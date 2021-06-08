Nardin, St. Mary's to meet for softball championship

Nardin Academy and St. Mary's of Lancaster waged two stirring games in splitting their two regular season meetings. Now they will play for the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association softball playoff championship at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gators' athletic complex in North Buffalo.

Each advanced to the championship with semifinal victories Tuesday. Nardin shut out Nichols 10-0 for its 13th win of the season and third over the No. 4 seeded Vikings.

St. Mary's triumphed over Sacred Heart 8-2 at Walden Ponds in Lancaster for their second victory over the Sharks in two days. The Lancers had defeated the Sharks 16-1 on Monday in the final regular season game and earn the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

Junior Anna Dovey not only pitched St. Mary's to victory, she also had two hits – including a double – and drove in three runs. Lily Lauck had two RBIs, while Paige Wentland and Alexa Packard also had RBIs for the winners. Packard's RBI came on a triple.

Dovey allowed five hits over the seven-inning distance, struck out one and walked one.

Nardin lost only once against Monsignor Martin opposition in the regular season, a 14-10 loss to to St. Mary's. Besides a 9-8 loss to Nardin, St. Mary's lost a regular season league game to Sacred Heart 7-4 the first time the teams met.

The Lancers will be seeking their second straight Monsignor Martin playoff championship. They defeated Mount St. Mary in 2019, the last time the playoffs were held before the Covid-19 pandemic. Nardin defeated St. Mary's 1-0 in 10 innings in the 2018 championship game when freshman Grace Applebaum scored on a passed ball in the top of the 10th. Applebaum is now one of three seniors on the Nardin team, along with Anna Castlevetere and Meredith Stamm.

