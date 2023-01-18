WNY Autos: Mike Hillman Sr. and Ross Holmes bring Lockport connection to Hall of Fame

The close friendship and successful racing careers of Lockport natives Mike Hillman Sr. and Ross Holmes have been an important part of each man’s life for many years so it made perfect sense for them to be inducted together into the Friends of Auto Racing Fan Club (FOAR Score) Hall of Fame.

Hillman got his start in local Western New York racing, learning from Holmes. Hillman's career would take him from local success all the way to the upper ranks of NASCAR as a Cup Series team owner.

“This is what it’s all about with this Hall of Fame induction,” Hillman said. “To come back to this area and see a lot of great people that I started with and to be inducted at the same time as Ross Holmes is phenomenal.

“When I was 11 years old, Ross kept me out of trouble and taught me how to work on race cars. That’s where it all started for me.”

Brothers Jamie and Joel Friesen, Bill Papke and Jipp Ortiz were also inducted during the annual ceremony held Saturday at the Classics V in Amherst.

Hillman's career began locally in the 1970s crewing for drivers Sege Fidanza, Alan Johnson and others. Then, Hillman served as crew chief for Merv Treichler when Treichler won Super DIRT Week races in Syracuse in 1981 and '82.

When fellow Western New Yorker Papke decided to enter the NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series ownership ranks, Hillman was hired as the team’s crew chief, directing driver Tommy Ellis to the 1988 NASCAR Busch Series championship.

In the years that followed, Hillman worked for various teams within the top three tiers of NASCAR, including Felix Sabates, Cale Yarborough, A.J. Foyt, Active Motorsports, Arnold Motorsports, Germain Racing and Rick Ware Racing.

Hillman eventually formed his own NASCAR team. Included among the drivers he worked with are Kyle Petty, Joe Nemecheck, Robby Gordon, Phil Parsons, Greg Sacks, Steve Park, Jimmy Horton, Dick Trickle, Larry Foyt, Stacy Compton and Todd Bodine. Hillman claimed two NASCAR Truck Series titles in 2006 and 2010 while serving as team general manager for Bodine.

Currently, Hillman serves as crew chief for Bobby Dotter’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team.

“Fortunately, tonight I have all my family here,” Hillman said. “My mom is here tonight. This is really cool. Throughout my local career, the goal was always to get down south to NASCAR. I had a lot of great people help me. I eventually became a NASCAR Cup Series team owner myself from 2011 to 2015. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve worked for some great drivers and team owners.

“I’ve got two of my kids (Mike Hillman Jr. and Mark Hillman) down there now doing the very same thing as crew chiefs.”

Holmes spoke about his long association with Hillman Sr.

“Mike and I grew up right down the street, and we had a lot of fun,” Holmes said. “We built Street Stocks and went out and played street hockey and everything else together. I think actually we both taught each other about racing. I’m not only proud of what Mike’s done, but his boys have been successful, too.”

Holmes, who hails from a noted racing family, began racing in the late 1960s in Mini Stocks at Ransomville and Lancaster, winning at both tracks. In 1973, he joined the V-8 class, winning multiple races and also championships at Lancaster and Spencer Speedway. He captured a Spencer title in 1974.

Holmes switched to the Modifieds in the late 1970s, both on dirt and asphalt. He garnered eight asphalt Modified victories in his career, including a victory in 1994 weeks after losing nearly all of his racing equipment in a trailer fire. He is best known for his “Lazy 8” car number, being a true family man and having a great rapport with others in the racing community.

“I enjoyed my career, and I did everything in racing as a family,” Holmes said. “I got three daughters, Charyl, Kathleen and Michelle, and my wife, Barb. They all went with me. I’m very lucky that I had a family that wanted to do it. When I got married, I went to my wedding reception with my wife and stayed there for a half hour and I left her there and had to go to Lancaster to race that night. She’s still with me!”

The Friesen family owned and promoted Ransomville Speedway for 43 years before selling the facility in 2015. Jamie and Joel, who were involved at Ransomville their entire lives, managed Ransomville the last several years before the sale.

At one point through the years, the Friesen family also owned Merrittville and Lancaster.

Jamie and Joel join their late father Stan and late brother Alex in the FOAR Score Hall of Fame. Stan, who died in 2012, was a co-founder of Ransomville. Alex, who died in 1996, was instrumental in promoting Ransomville and other tracks.

“It’s quite an honor that is so great that Joel and I can finally join Stan and Alex in the Hall of Fame here with FOAR Score,” Jamie Friesen said. “I’m sure that my mom and dad would be so proud that we are all in the Hall of Fame.”

Ortiz is the son of the late local racing legend Ed Ortiz. The elder Ortiz is also in the FOAR Score Hall of Fame.

“I’m not sure I’m deserving, but being in the Hall of Fame now is a once-in-a-lifetime honor that I’ll always cherish,” Jipp said. “I was the guy who got to drive the car, but it’s because of everyone that helped and supported me through the years that I’m in the hall. It’s great to be in the Hall of Fame with my dad.”

From 2000-2005, Jipp scored 56 Pro-Stock wins, including two at Super DIRT Week (2000-2001). He earned Canandaigua track championships in 2000, 2004, 2005 and 2006. He was crowned Mr. DIRT Pro-Stock champion in 2000, 2003 and 2005.

He moved to Sportsman in 2006, winning the 2010 Rolling Wheels Raceway championship. As a car owner, he won the 2008 Super DIRT Week Sportsman event with Erick Rudolph behind the wheel. In 2022, he was named among the Top 50 Drivers of Super DIRT Week.

He later became a chief starter at various local speedways.

Papke could not make the induction Saturday but was represented by son Doug.

Along with his ownership exploits in NASCAR, Bill Papke is best known as a local asphalt Modified team owner. With driver Chuck Hossfeld, Papke enjoyed 42 Modified wins, including 28 ROC Modified wins, three ROC 250 victories, five ROC Modified championships and 2019 New Smyrna Speedweeks title.

Those receiving specialty awards Saturday were: Shawn Nye, Driver of the Year for Asphalt; Cody McPherson, Driver of the Year for Dirt; Jake Lutz, Rookie of the Year; Matt Druar, Most Improved Driver; Sharon Lewis, Woman in Racing; Rick Hoctor, Perseverance Award.

Also, Mike Mallett/Dirt Track Digest won the Media Award; Trevor Catalano, Sportsmanship Award; Trey Hoddick and Karl Hehr, Mechanical Achievement Award; Andy Lewis Jr., Achievement Award; Butch Williams, Dick Hammond Dedication to Auto Racing Award; and Skora and Martin families, Families in Racing Award.