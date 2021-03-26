WNY driver Stewart Friesen to make NASCAR Cup Series debut in Food City Dirt Race

Friesen and his wife, Jessica, will add to NASCAR history Saturday at Bristol when both compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on DIRT.

The Friesens will race as teammates, just the second time in NASCAR history that a married couple will race in the same event. Jessica, who normally competes in dirt-track short-track racing, will drive the No. 62 Halmar Toyota.

The first married couple to compete in the same NASCAR race was Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise in the early 1990s.

“We built a second dirt truck when the schedule came out and Chris Larsen decided that we should put a second driver in that truck and Jessica got the nod,” Stewart said. “She has been a teammate of mine in the Modifieds the last couple of years, and she’s fun to race against.”

Stewart plans to compete in August with the NASCAR trucks at Watkins Glen. He said he has been trying to “brush up” on his road racing. He ran two races at Mosport Park, now known as Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, and the road course at Daytona International Speedway with some success.