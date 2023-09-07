Each season for the last several decades, Lancaster Motorplex has sent a team of local drag racing competitors to a bracket-type competition in which they have raced against teams from other drag racing facilities seeking overall team supremacy.

The finals have been contested in various locations under sanction from either the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) or, in more recent times, the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA).

Although Lancaster has changed its drag racing sanction this season from the IHRA to the newly formed World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA), Team Lancaster will compete Sept. 14-17 in the WDRA Eastern Bracket Finals at Keystone Raceway Park in New Alexandria, Pa., near Pittsburgh.

Two of Team Lancaster’s most veteran campaigners, Louie Martina of Clarence and Depew’s Joe Karosik, will again appear on the Lancaster roster. Both compete weekly at Lancaster in the Top ET class.

“I’ve been drag racing at Lancaster for 34 years,” Martina said. “I love racing for Team Lancaster. The team spirit is great. We’re all together at the bracket finals. It’s a family. We’re there to help anybody who needs help, whether they’re from our team or not.”

Martina has been a Team Lancaster member each season since 1993, except for a couple of occasions where mechanical gremlins prevented it. He is grateful to engine and transmission builders Dave Putman and Carl Ettipio, respectively, for their help.

“I just have a ball and have so much fun doing it,” Martina said. “I like to compete. I’m going to be 80 years old. Everything is working out, I think, so far, this season at Lancaster with WDRA, and we’ll see where it goes.

“I’ve been through a lot of changes at Lancaster over the years, from NHRA to IHRA and, now, WDRA. I’ve just been able to go with the flow. I’ve been a part of Team Lancaster through all of it since my first time in 1993. I’ll try my best this year and go for it as long as I can.”

Karosik is just as enthusiastic to be representing Team Lancaster.

“It’s a good honor to get to represent Team Lancaster each year,” Karosik said. “I’m very happy this year because the event is back at Keystone Raceway Park near Pittsburgh. My daughter lives there, so I’m double happy to go there and spend time with her and some members of my family, and I also get to drag race.

“The last two years, under IHRA, the team bracket finals were at Dragway 42 (West Salem, Ohio), which is a little harder to negotiate the air and the wind there. I had a hard time. It seems that I’ve got a good history of doing better in Pittsburgh.”

Karosik, by his own recollection, has been a Team Lancaster campaigner since the late 1970’s.

“I just want to have a good time with Team Lancaster and do well,” Karosik said. “I won overall the Friday night bonus race in 2013. That’s the best I’ve done. Gary Westfall, (Lancaster drag racing technical official) and Sharon Hughes (Lancaster drag racing director) were both there. It was a big honor to win that race.”

Karosik has spent a large portion of this season at or near the top of Lancaster’s weekly Top ET class point standings.

Each week during Friday night drag racing competition at Lancaster, a fundraiser is held to help raise money for Team Lancaster’s competitors to use during the bracket finals weekend to help offset expenses.

Sandy Boczar, of Buffalo, is the longtime coordinator of Team Lancaster’s fundraising effort. She and those assisting her work hard each race night to try to make the fundraising a success.

“I’ve been running this fundraising activity for Team Lancaster, probably, for about 20 years now,” Boczar said. “I kind of melded into this role. I started by working the beer stand at Lancaster. Then, I started helping out with this fundraising and, eventually, everybody else quit and I got the responsibility of running the fundraising. It makes for a very busy few hours every Friday night when we are running the weekly fundraiser.”

Aside from the fundraiser, Boczar and her staff also collect recyclable bottles and cans throughout the entire year and turn them in to raise tow money for Team Lancaster drivers incurring traveling expenses towing their race cars to and from the finals.

While the work that Boczar and her staff do is hard, she says the reward they get from knowing the valuable contribution they are making on behalf of and for Team Lancaster make it worthwhile.

“It’s a definite team effort, but when we are at the bracket finals each year and see our team in competition there, it feels so good that we were able to help make this all possible,” Boczar said. “Rewarding is the word.”

Those assisting Boczar this season with the fundraising are Diane Frank, Lisa Etippio-Argo, Maddy Cronan, Audrey Avirett, Christie Tovee, Darlene Sommer, Tracey Cleveland and Mike Laskowski.

Competitors doing well in Lancaster’s weekly point standings in each class are given the first option to accept a spot on Team Lancaster. After that, if all of the 40 to 45 roster spots are not taken, then alternative procedures are used to fill the remaining positions.

Hughes, who once competed on Team Lancaster’s roster, oversees the competition regulations and formation of Team Lancaster’s roster each season. She also serves as Team Lancaster’s captain.

“The first 10 to 12 years that I went to the team bracket finals, I went as a member on the team, and then, eventually, a team supporter,” Hughes said. “It was 1990 that was the first team bracket finals that I ever went to.

“The team bracket finals are the main reason for a lot of our drivers that they join the point series and race week after week to try to get enough points to go qualify for Team Lancaster.”

Hughes mentioned that, during Lancaster’s drag racing season, drivers tend to pit in their same area of the pits each week and associate with those immediately around them. When they travel as part of Team Lancaster, they get to associate with many more racers.

“It’s exciting that it’s

our first year racing with the WDRA sanction,” Hughes said. “It should be exciting and a great experience.”