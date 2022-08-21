WNY autos: Jorden Paige working hard for NBA legend Michael Jordan

WATKINS GLEN – Jorden Paige recently took a little basketball advice from one of his bosses, NBA legend Michael Jordan. While his basketball game has gone okay, it’s NASCAR Cup Series racing where Paige has excelled.

Paige, 30, a Buffalo native, is the pit stop jack man for the No. 45 Toyota SmartPath Toyota of 23XI Racing and substitute driver Ty Gibbs.

Paige’s team finished 26th in the lightening-delayed, rain-effected Go Bowling at The Glen event Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

23XI Racing is co-owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan.

Veteran Kurt Busch, who normally drives the car, is sidelined, dealing with concussion-like symptoms suffered last month in a qualifying accident at Pocono.

In addition to Pocono and Watkins Glen, Busch has missed races at Indianapolis, Michigan and Richmond, and will not race next week in Daytona.

Following Sunday’s race, Paige spoke about his day in the pit box. The team made three pits stops throughout the 90-lap contest.

“Our first pit stop today wasn’t all that fast,” Paige said. “It’s all about execution on these road courses. The second pit stop, all we did was about fuel, so after we changed the tires, we had to wait on the gas man to make sure we have enough gas in the car to finish the race if needed.

“Our final stop went very well. We made a wedge adjustment and executed everything well. We weren’t in the top ten finishers today, so I would say that our car was not performing very well. Personally, for me, I think I did pretty well today with my jack duties.”

Paige enjoys his association with Jordan.

“Michael (Jordan) was actually at the race last week (Richmond),” Paige said. “I talk to him once in a while but not as much as I would like. It’s always an honor and a privilege for me to be in his presence.

“Last year, he made a couple jokes about my basketball jumpers, so he has a good personality and energy whenever he’s around.

“I played basketball in high school. He was giving me pointers. He was saying that my jumpers were a little off. But all he saw was me trying to shoot a rolled up banana peel into a garbage can. I missed it and he got on me about it. I’m sure he’s aware that I’m a football player, not a basketball player.”

23XI Racing also fielded the No. 23 Sirius XM Radio Toyota, driven in Sunday’s race by Bubba Wallace to 35th place.

Paige first joined the 23XI squad last season as the jack man crewing for Wallace.

Paige moved over to the No. 45 this season when the team added a second car to their stable.

Paige is proud of his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory as a pit crew member that came in 2021 when Wallace was triumphant at Talladega. It was Wallace’s initial NASCAR Cup Series victory.

“This is my second season with 23XI,” Paige said. “Last year, I was with Bubba. That was my first Cup win and that was also his first Cup win. It was the whole 23XI team’s win as an organization. I did pretty good with the jack that day. We kept him in the front and we were able to get that win. It was exciting and it meant a lot to me.”

Paige is a product of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Crew Member Development Program. The program is designed to give career opportunities to minorities and females interested in entering and advancing in the sport.

Growing up in Buffalo, Paige attended St. Francis High School until moving to Florida following his sophomore year. He played football for Clark Atlanta University.

Pit stops are done in slightly faster fashion this season due to the fact that the tires on a NASCAR Cup Series car are no longer affixed to the car with five lug nuts. Instead, a single center wheel nut is used for tire changes.

“It is faster because of just the single nut,” Paige said. “So that means I have to get to the jack faster and drop it faster. Everything is done faster is the hard part. So you have to get your timing down and everybody has to be on the same page with that. We used to be able to do 12-second stops and now we can do 9- to 10-second stops, so we’re about two seconds faster on the average. I’ve got to be quicker.”

So far, Paige says that he has good vibes with the No. 45 crew.

“We’ve been finding our stride at certain tracks,” Paige said. “We’re trying to keep the driver in the race and trying to limit all of our mistakes. I think we’ve been doing a pretty good job of that. I think we’ve been finding our speed when the opportunity has presented itself. I think we’ve had a solid year so far.

”I live in Charlotte now and I’m looking forward to going to the Buffalo Bills game in Charlotte next Friday before I leave for next weekend’s race in Daytona. Go Bills.”

Printup says full steam ahead at Glen

Watkins Glen president and Hamburg native Michael Printup was busy this weekend. He says that things are rolling along at The Glen.

“I’ve been president here since 2009,” Printup said. “This is my 14th NASCAR event and it’s been exciting and still is exciting for me. So we’ll keep on running until I wear that out I guess.”

In prior years except 2020, when the NASCAR race did not happen here due to Covid restrictions, NASCAR weekend traditionally was held at The Glen earlier in August. This year's weekend occurred two weeks later.

“I believe that the way they positioned our race, where it’s this race here and next week at Daytona and then it’s the playoffs, is huge,” Printup said. “So you got 38 drivers out there that can still make it into the playoffs. So the road course really chalks up the competition.”

Printup also believes that his track has successfully recovered from all the setbacks that struck during 2020.

“We’re back to normal here,” Printup said. “We’re back to 2019. Our goal this year was to just get back up and be just like 2019. Last year (2021) was half of an event due to Covid. We’re back, now full steam. Covid is behind us now and we’re moving forward.”

Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen sold out for the seventh consecutive year.

Printup also is elated that the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen is already scheduled for June 22-25 next year.