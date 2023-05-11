The stellar race driving career of Sege Fidanza reached a new milestone Sunday as the driver considered to be the greatest driver in Lancaster Speedway/Motorplex stock car history was inducted into the New York State Stock Car Association’s (NYSSCA) Hall of Fame.

Joining Fidanza, of Middleport, on the list of inductees Sunday at the Fonda Speedway Museum and Hall of Fame were drivers Kenny Tremont Jr., Roger Phelps and John Keegan along with car owner Ray Brammell and the late promoter Ralph Compani.

“I feel really proud that they put me in the New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame,” Fidanza said. “I appreciate what they did. It is quite an honor to be in that hall of fame.

“The rest of my hall of fame class is from the dirt track side of racing so I feel good that I was there from the asphalt side.”

Fidanza began his career in 1969 and emerged victorious in a Late Model at Cayuga Speedway that season. In 1971, he entered the Late Model class at Lancaster and won that season's championship.

Halfway through the 1972 season, Fidanza made the move to Modifieds when he obtained a car from Roger Treichler. Fidanza won his first Modified race at Lancaster on Sept. 2, 1972.

From there, his Modified career blossomed. In addition to his weekly racing victories, Fidanza also emerged with multiple triumphs in the U.S. Open, Lancaster’s most prestigious annual Modified event.

Fidanza also won in notable races at other locations over the years, topped by two wins in the Race of Champions Modified 250 at Oswego Speedway in 1998 and 2003. In addition, Fidanza also claimed the 2009 Race of Champions Sportsman event at Oswego, driving a car owned by Kirk Rutherford. Fidanza also is a past victor of the Bud 100 Sportsman race at Holland Speedway, driving for Rutherford.

At Lancaster, Fidanza scored an amazing 112 career Modified feature race wins and 11 overall track championships. Both marks are still Lancaster stock car racing records.

Fidanza retired as a driver in 2009 shortly after winning his final career Modified race at Lancaster on Aug. 15, 2009.

Fidanza previously was inducted into the local Friends of Auto Racing (FOAR Score) Fan Club Hall of Fame in the class of 2009.

“I had a lot of people who helped me my entire career,” Fidanza said. “They are so numerous it’s endless. Racing for me was always a family thing with much family support. There is my wife, Jennifer (Fidanza), and supporter Dennis Petrie and so many others that were there for me. I am grateful to everyone who ever helped me.

“Sometimes I miss the race driving, but I wouldn’t have the time to do it anymore anyway because I am so busy with other things now. What I definitely miss now are the people. All those years I raced I pretty much had all the same people around me every week. Like I said, it’s about family – the racing family.”