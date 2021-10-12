WNY Autos: Jeff Kerl keeps family drag racing tradition alive at NYIRP

The opening day triumph was Kerl’s only win at NYIRP in 2021.

Kerl, 46, of Cheektowaga, said his key to success is preparation during the week, as well as between race rounds.

“I do have a practice starting tree to practice my reaction time, but the whole thought process of knowing what to do and how to change a dial or prep of the car to be ready for changes throughout race day is the key,” Kerl said. “When things change constantly, you need to adapt to each situation. We all make mistakes, but you build upon it for the next week and do better and move on.

“To win one championship was something special, but to win five is un-thought of nowadays, with the outstanding drivers like the Ricketson brothers and others.”

The most dramatic point race this season was found in the Top ET class, as Mallare and Kevin Frank came into the Oct. 2 point finale tied in points.

Both lost in the first round to remain deadlocked, but per NYIRP tiebreaker procedures, Mallare was awarded the championship because he had a Top class race win this year.