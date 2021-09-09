WNY Autos: Freedom Motorsports Park looks to end season with strong Fall Classic

After suffering through the loss of the 2020 season due to Covid restrictions and then a rain-plagued 2021 campaign, Freedom Motorsports Park owner/promoter Bob Reis is hoping that this weekend’s two-day Fall Classic season finale will give his dirt track program a boost.
This season, Freedom had six of its 10 regular-season events felled by inclement weather. The Fall Classic, which runs Friday and Saturday, is Freedom’s lone postseason race.
“It’s been extremely difficult,” Reis said. “We lost a lot of races to bad weather but I just didn’t reschedule them because it just seems that rescheduled dates, unless those rain dates were on your schedule originally, just don’t work. You just don’t get the people.
“Our car counts and grandstand attendance has been off all year compared to 2019. Some of that is economy-driven. The price of race parts is way up and the availability of parts is way down.
“So we’re just trying to maintain and keep the place open.”
There will be some changes to the Fall Classic program due to Covid-19.
“The Canadian border is still closed, so throughout the year, we’ve actually dropped our Sportsman class because we had low attendance," Reis said. "Some of our competitors are from Canada and they’re still stuck there so we no longer run the DIRT.car Sportsman.
“The Modified race we had done the first four years of the Fall Classic event, we also can’t do that because of one scheduling conflict that we have with the BRP tour that is taking cars and fans away.
“The other thing is that with the Canadian border still closed, the format that we were using for those cars was a DIRT.car big-block, small-block Modified format. We were drawing cars from the Canadian tracks Merrittville and Humberstone. We’re not going to be able to get those, so we opted completely out of Modifieds for this year. They could return next year if the border opens.”
Freedom has added a new Pro-Mod class, a division that Reis included on the regular-season lineup this year. The class has been successful with 16 to 18 cars per race and good, competitive competition.
When tracks run two-day events, many will run qualifying races on the first day with the feature races highlighting the second day. Reis will run separate qualifying and feature races each day of the Fall Classic with a separate purse paid out each day.
“It’s two complete shows this year,” Reis said. “As a competitor, I know that when you have qualifying one night and the feature races the second, a lot of guys don’t like doing that. It’s a lot of money for pit passes for two nights and you’re only running for a paid purse one of the nights. That’s not a popular format as a race car owner.”
The featured events of the Fall Classic involve Super Late Models. They will compete in the $3,000-to-win Pete Loretto Memorial on Friday as well as the $3,000-to-win Duke Duclon Memorial on Saturday.
During the regular season, Freedom ran three Super Late Model races with just 8, 6 and 11 cars showing up for the races, respectively. Reis said he has taken steps to ensure a better car count for this weekend.
“We’re going to end up having more than we had previously,” Reis said. “I’ve called a bunch of guys. There were guys waiting for parts and motors earlier this year. Our field will be fairly strong for this event. Also, there are no conflicts this weekend in this area. Any other Super Late Model events this week are a fair distance away so we might lose a couple cars to those but I think people will be pleasantly surprised by how many cars actually come to Freedom.”
Reis also has traded in his promoter’s hat a few times this season and put on a helmet to compete in the Sportsman class at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster.
“My racing has been decent,” Reis said. “We have not won a feature race yet but I led one for 25 out of 30 laps. I won a heat race. We’re real competitive right now. I haven’t been in one of those cars in 11 years and it took me a little bit to get going. I’ve gotten adjusted and it’s going all right now.”
The Fall Classic featuring the Super Late Models, Crate Late Models, Pro Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks and Bandits begins at 7:30 each night.
US Open at NYIRP
One of the area’s biggest stock car events of the year, the 33rd annual US Open, runs Saturday and Sunday. Action starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and will feature the Sportsman 50, Super Stock 35, 4-Cylinder 25 and the TQ Midget 25.
Sunday’s 1:30 p.m. program will highlight the Tour Type Modified 125, Late Model 30 and Street Stock 30.
Prior to the US Open, NYIRP will showcase its weekly IHRA Weekly Drag Racing program during Customer Appreciation Night at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
While the US Open will conclude NYIRP’s stock car season, drag racing events will continue through the Autumn Classic Oct. 16.