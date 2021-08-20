National Lacrosse League postpones Hall of Fame in Buffalo, moves to virtual for draft

Plans have changed for the National Lacrosse League’s Hall of Fame and Entry Draft weekend in Buffalo.

The league announced that it has postponed the Hall ceremony to a later date and will shift the draft to a virtual format. The draft will remain Aug. 28.

The Hall of Fame ceremony, including the inductions of former Bandits Pat McCready and Shawn Williams, had been scheduled for Aug. 27 at 500 Pearl. The draft was scheduled to be held at KeyBank Center.

The NLL cited the challenges created by the border closing as the reason for the decision.

“While we have complete confidence in safety protocols that we were planning, the U.S. border for those driving from Canada remains closed,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement. “We were anticipating it would reopen in time for an in-person event, however with so many team staff located in Canada and the logistics of travelling back and forth across the border would have made staging such a large, first-class event very difficult.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony was planned to celebrate its 15th anniversary and it was adding inductees for the first time since 2016.