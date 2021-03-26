WNY driver Stewart Friesen to make NASCAR Cup Series debut in Food City Dirt Race

When Stewart Friesen was busy as a young boy performing various tasks at his family-owned Ransomville Speedway, he wondered if he would ever get to race on that dirt-surfaced Niagara County oval.
All these years later, the Niagara-on-the-Lake native has not only accomplished that, but he has raced at tracks across the nation, and races full time on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Now Friesen, who resides in Sprakers in Montgomery County, will reach the top of the stock car world when he makes his first career NASCAR Cup Series start in the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday in Bristol, Tenn.
“When I was 10 or 12 years old, it was beyond my wildest dreams to even make a Modified start at Ransomville someday,” Friesen said. “Having an opportunity to start at Ransomville, with Dan Miller and Lisa and Mike Maroney, and then to have everything snowball from there through all the years with some great car owners across the Northeast has been fantastic.”
The race marks NASCAR Cup Series’ first race on a dirt track since 1970. Friesen, who has raced and won in many divisions on asphalt and dirt, has spent most of his career in dirt-track Modified competition with 330 career dirt Modified wins.
When Friesen learned that NASCAR was adding a dirt Cup Series event, he began exploring the possibilities. He will race for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 Halmar Chevrolet.
“As soon as NASCAR announced that there would be a dirt Cup Series race at Bristol, obviously, it piqued my interest and having a great sponsor and supporter like Halmar International, we were just looking at ways of trying to do it,” Friesen said. “We had some infrastructure to do it ourselves because of having our truck team and we tried to put a Cup car together, but nothing was really lining up.
“Through a friend, I got ahold of T.J. Puchyr and Jeff Dickerson (Spire co-owners) and they said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.’ I’ve been to their shop and it’s been a very comfortable experience. I’m looking forward to racing this event for Spire. They’re a smaller Cup Series team, but they’re on the upswing.”
In recent years, Friesen’s career has blossomed due to his partnership with Chris Larsen and Larsen’s Halmar International organization.
Friesen continues to run a full short-track schedule as well as driving the No. 52 Halmar Toyota in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He has two career truck victories. Both came in 2019, one at Eldora Speedway and the other at Phoenix.
Friesen and his wife, Jessica, will add to NASCAR history Saturday at Bristol when both compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on DIRT.
The Friesens will race as teammates, just the second time in NASCAR history that a married couple will race in the same event. Jessica, who normally competes in dirt-track short-track racing, will drive the No. 62 Halmar Toyota.
The first married couple to compete in the same NASCAR race was Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise in the early 1990s.
“We built a second dirt truck when the schedule came out and Chris Larsen decided that we should put a second driver in that truck and Jessica got the nod,” Stewart said. “She has been a teammate of mine in the Modifieds the last couple of years, and she’s fun to race against.”
Stewart plans to compete in August with the NASCAR trucks at Watkins Glen. He said he has been trying to “brush up” on his road racing. He ran two races at Mosport Park, now known as Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, and the road course at Daytona International Speedway with some success.
“I’m getting better at road racing,” he said. “It’s not something I grew up doing but I do enjoy it and our Halmar team has a pretty good road course truck.”
He also will return to his roots when he races with the Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modified Series in Ransomville Speedway’s Summer Nationals on July 6.
“I hope that very soon the Covid restrictions will have been lifted so our fans from New York and Southern Ontario can come and watch,” he said. “I look forward to coming back this summer, to race at Ransomville where it all began for me.”