Hamburg native Michael Printup, who has served as president of Watkins Glen International since June 2009, is retiring from his post at the fabled Finger Lakes region road course.

Printup will stay on at WGI until the conclusion of the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Weekend, which runs June 22-25.

Printup’s successor has not been named.

Printup, 58, said he had been contemplating retirement for the last several months. Along with spending more time with his growing family, Printup also cited relief from a busy travel schedule as a major reason for his decision.

“Honestly, my wife and I have been discussing retirement since last summer,” Printup said. “It’s time to sit back. ... When you’re best friends are Delta, National Car Rental and Marriott, that’s probably not the best way to continue your life.

“We have a granddaughter now. The kids are up and gone. The youngest is going to be a sophomore in college. The older one’s married. It was just time to retire. I figured this was a good time to do it.”

Printup said he spends more time away from Watkins Glen than he does at the office.

“I spend probably about 60 percent of my time on the road as I oversee some other aspects of our business,” Printup said. “I’m gone and I’m rarely in Watkins Glen. Therefore I have to say kudos to our WGI team that’s been doing it for 15 seasons now at running the race track. I don’t always have to be there. They just run a great show.”

A lot has changed on the racing landscape over the years, but Printup cited several developments that he is most proud of while the track was under his leadership.

“I’m really fortunate that we had a great story when I got here," Printup said. “The story was that Watkins Glen needed more infrastructure. The company put in $56 million during my tenure. They really made Watkins Glen special.

“We did some great things. Our teams came up with some great ideas, including party decks and the Jack Daniels Club. We have the Pit-Inn Club and the Turn 10 Terrace. We also in the team just really always contrived great ideas to make the fans happy. I think that’s what I’m going to walk away with is how great the fans were.”

WNY Autos: Sege Fidanza inducted into state stock car hall of fame Joining Fidanza, of Middleport, on the list of inductees Sunday at the Fonda Speedway Museum and Hall of Fame were drivers Kenny Tremont Jr., Roger Phelps and John Keegan along with car owner Ray Brammell and the late promoter Ralph Compani.

The NASCAR Cup Series race held each August has been the biggest annual attraction at The Glen the last few decades selling out the reserved grandstand seats each year.

“You can’t sell out the entire property because there is general admission tickets involved as well,” Printup said. “You can sell another 50,000 tickets with general admission. We’ve done great, including our group sales team, our marketing team, our corporate sales team and everyone did a great job of making Watkins Glen the best of the best.

“The best thing I can walk away with is we are, and I don’t mean to be arrogant, but we are the best of the best. We’ve been voted the No. 1 NASCAR track in the country and we’ve been voted with the best wine festival in the country.”

Printup even got to congratulate a former employer, Roger Penske, on a win in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. Penske owns the car driven to victory at Indy by Josef Newgarden.

“I had 23 years with NASCAR and three years before that with Roger Penske," Printup said. “I just texted Roger a note of congratulations right after the Indy 500 and he said thank you. There’s nothing like Roger winning the Indy 500.”

Printup said why he decided to hang on until next month and retire after the Sahlen’s weekend.

“I want to stay for the Sahlen’s event,” Printup said. “Joe Sahlen, our Buffalo boy, is a great supporter. I decided that I would stay another 30 days and make sure that race goes off flawlessly.”

Printup noted that wherever his career has taken him beyond Western New York’s boundaries that his hometown of Hamburg was always in his heart and will always remain there.

“I guess what you can say is that I’ve had a very blessed and successful career,” Printup said. “That is really special for this hometown boy from Hamburg.”