Wyoming County International Speedway returns to racing but dealing with pandemic's lingering effects

After a mostly lost season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many area speedways such as Wyoming County International Speedway are racing again, but the scars of the pandemic linger and the challenges it caused are far from over.

WCIS owner/promoter James J. Majchrzak has been dealing with the aftereffects as best he can as his track threw its first green flag of the season in late May. One way or another, Majchrzak, with the help of others, continues to keep racing going at WCIS, as he has for more than two decades.

“We are rebounding and are still rolling here at Wyoming County,” Majchrzak said. “We are slowly coming back from a very difficult year last year and working to keep Wyoming County strong for our fans, drivers and businesses that support us.”

The track in Perry has had five race nights this season and, after taking the holiday weekend off, Saturday racing resumes this week and will continue for six Saturdays.

That comes a year after the track had no racing and only a few practice sessions.