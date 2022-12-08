WNY Autos: New leaders complete first seasons at Lancaster and Holland

Ron Bennett Jr. has worked at Holland Speedway since he was a young kid. He has performed a multitude of duties over the decades, but had a formal job title for the first time this past season: general manager.

His father, Ron Bennett Sr., along with business partners Gordon Becker and the late Dick Knox, built Holland in 1960, and the track has presented stock-car competition annually since.

Bennett worked for his father at the southern Erie County high-banked asphalt oval and learned much about the racing game. Racing was, and still is, a true family business at Holland.

Bennett said he considers 2022 to have been a successful season from the standpoint of attendance and car count. Holland ran a limited three-race stock-car season in addition to two Crash-A-Rama events.

“I kind of oversee everything," Bennett said. "I wanted to keep the speedway going in the right direction, not only bringing it back but also trying to move forward.

“The tradition at Holland started with my father and then my brother, Tim, built the business for the last 20-plus years and now I’m going to try to build on what they built and look for ways to improve it so that Holland Speedway remains part of the Western New York racing community well into the future.”

Holland's 2023 stock-car schedule features races July 8, July 29 and Aug. 26.

“The 2022 season flew by fast,” Bennett said. “We prepared hard for the beginning of this past season and in a blink of an eye it’s gone. Now it’s on to 2023.

“I was pleasantly surprised with both our fan attendance and race car attendance this past season. The car counts were excellent for all three events, especially those headlined by the Decker and Wylie Classic at the end of the season in August.

“We had about 80-100 cars per event. The Race of Champions organization was important to our success. The spectator crowds were great. It always amazes me to see the local fan support for the local drivers.

“Not only for the ROC Modifieds when they come in but for all the other divisions as well. I’m very grateful for the support the fans and race teams showed us for our three events last season.

“Our spectator attendance was probably over a couple thousand a race but I don’t want to put an exact number on it. But we had strong crowds. It was more than 2021. Attendance definitely grew.”

Bennett stressed he was only part of the reason Holland was successful in 2022. He pointed out that other family members, Becker, friends, officials, the ROC organization and corporate sponsors all had an important role.

“Obviously, I now have my first season as general manager under my belt, although it seems hard to say that because it’s still a family business,” Bennett said. “I still have the counseling from dad and Gordon Becker.

Bennett works full time in the finance department at Ingram Micro.

“Racing is racing. Holland’s always had great racing," he said. "But what brings the fans back? What makes these people want to come to Holland? That’s what I’m trying to improve on. Ingram Micro has taught me a lot of that with the business background and helped us build up more the Holland Speedway brand.”

Holland also once again enjoyed tremendous success this past season with Crash-A-Rama thrill show-type events drawing nearly 10,000 spectators each time.

“Running a business, I take the attitude that you can always learn,” Bennett said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time and I say this to a lot of people. I’ve been with the speedway for probably over 20 to 30 years and every race I learn something new.

“You can always look to improve it.”

Lancaster co-owners update

Scott Nurmi and Mike Swinarski recently completed their first season as co-owners at Lancaster Motorplex after buying the facility last spring and are putting the finishing touches on their 2023 stock car and drag racing schedules.

Nurmi confirmed the 350 Supermodifieds will visit June 10. The ROC Modifieds are booked at Lancaster for June 29 and Aug. 12. The NASCAR Whelan Modified Tour is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Fans can look forward to perhaps seeing other series of cars and motorized entertainment at Lancaster next season.

“Our first season seemed to go by very quick,” Nurmi said. “I blinked my eyes and it was over. All in all, it went pretty good. Working with my ownership partner Mike Swinarski has been great. Mr. Swinarski is very knowledgeable on the drag racing end of it. He’s been drag racing for probably 45 to 50 years.”

Nurmi and Swinarski were also able to keep their heads above the financial waters thus far, Nurmi said.

“Hey, we did OK this season financially with both our stock car and drag racing,” Nurmi said. “Let’s put it this way, we made just enough to pay all our bills to date. That’s everything.”

As with any new ownership and promotional team, there was a learning curve.

“We learned a lot,” Nurmi said. “You’ve got to take the good with the bad. Overall, I think our first year went fairly well. We’re just going to improve on it year after year. The weather cooperated well for us. We had a pretty good year weather-wise.

“Our staff did well. The staff that we have at Lancaster Motorplex, all worked well together. You’re only as good as your employees and that made things run even smoother. I can’t say enough good things about our staff.

“Our car counts weren’t bad this year on both ends with the stock cars and drag racing. But you always want more fans. For our first year, as we started quite late after we purchased the track, we were up against it. We did well, and I think the attendance was good. Now we will build on that for the future.”

Edwards remembered

The local racing community is remembering Phil Edwards, 81, a retired race official and driver, who died Nov. 24. Edwards competed as a driver in various stock car divisions at Holland and Lancaster in the 1970s and '80s before becoming an official, most notably the chief starter at Lancaster. He was also a local businessman owning Edwards Performance in Buffalo and Edwards Chevrolet in Attica.