WATKINS GLEN – Nick Tandy in the No. 6 Penske Motorsports Porsche 963 will start on the pole when the green flag flies Sunday morning to begin the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen sports car endurance event at Watkins Glen International.

Tandy was declared the pole winner when extremely heavy rain and a soaked track forced IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship officials to cancel Saturday afternoon’s GTP qualifying session.

Tandy will co-drive in Sunday’s Sahlen’s race with Mathieu Jaminet.

“This is the culmination of the last five or six months of work,” Tandy said. “Of course everybody wants to run in qualifying. In a six-hour race, it’s not the most important part of the weekend. Everybody wants to compete in qualifying. With the heavy rain, I wasn’t excited to go out there because the level of risk for something going wrong is massive.”

After a several-year absence, the GTP class has returned to IMSA competition this season, replacing the former headlining DPI category.

The Sahlen’s race will livestream on Peacock at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with continuing coverage beginning on the USA Network at 2 p.m.

Prior to the GTP qualifying cancellation, other classes qualifying Saturday for Sunday’s Sahlen’s qualifying sessions began on a partially wet track. Daniel Serra drove the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari to the top spot in the GTD Pro class.

Loris Spinelli earned the GTD pole with his No. 78 Forte Racing Lamborghini.

Then heavier rain began to fall just as the LMP2 and LMP3 classes were beginning their combined qualifying session. All teams were on dry weather slick tires.

When Ben Keating (LMP2), Anthony Mantella (LMP3) and Art Balogh (LMP3) spun and crashed in Turn 7 due to the wet conditions, the remainder of that session was red-flagged and eventually canceled. The drivers involved were not injured.

After the LMP2/LMP3 qualifying session was scrapped, the subsequent call to also cancel GTP qualifying was made as well.

Drivers Steven Thomas, No. 11 TDS Motorpsorts ORECA, and Gar Robinson, No. 74 Riley Ligier, were declared LMP2 and LMP3 class pole winners, respectively.

Eric Lux, of Clarence, will start his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Biohaven ORECA 07 entry in the eighth spot Sunday in the nine-car LMP2 field.

“It would have been nice to go after the pole,” Lux said. “We were ready for it. I was pretty happy with the car this morning. When we have our dry weather slick tires on we have no grooves in those tires to get the rain away and I was just hydroplaning. I’m glad they stopped our qualifying session.

“Those three cars crashed and fortunately I was able to get my car back in one piece, and it is all ready to go for Sunday’s Sahlen’s race.”

Lux won the LMP2 class at the 2019 Sahlen’s event and will share the wheel Sunday with Pietro Fittipaldi and Devlin DeFrancesco.

Lux acknowledged that the possibility of some rain Sunday could factor into the running of the Sahlen’s race. Sports car races do run in the wet weather unless the rains become too heavy.

“Being right off the Finger Lakes here and Seneca Lake it’s amazing what can happen with the weather here pretty quickly,” Lux said.” You might get all four seasons in an afternoon. We may have some sun and rain Sunday so it could go either way for the race, but we may be driving in the wet at some point Sunday. We’ll see. We have a plan either way.

“Watkins Glen is considered my home track. I usually find myself here during the course of the year coaching and doing other events. Anytime I get to come here with IMSA and race in one of the top categories like LMP2 it’s very special.

“I think we’re going to be in contention for a win Sunday. It would be tremendous to repeat my 2019 victory and bring home a trophy for these guys.”

You've got to have heart

Last season the two-car Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 team scored a double victory in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen event with the team’s No. 23, co-driven by Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas, taking the checkered flag in the GTD PRO class.

Not to be outdone, the No. 27 entry of Roman De Angelis, Maxime Martin and Ian James emerged victorious in GTD. The Glen triumph helped propel the No. 27 team to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD season title last year.

This weekend the No. 23 returns to The Glen with the same driver lineup, while the No 27 features Marco Sorenson joining James and DeAngelis.

In a tough development in qualifying, the No. 23 will start the Sahlen’s race ninth in the GTD PRO class after Gunn suffered a loose right rear wheel at the start of qualifying. James will start fifth in GTD in the No. 27.

“Last year here was amazing as we won with both the GTD and the GTD PRO cars, so we had both cars in Victory Lane,” James said. “It’s going to be hard to repeat that but obviously we turn up at the track always wishing to get to the winner’s circle so we’ll try our best.”

Heart of Racing takes its racing success to greater heights with a special mission. The team helps raise funding for the Seattle Children’s Hospital cardiology department.

“We’re very fortunate,” James said. “Win or lose on the track, the kids in Seattle win regardless. We’ve raised over $10 million to date through the initiative, and Seattle Children’s Hospital is in our hearts always. We’re proud to be part of it. The heartbeat behind it all is a great cause.”