WNY Autos: Holland changes course, commits to long-term future

Ever since mid-2017, Holland Speedway has been for sale. During the years that have followed, track ownership has been unsuccessful in finding a new purchaser.

Now the direction of the track’s future has changed.

With a renewed commitment to the area racing community, longtime Holland co-founder and current owner Ron Bennett Sr. has appointed his son Ron Bennett Jr. as the new Holland general manager. The appointment is for the long term.

The younger Bennett’s mission now is to chart the track’s future, which includes major financial reinvestment in the facility and a green flag to present motorsports and other entertainment events.

Holland has presented stock car racing since 1960. While trying to find a buyer the last few years, Bennett Sr. has run select motorsports events.

“I guess anything’s always for sale if the right price and the right buyer comes along,” Bennett Jr. said. “As of right now, we are not actively pursuing selling the track any longer because I’m running things along with my wife, Julie.

“I’m trying to bring it back while still under our family name. As of today, my intention is to keep racing here at Holland for years to come.”

The 2022 Holland schedule includes two Crash-A-Rama events and three stock car dates. The first Crash-A-Rama ran before a sold out crowd of nearly 10,000 two weeks ago.

The stock car season opens this Saturday with the ROC Sportsman featured in the AAA of WNY/NAPA 50.

The ROC Modifieds visit July 30 for the Crosby’s Tommy Druar/Tony Jankowiak Memorial 110. The Busch 100, featuring both the Rick Wylie Classic and George Decker Memorial, gets the green flag Aug. 27. The final Crash-A-Rama is Sept 10.

Also, a non-motorsports event, the “Howl in the Hills” country music festival featuring Gary LeVox of the group Rascal Flatts is set for Aug. 6.

“We’re doing a lot of updates to the track,” Bennett Jr. said. “A lot of improvements and investment are going back into the track that hasn’t been done in quite some time. It’s to give the fans a better experience.”

The bleachers and pillar supports have all been reinforced. One of the restrooms has been renovated. Last season, the indoor suites were renovated. Electrical improvements, such as updated breaker boxes, have been installed.

Other updates will be done as time and funding allows.

“All these updates and the commitment to them should show people that we plan to be around and keep racing going at Holland for a very long time,” Bennett Jr. said. “I wish I could do more at this time, but I work a day job full time, so when I took over the race track and the paintball park business here, I’ve been very busy balancing it all out.

“My wife and myself started the company that’s doing the country concert, Aug. 6. We’ve brought in some good partners. The concert is not run by Holland Speedway itself but will be on the grounds of Holland Speedway. So I’m looking forward to our concert and motorsports events here this year.”

As a teenager, Bennett Jr. grew up at Holland Speedway, assisting his father and Holland’s other ownership partners at the time learning the tricks of the speedway trade.

“I started at Holland when I was 13 years old,” Bennett Jr. said. “When I graduated from college, I chose my own path and decided to go a different way with my career livelihood somewhere else, but I’ve always been around here to help at Holland and learn some of the aspects of things behind the scenes, especially the business side.

“I have a lot of friends and family helping me at Holland and they’ve all done so much already for now and the future.

“Now with dad kind of wanting to step aside and enjoy his life in going into retirement, it was either time for me to step up or let the tumble weeds take over and I wasn’t going to let that happen at Holland.”

WCIS repaves future

Bennett Jr. is not the only local promoter who has been busy. Wyoming County International Speedway, under the direction of owner/promoter Jim J. Majchrzak, has been occupied with projects at the Perry-based asphalt track.

The Majchrzak family has operated WCIS for a quarter century.

In preparation for the track’s July 16 opener, which features six divisions on Pirate Night, WCIS has undergone a partial and needed repaving. Other construction has taken place as well.

“The most major change is we paved the corners of the track,” Majchrzak said. “The track has all been taken care of at the apex of turns one and two and the apex of three and four. So we’re looking forward to that.

“It looks like track times will come down, which is a substantial improvement. Along with that we also put up another building which will eventually become our media center.

“In the media center, our intent is to move forward and do live streaming probably at this point going into next year. The hardest thing in Wyoming County is being able to have affordable fiber optics.”

According to Majchrzak, the new Don Packman Memorial Scoreboard, which was installed last season, is now fully functional and features “MyLaps” and “My RacePass” race scoring systems.

“So it’s all part of the new digital age, which we’re currently in the process of breaking into,” Majchrzak said.

As far as the race program is concerned, Majchrzak is reintroducing the TQ Midget class.

While Majchrzak would have liked to open his 2022 season earlier, the repaving schedule coupled with race tire supply shortages dictated a different plan.

“The paving got done three weeks ago,” Majchrzak said. “Racer Chis Finocchiaro is the owner of Charlie’s Paving, and we needed to fit it in according to both the weather and his schedule. He was great about accommodating us as soon as he could.

“That’s why the paving got done when it did. There’s also curing time involved before you can race on new pavement.

“It might have been done sooner but I’m okay with this because we just received our second batch of American Racer tires, which will now put us into a really great spot as far as getting on with the rest of our season.

“Originally, we did not have enough tires to support an earlier opening day. We needed to do something. So I said, 'You know what let’s pave first and wait for tires to go racing.'

“Now finally the curing time is nearly complete and the tires have shown up, so those are the two major things that needed to happen to allow us to begin our on track season.”

WCIS has a new key sponsor this year in Speed77.

