WNY Autos: Lancaster Motorplex drag racing program to change sanctioning body

Since 2000, the drag racing program at Lancaster Motorplex has been sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA). That is about to change.

Effective next season, Lancaster is switching its sanction to the World Drag Racing Alliance.

“Our focus is on doing what is best for our racers,” Lancaster drag racing program director Sharon Hughes said. “WDRA is offering great programs, and we want to stay with our closest track, Empire Dragway (in Leicester). Both us here at Lancaster and Empire draw our drivers from the same pool. So it made sense to go with WDRA, like Empire is.”

WDRA has announced the creation of a quarter-million dollar Sportsman Drag Racing Series for bracket drag racers across the United States and Canada.

Local drag racers excel in Ohio

Team Empire Dragway, comprising a group of area drag racers, and Team Lancaster Motorplex traveled last month to the IHRA Summit Team Bracket Finals at Dragway 42 in West Salem, Ohio., to compete in the 10-team field.

Jeff Kerl, 47, of Cheektowaga, representing Team Empire Dragway, won the Mod ET class eliminations.

His journey began with replacing a flat tire on his race-car trailer even before he left his driveway to head to Dragway 42, but once Kerl got to the track, his fortunes took a better turn.

Kerl has represented Team Lancaster in past years, but switched to Team Empire Dragway this season due to scheduling commitments.

“To go to the bracket finals this year for the Division 3 finals, you had to qualify at your local track, with each track sending their best drivers to race off against each other to see who is the best in the division,” Kerl said. “Empire just had the least amount of races to get myself qualified for the bracket finals. So I figured I would give it a whirl at Empire this year and hope to qualify for their team, and I did. I want to stress that I still love racing at Lancaster, as well, when I get the chance.”

Despite each elimination round getting tougher at Dragway 42, Kerl went the distance to the victory.

“This was, by far, the best win of my career, I would say,” Kerl said. “In the final round, I had to face a previous world champion (Joe Tharp Jr.) from another team. It was truly an honor to win that race.”

Kerl beat Tharp by a razor-thin margin of. 0007 of a second.

“Going into the final round at Dragway 42, I was actually content that I had made the finals,” Kerl said. “That was a big accomplishment. When I won the final, I knew the race was close, but when I saw the time slip, I have never had a race I’ve won decided by the fourth digit on a decimal. That was amazing.”

Kerl is grateful for his family support, including his parents, Gary and Maryann, and brother, Greg.

Others who did well at Dragway 42 from Team Lancaster were: Theda Ball (Junior Dragster Gamblers); Logan Vitez (ROC Junior Dragster); and Nolan Eckert (ROC Street).

Lancaster recently crowned its weekly drag racing champions: Clay Ricketson (Mod ET); Scott Baron (Top 8); Mike Peters (Bikes/Sleds); and Tim Markle/Justin Sass (Street).

Conant has career year

Pendleton’s Dave Conant Jr. enjoyed a career year in the DIRTcar Sportsman ranks this season at Batavia’s Genesee Speedway.

Conant snagged four wins, including the prestigious $2,000 to win Topless Nationals on Sept. 23 at Genesee. He and his Conant Racing Team finished third in the Genesee points battle. Retired 358 Modified driver Jeff McGinnis served as crew chief.

“This was my best racing season yet,” Conant said. “It took a lot of hard work. Our team did our homework. We made sure that the car was right and that I knew and trusted that the car would do what I needed it to do.”

Conant, 45, has raced in various classes since he began his career in 1995. He has been in the DIRTcar Sportsman since the middle the of 2010 season. He has raced weekly at Genesee since 2018.

Conant has a solid relationship with McGinnis.

“Through our business (Mad Skins), I met Jeff around 10 or 12 years ago, and we just became good friends since,” Conant said. “When he was done racing, he offered to come and help me. I jumped on all of his knowledge. Jeff and I get along really well and, ironically, our driving styles are similar. That really helps me with exchanging ideas with him.”

Other crew members are Marie Vergils, Patty McGinnis, Tim Long, Chris Ferguson, Dave Conant Sr. and Katie Conant.

Conant is employed full time at Bicknell Racing Products USA, in Niagara Falls. Conant and James Henry co-own a race-car body construction business, Mad Skins Race Car Bodies.

NYE captures ROC Sportsman title

On Sept. 24, Lancaster’s Shawn Nye finished fourth in the Race of Champions Sportsman Series 72 at Lake Erie Speedway to clinch the 2022 ROC Sportsman Series season point title.

Nye won one race this year, at Holland Speedway.

“It was tough all year, but we had a top-three car every time," Nye said. "I had a bunch of poles and heat wins.

“To win this title means a lot. It’s a lot of hard work. Basically, I’m in the shop after work every day to get the car ready. I’m up late every Thursday and Friday until 3 a.m. ... It feels great when you succeed at what you’ve worked for.”

Foar Score to turn 75

The locally based Friends of Auto Racing (FOAR Score) Fan Club will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year.

Among the plans are the annual banquet Jan. 14 at Classics V on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, FOAR Score president Laura Schroeder said.

The Hall of Fame class of five will incude retired driver Ross Holmes, former NASCAR Cup Series car owner Mike Hillman Sr. and former NASCAR Xfinity Series car owner Bill Papke. Schroeder said the club is confirming with the two other members of the Hall of Fame class, and they will be announced soon.

"We will announce other 75th anniversary events soon and they will be bigger and better," she said. "This club has so much history. Most importantly our whole purpose is to promote the sport and help injured and sick drivers, crews and their families.”