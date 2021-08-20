National Lacrosse League postpones Hall of Fame in Buffalo, moves to virtual for draft

Plans have changed for the National Lacrosse League’s Hall of Fame and Entry Draft weekend in Buffalo.
The league announced that it has postponed the Hall ceremony to a later date and will shift the draft to a virtual format. The draft will remain Aug. 28.
The Hall of Fame ceremony, including the inductions of former Bandits Pat McCready and Shawn Williams, had been scheduled for Aug. 27 at 500 Pearl. The draft was scheduled to be held at KeyBank Center.
The NLL cited the challenges created by the border closing as the reason for the decision.
“While we have complete confidence in safety protocols that we were planning, the U.S. border for those driving from Canada remains closed,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement. “We were anticipating it would reopen in time for an in-person event, however with so many team staff located in Canada and the logistics of travelling back and forth across the border would have made staging such a large, first-class event very difficult.”
The Hall of Fame ceremony was planned to celebrate its 15th anniversary and it was adding inductees for the first time since 2016.
“Our plan is to host the NLL Hall of Fame ceremony in person, at a time when everyone of the inductees and their families can attend and, travel logistics are much easier,” Sakiewicz said in the statement. “The NLL Hall of Fame is very important to the heritage of our league, it is crucial all will be able to attend and be properly honored surrounded by friends and family.”
As for the draft, the league said live coverage of the first two rounds will be available via NLL’s YouTube channel and Facebook (@NLL), beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds 3 through 6 will be updated in real time on NLL.com and NLL social media accounts.
The Buffalo Bandits are expected to have three first-round selections after a series of trades – No. 3 from Rochester, No. 13 from Saskatchewan and No. 14 from Albany. The Bandits’ selection, at No. 10, has been traded to Philadelphia. The expansion Panther City Lacrosse Club has the No. 1 overall selection.
The league said it plans to release the regular season schedule in September. Opening weekend is Dec. 3-4.