WNY Autos: Hoddick Racing team earns indoor championship

The track must also be modified to match current national and international Go-Karting standards, which has changed somewhat since the track last saw competition.

“There was a bunch of damage to the buildings there,” Reis said. “The track, being dormant for 15 years, needs some repair. It might possibly get a complete resurface. Also, we’re trying to bring the facility up to snuff with the current Karting world. They have some different things, like you have to have added width in the corners now.

“Remember, this track was built in the 1960s. So right now, the current Karts are about 55 inches wide. They want the turns to be at least three Karts wide with a little extra room. So, some of our corners might have to be widened. It’s not going to change the configuration, but widen some stuff up.