was listed as “physically unable to perform” at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, he was moved back to the active roster March 31 – in time for the end of the regular season and postseason. He played in four regular season games with one goal and has now played in four playoff games with a goal and an assist.

All while working with the Bandits, Brown is helping train the next generation at Canisius College alongside head coach Mark Miyashita. Brown joined the staff in January 2021, helping the Griffins go 5-5 his first season.

“It's something that I [have] a lot of pride in,” Brown said. “I pride myself on my ability to break down and teach based on a skill set that I see in a kid.”

Brown said he takes a lot of lessons he’s learned throughout his career and uses them as teaching tools at Canisius. With a mostly young group at Canisius, Brown said he thrives on a player’s coachability and willingness to learn the sport.

“I think if you can be relatable to the next generation and convey a message of respect with the intention of making them better, that's the one thing that I found to be the most important,” Brown said. “Everyone's game is their own, and you have to communicate from a position of respect and position of I'm trying to make you better.”

The Griffins players will be just a few Buffalo fans watching Game 2, to see if the Bandits can take back the NLL championship for the first time since 2008. The Bandits expect to play a “do or die” game, and the Mammoth wants to keep its season alive for one more game.

Brown said he expects it to be a battle until the end.

“It's just a matter of who has nothing to lose,” he said. “And when you look at it in those terms, it's easy to say that.”

