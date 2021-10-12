WNY Autos: Jeff Kerl keeps family drag racing tradition alive at NYIRP

When it comes to a family championship tradition at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster, few families have performed better over a period of many years than the Kerl clan.
For the fifth time in his brilliant drag racing career, Jeff Kerl has earned the IHRA Mod class season point championship at NYIRP. In previous years, Kerl’s father, Gary, and brother, Greg, have earned two and four championships, respectively, at the track.
Others securing IHRA season titles at NYIRP were Jimmy Mallare Jr. and his teammates, Jim Mallare Sr. and T.J. Mendola in Top ET; Mike Peters in Motorcycles/Snowmobiles; Kale and Ken Wischman in Street ET; and P.J. Marston in Junior Dragsters.
In IHRA drag racing at NYIRP, drivers are allowed to enlist point partners. Cody Winkowski served as Kerl’s teammate this season.
“This is my fifth championship in this same class and it’s not getting any easier with the quality of drivers in this class,” Kerl said. “Mod is the only class I’ve ever run.”
Kerl began his drag racing career at NYIRP in 1997, and this season, he drove a 1968 Chevy Camaro Super Sport provided by his father. Consistency, more than victories, paved the road to the title.
“I did win the first race of the year, which was a great start for our year,” Kerl said. “I was lucky enough to not lose in any first rounds, and the way to get a championship is by winning some rounds every week.”
The opening day triumph was Kerl’s only win at NYIRP in 2021.
Kerl, 46, of Cheektowaga, said his key to success is preparation during the week, as well as between race rounds.
“I do have a practice starting tree to practice my reaction time, but the whole thought process of knowing what to do and how to change a dial or prep of the car to be ready for changes throughout race day is the key,” Kerl said. “When things change constantly, you need to adapt to each situation. We all make mistakes, but you build upon it for the next week and do better and move on.
“To win one championship was something special, but to win five is un-thought of nowadays, with the outstanding drivers like the Ricketson brothers and others.”
The most dramatic point race this season was found in the Top ET class, as Mallare and Kevin Frank came into the Oct. 2 point finale tied in points.
Both lost in the first round to remain deadlocked, but per NYIRP tiebreaker procedures, Mallare was awarded the championship because he had a Top class race win this year.
“I ran pretty much all the events this year for the points at NYIRP, except one that T.J. Mendola ran,” Mallare said. “He got us a few round wins, and he also helped us out during the year by beating some of our opponents who were near us in points.”
Mallare’s championship is his first after several years of trying to get to the top. He started in the Street class in 2004, winning rookie of the year. He next raced for a few seasons before taking a brief hiatus. He resumed racing about five years ago.
“We’ve struggled in years past just trying to get the engine combination figured out,” he. said. “This year, we had a really good car, our 1979 Camaro, and it just all came together finally.”
Mallare was also a three-time victor this season in the Top 8 class.
Many competitors in NYIRP drag racing history have been dominant in a single class over several years. The modern-day version is Derby’s Mike Peters, who claimed his sixth career NYIRP Motorcycle/Snowmobile title in the last eight years. He had three wins this season.
“I guess it could be a dynasty,” Peters said. “It’s very humbling, however, when you win that many races and championships. It’s hard to win one, let alone that many. It’s quite the feat.
“I won the first race, the last race and one in between. I would really love to see my class expand, and I think we should look into bringing more riders into the class in the future.”
Peters began racing with his street motorcycle at NYIRP in 2005 and converted to his current ride, a 1980 Kawasaki, in 2011.
Despite being in this class for many years, Peters said little has changed about his team or the sport.
“I can’t say there’s anything that’s really drastically changed during these championship years,” Peters said. “I mean, I’ve had my same pit crew, which is my girlfriend, Sara Taulbee, all along. I’ve had the same bike with the same trailer and I’ve just been doing the same thing.”
Kale Wischman, 29, of Getzville, earned his first championship at NYIRP in the Street class. His father, Ken, served as his teammate.
Like Peters, Wischman won three times in 2021, spreading the wins throughout the season.
“I won the first week and led the points the rest of the year,” he said. “I won the first week of the season and the last week of the season and won one in the middle of the year.”
Wischman was a rookie in the Street class point battle this season. He raced the previous three seasons, but not for points. While he was steady all season, his car, a 1985 Pontiac Grand Prix, was not.
“I actually had car problems halfway through the year,” Wischman said. “The second half of the year, I was hanging on for dear life. My car was ailing, but I managed to pull it out at the end. I had a whole new setup in the car this season, so I had to figure it out on the fly.”
Wischman attributed his success to his family.
“I have to thank my dad and my mom, Janice, and my wife, Laura. We had a new baby in January, our daughter, Kennedi. My wife and my mom took care of Kennedi while my dad helped me work on the car. Their support made it all possible.”
NYIRP has one drag racing non-point event left this season. The Autumn Classic concludes the drag season Saturday. The rained delayed stock car U.S. Open Modified 125 goes green Oct. 23.