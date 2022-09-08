WNY Autos: Skora III and Williamson earn local premier championships

George Skora III captured his first Lancaster Motorplex championship, winning the Sportsman class feature Aug. 20, to clinch the season championship by two points over Jake Lutz.

Last Friday, defending Ransomville Speedway DIRT.car 358 Modified champion Mat Williamson walked away with that same points title at the track. Williamson hails from St. Catherine’s, Ontario.

The Sportsman at Lancaster and the 358 Modifieds at Ransomville is the premier division at each track.

Skora III notched a pair of Sportsman feature race victories at Lancaster in 2022.

“The Lancaster championship is pretty special to me,” said Skora, who is based in Eden. “I’ve won championships at Lake Erie Speedway, Holland and now Lancaster in the premier division.”

Skora III believes he has built strong momentum heading into the end-of-the-season special events.

“I’m very happy,” Skora III said. “I’ve got a good car going into the upcoming U.S. Open at Lancaster and Lake Erie for the Race of Champions Weekend (Sept. 23-25). I feel strong right now in both my cars, the Sportsman and the Modified. I’ve got some more races I want to win before this year is done.”

Other Lancaster stock car 2022 champions are Mark Hoch in Street Stocks and Charles Palmer in 4-Cylinders.

Lancaster hosts its 34th annual U.S. Open Weekend, beginning with practice at 6 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s activity will start at 4:30 p.m., and will include the Sportsman, Super Stocks, 4-Cylinders and TQ Midgets. The ROC Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Models and SBS Supermodifieds will highlight Sunday’s 1 p.m. race card.

Williamson arrived at Ransomville last Friday on the final point with a healthy 52-point advantage over Ryan Susice. All Williamson had to do was take the green flag and the championship was his.

He not only took the green flag, but when a last-lap incident between the leader Susice and Erick Rudolph saw both drivers have contact and spin to the infield, Williams drove by to grab the checkered flag.

It was Williamson’s sixth Ransomville win of the season. Williamson drives the CW Racing entry co-owned by Pete Cocco and Paul Wendt.

Williamson claimed the Ransomville title by 70 points with 814 markers over both Pete Bicknell and Chad Brachmann, who each had 744.

“The competition is pretty tough at Ransomville,” Williamson said. “But we were really good there all year. We had a good car, probably even better than our car we had last year. We keep getting better every year and hopefully next year will be the same.

“Our worst finish at Ransomville this season was one DNF because we had a distributor issue. But other than that, I think we finished every race in the top-five.

“When we had mechanical problems, I took it to my team and they got me back on the race track and back into the top-five. I have nothing to complain about that way. It was a good year there.”

Also securing season point crowns at Ransomville were Derek Wagner, DIRTcar Sportsman; Josh Pangrazio, Street Stocks; and Noah Mamo, Novice Sportsman.

The Ransomville Mini-Stock championship will be decided Friday night during the track’s final event for 2022. Cole Susice leads Dave Dussault in Mini Stock points, 772-768.

Also on Ransomville’s Friday’s 7:15 p.m. schedule will be the $2,000-to-win Big Block/Small Block Modified Shootout, the Mateo Hope Memorial “King of The Hill” Street Stock race and the Sportsman/Novice Sportsman Shootout.

Holland set for 2023

Last week, Holland Speedway officials in conjunction with Race of Champions promoter Joe Skotnicki announced the Southern Erie County high-banked oval will present a three-race ROC-sanctioned stock car season next summer.

Holland will race July 8, July 29 and Aug. 26. Holland has one motorsports event left this season, a “Crash-A-Rama” thrill show event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Freedom set with Fall Classic

Freedom Motorsports Park in Delevan will present its two-day, season-concluding Fall Classic this weekend. Friday’s card will showcase the Super Late Models, Crate Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro Modifieds, Mini Stocks and Bandits.

Saturday features the Big-Block/Small Block Modified Outlaw 200, Crate Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro Modifieds, Mini Stocks and Bandits.

Racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Vintage weekend at The Glen

Watkins Glen International will showcase its annual Hillard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix Weekend from Friday through Sunday.

The event, sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), will feature 14 groups of historic sports cars, practicing and racing on the fabled road course.

On-track activity Friday and Saturday runs from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Away from the track, the Village of Watkins Glen is hosting its annual Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival. The festival, held in the village, runs Friday only from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and celebrates Watkins Glen’s long racing heritage.

Historic cars will be displayed in various locations among the many activities scheduled.

The Drivers Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on the village court house lawn at noon.

Retired Indy Car star Al Unser Jr., who is serving as the event’s grand marshal, will speak to the public at 3 p.m. in Lafayette Park.

Finally at 6 p.m., the vintage cars will take part in the annual reenactment of the first race ever held in Watkins Glen in 1948. The cars will do parade laps on the original 6.6-mile street course that went through the village and up and down the surrounding hills.

For more information, visit www.grandprixfestival.com.