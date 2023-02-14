When the ARCA Menards Series hits the high banks of Daytona International Speedway on Saturday for the ARCA Daytona 200, three Western New York hopefuls – Steve Lewis Jr., Patrick Emerling and Andy Jankowiak – will be seek success at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway.

The ARCA event will get the green flag at 1:30 p.m. on FS1. Qualifying is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday

Lewis and Jankowiak will drive in the ARCA event. Emerling was scheduled to compete in the race but in a late business decision has decided to turn the wheel of his car over to Natalie Decker, of Eagle River, Wis. Emerling will guide Decker at Daytona from the top of his team’s pit box.

Lewis, 24, of Ransomville, is a weekly campaigner in the DIRTcar 358 Modified ranks at Ransomville Speedway. He is the son of retired driver Steve Lewis Sr.

Lewis is a rookie in the ARCA series with Daytona as his first career ARCA start. He attended the ARCA Daytona pre-race test last month where he recorded the 45th-best lap time out of 61 drivers at 51.405 seconds at 175.080 mph in the Steve Lewis Racing No. 62 Chevrolet.

Lewis' appearance in the ARCA race has everything to do with the closeness of many in the Ransomville area racing community. Generations of racing families from upper Niagara County have been involved in racing there, establishing friendships centered at the Ransomville Speedway.

His ARCA team has three sponsors, Telco Construction, Advanced Design Group and Jeffery Machine. A good portion of the remainder of the funding has come from the area racing community though benefits and an auction.

“I’ve been thinking about racing in ARCA about a year or two now,” Lewis said. “The main thing is I had to graduate from school at UB and get my engineering degree before I could do this. I got my mechanical engineering degree in 2021.

“I saved up a lot of money to buy an ARCA car from Kyle Sieg. I saw Andy J. (Jankowiak) doing ARCA and it got me thinking a little bit, too. I contacted Andy and he’s been a lot of help with setup and various other things when it comes to ARCA and asphalt. I’ve been a dirt track racer.”

Local racing people have been key to Lewis' ARCA campaign.

“The Schulz family, Dan, Mark, Dave and Brian, all Schulz brothers, have been helping greatly along with Jeff and Juli Anstett, Shawn and Mike Jeffery and Jenn Martin and others who are from the Ransomville area and helped me start this whole ARCA thing,” Lewis said.

“In fact when my Modified number, No. 11, was not available with ARCA, they gave me a list of about ten car numbers to choose from and No. 62 was on the list. So I figured that since Mark Schulz came with me to the test at Daytona last month and that’s his car number in local racing I put the No. 62 on the ARCA car for him.”

Lewis plans to run a few additional ARCA events in 2023 if more funding materializes. He returns to the Ransomville 358 Modifieds this season.

Emerling, of Orchard Park, races asphalt Modifieds locally, and is also co-owner of Emerling-Gase Motorsports, which will field a two-car full-time team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023. Emerling will drive in a handful of those races.

Emerling had every expectation of driving in the ARCA race at Daytona, even participating in the ARCA Daytona pre-race test, in which he timed 17th in the Emerling-Gase Motorsports No. 53E Ford.

Last week, Emerling-Gase Motorsports was approached by Decker, who had a sponsorship funding package proposal in hand which she presented to the team to drive Emerling’s car at Daytona.

After two days of negotiations, Emerling decided to step aside and hand the driving chores to Decker. Emerling will help direct the ARCA Daytona effort from the pits.

“Even though I had every intention of racing the ARCA car myself at Daytona and I was looking forward to it, we had to ultimately make a business decision to put Natalie in the car,” Emerling said. “We will go for the win with Natalie, and I will help anyway I can.”

Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, a local asphalt Sportsman and Modified driver, will compete in ARCA in the No. 73 Whelen Engineering Ford, fielded by KLAS Motorsports co-owners Kevin Lapierre and Andy Seuss. Seuss also serves as team manager.

In addition to Daytona, Whelen Engineering also will provide sponsorship for Jankowiak’s team for six other 2023 ARCA races, including in August at Watkins Glen International.

At the recent ARCA Daytona preseason test, Jankowiak timed a fantastic sixth, producing a best lap of 49.55 seconds at 182.700 mph.

Jankowiak placed a career-best sixth in last year’s ARCA event at Daytona.

“We’re excited,” Jankowiak said. “The first time I was in the car at the practice last month, I radioed to the team that things felt different. We’re turning more RPM's and just cutting the wind a little bit better. I knew we had a better car this year right away. I think we have as good an ARCA car as anybody.

“We’re adding a lot of really talented people to the race team. We’re going to all help each other get to the next step. While we're adding new people, we also are keeping the same people that got us to this point. Mike Dayton is still crew chief. He is from Western New York. We have my Uncle Jake (Jankowiak) and Ricky Hoctor.

“We’re bringing everything that got us to this point as far as experience, growing it and making it better. Kevin is going to help us on the professional side and Andy brings in a huge element with expertise on these types of cars and new technology."