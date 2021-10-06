Nardin wins Monsignor Martin girls golf title

Amie Scherrer of Nardin was medalist for the second year on a row and led the Gators to the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls golf team championship at the Harvest Hill course in Orchard Park.

Scherrer, the only senior on the Gators team, shot 38 as Nardin regained the team championship after finishing second to Sacred Heart a year ago.

Sophomore Kendall Keller of Sacred Heart was second with 43.

Nardin’s team total was 151. Sacred Heart was next with 158 and Mount St. Mary had 158.

Freshman Makenzee Mangan (50) finished third, sophomore Aubrie Boyer (51) was fourth and sophomore Paige Manuszewski (51) was fifth for Nardin, which also won the regular season league championship with an 8-0 record. Junior Angelina Bolognese of the Gators finished in a tie for sixth at 52.

Mount Mercy’s Lacey Sheehan, who shot 52 for sixth place and Addison Barth, who had a 53, qualified for first team All-Catholic.

Samantha Petroci of Sacred Heart (54) finished 10th.

Nardin juniors Maria Evancho (57), Brooke Eggers (62) and Isabella Doyle (63) made second All-Catholic.

Aubrey Schmidt of Buffalo Seminary shot 54 for ninth place. Junior Emma Dorobiala was Mount St. Mary’s best with a 54 for 11th place.