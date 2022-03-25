WNY Autos: Hoddick Racing team earns indoor championship

Stop by the Cheektowaga-based shop of Trey Hoddick Racing and you will still find team members sporting huge smiles after they clinched the championship of the three-race Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series March 12 at the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse.
In the winter, Kreutter placed fifth at Atlantic City, N.J., and Allentown, Pa.
Kreutter, of Cowlesville, came into the Syracuse series finale at third in points, trailing Tim Buckwalter of Douglassville, Pa., by 26 and Matt Janisch of Nazareth, Pa., by 11. Janisch suffered a weekend-ending crash in preliminary events that left Kreutter and Buckwalter to fight it out in the A-Main for the title.
Kreutter’s third place A-Main result, coupled with Buckwalter’s ninth-place outing, handed the championship to Kreutter by three points.
“It’s really hard to win a championship in a three-race indoor series because it’s not like a longer outdoor series where you have to be good for around 20 races,” Kreutter said. “If you do have a bad night, you’ve got like 19 other nights to rebound. If you have just one bad night in the indoor series, you’re pretty much out of it. You’ve got to be consistent in every race, and we were.”
Once the Syracuse race ended, drama ensued. It took a few moments for Kreutter to be declared the champion.
“After I finished third at Syracuse, I knew we were going to Victory Lane because we made the podium,” Kreutter said. “At that moment, I didn’t think we had won the championship because the points were so close. It didn’t even cross my mind because I figured I would have had to win the race and Tim Buckwalter to have a pretty bad race for me to win it.
“So we sat there while the officials went through everything and we ended up coming out on top. I was pretty shocked, actually. It’s sunk in now and that’s pretty cool.”
Kreutter expressed gratitude to his entire team, most notably Hoddick, crew chief Karl Hehr and mechanic Matt Farnham.
“It’s been great to know that there are a lot of people really happy for us,” Kreutter said.
Hoddick has been involved with indoor competition since the bygone days of the Niagara Falls Convention Center, which held races from 1984 to 2002.
“We’ve been trying to win an indoor title since Niagara Falls when we raced with John Casey, the late Harry Macy and the guys that once raced in Niagara Falls,” Hoddick said. “That’s since 1994. This is the first time we’ve ever won the indoor points championship. It feels good.”
Batavia karting facility to open in 2023
Many years ago, Kelly’s Motorsports Park in Batavia was a renowned Go-Kart racing facility well known on the national and international Go-Kart racing stage. After lying dormant for the last several years, the asphalt road racing circuit is scheduled to roar back to life in 2023.
Mike Lauterborn, a Rochester-based businessman, recently purchased the facility. The track will retain the Kelly’s Motorsports Park name.
Lauterborn is mostly known as a longtime Sprint car driver who also promoted Genesee Speedway (2007-2009) and Freedom Motorsports Park (2010-2015). Current Freedom promoter and asphalt Sportsman racer Bob Reis will serve as Kelly’s general manager.
Kelly's Motorsports Park ran for more than 50 years. Designed and built by Rochester’s Tom Kelly, the three-quarter mile track has been known by other names throughout the years, including Batavia Motorsports Park. The track was home to numerous Go-Kart championship events and racers before closing in 2007.
Now it will soon be time to re-fire the engines.
Lauterborn acquired the track after the previous owner had died and his son entered the company that owned the facility into bankruptcy.
“The county of Genesee, where the track is located, would not allow a tax auction of the property until it emerged from bankruptcy," Reis said. "So when it emerged they put it into a public tax auction. It just so happens that Mike knew about it and was able to purchase the place.”
The entire facility consists of about 20 acres, but might soon be enlarged. Reis said Lauterborn is in the process of seeking to purchase the surrounding acreage, including a now-defunct tubing park. The acquisition would increase the property to 75 acres.
The track must also be modified to match current national and international Go-Karting standards, which has changed somewhat since the track last saw competition.
“There was a bunch of damage to the buildings there,” Reis said. “The track, being dormant for 15 years, needs some repair. It might possibly get a complete resurface. Also, we’re trying to bring the facility up to snuff with the current Karting world. They have some different things, like you have to have added width in the corners now.
“Remember, this track was built in the 1960s. So right now, the current Karts are about 55 inches wide. They want the turns to be at least three Karts wide with a little extra room. So, some of our corners might have to be widened. It’s not going to change the configuration, but widen some stuff up.
“For us to get an international Kart event you have to run a certain lap time. It has to be over a minute. The pit area was built for 1960s Karting. It was built for pickup trucks and station wagons like when I started there. So we’re going to reconfigure the hot pit area, which originally was the whole pit area.
“We need to now be able to fit big race haulers because there are a number of times that you will have an event now and have a tractor trailer in the pits with 20 or 30 Karts in it. The Karting world has changed a lot, so we need to modernize the facility.”
A new timing system loop, VIP suites, track lighting and a restaurant are among the plans, although all will not be completed at the same time.