Wyoming County International Speedway returns to racing but dealing with pandemic's lingering effects

After a mostly lost season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many area speedways such as Wyoming County International Speedway are racing again, but the scars of the pandemic linger and the challenges it caused are far from over.
WCIS owner/promoter James J. Majchrzak has been dealing with the aftereffects as best he can as his track threw its first green flag of the season in late May. One way or another, Majchrzak, with the help of others, continues to keep racing going at WCIS, as he has for more than two decades.
“We are rebounding and are still rolling here at Wyoming County,” Majchrzak said. “We are slowly coming back from a very difficult year last year and working to keep Wyoming County strong for our fans, drivers and businesses that support us.”
The track in Perry has had five race nights this season and, after taking the holiday weekend off, Saturday racing resumes this week and will continue for six Saturdays.
That comes a year after the track had no racing and only a few practice sessions.
“We were ready to go pretty much all year and had the expenses of maintaining the facility but there was never a time that we felt comfortable to open, although some other tracks did,” Majchrzak said. “We didn’t want to sacrifice our liquor license. We’ve made some legal adjustments to our business also.”
Majchrzak is also the owner of TTI Light Industrial LLC, an industrial mechanics business. He says that to help pay the WCIS bills during the pandemic last season, he loaned some money from TTI to WCIS side of the business. Because TTI has a relationship to the food industry, it was considered an essential business and was allowed to stay open.
Because speedways such as WCIS are considered seasonal businesses, they must renew their liquor license each year.
Majchrzak has submitted for a renewal, but is still waiting for it to be finalized. At the first events this season, there have been no beer sales, which is a huge moneymaker. Majchrzak expects the license renewal process to be completed shortly.
The good news is that the sounds of race engines are being heard at the paved asphalt bullring oval.
“It’s been great,” Majchrzak said. “Even though we were preparing for this season, we didn’t even realize or know until a few weeks ago whether we could open and if there would be any more restrictions or not.
“Opening day was tremendous. The second week we lost competitors. Some were just not in the mood to go week to week yet. Some lost motors. Some were at weddings or racing at Lancaster. Car counts rebounded the next week.
“All in all, it’s been fine. The Modified car counts have been a little up and down a bit, but the other divisions have had real good car counts. Our fan concession stand sales have been real strong.”
Majchrzak said that because management was not uncertain about the 2021 season until just recently, WCIS officials did not aggressively search for new and returning sponsors, advertisers and marketing partners in the offseason as it normally would.
WCIS management is now playing catch-up and is engaging a strong campaign to acquire the business and sponsor support the track has been accustomed to in the past.
“We just decided that until we knew we could open, we were not going to solicit for advertising and sponsors. This is money we’re missing, but we’ll recover,” Majchrzak said. “It’s all a part of rebounding from the pandemic shut down. It was just hard to sell to our customers when we couldn’t say that we’re going to have a season or not. If we couldn’t have raced, I didn’t want to have to return money. Better to wait and start anew when we knew we could have a season.”
WCIS’s popular “Pirate Night” promotion is July 17. Longtime track official Don Packman, who died just a few months ago, will be honored July 24 with the “Don Packman Celebration of Life Night.”
The Packman family has donated money for a new electronic scoreboard that will feature a lap counter and the numbers of the top five running cars. The Don Packman Memorial Scoreboard will debut during the July 24 event. The Karen Nugent Memorial 67 goes green Aug. 7.
Andy J. to challenge The Glen
Tonawanda’s Andy Jankowiak has finished in the top 10 in the four races he has run on the ARCA Menards Series as a rookie. He has completed every lap in those events.
Driving the A.J. Racing Phillips 66/Thermal Foam entry, Jankowiak has been eighth at Daytona, seventh at Talladega, ninth at Charlotte and seventh at Pocono.
“We haven’t finished strong in the last two races so we’re trying to work on putting a more compete race together to get into the top-five a little bit,” Jankowiak said. “But overall, it’s definitely going fine. If you told me before we started this that four races in, I’d have four top 10s, I would say that it’s really good progress and it’s something we can definitely build off.”
During his short track career, Jankowiak has driven a variety of race cars and tracks, but he has never set a wheel on a road course.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Jankowiak will next compete on the road course at Watkins Glen on Aug. 6. He will have to be a quick learner because there will be a brief 45-minute practice followed by qualifying and then the 41-lap ARCA Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen.
“I have never been on a road course before,” Jankowiak said. “I absolutely have no reason to think I’d be good at it. I don’t know how to shift. Ever since I got home from Pocono, every night when I get home, I spend at least a half hour on a video game learning The Glen. My spotter, T.J. Majors, is actually going to get on the video game with me and coach me. I’ll learn what I can.”