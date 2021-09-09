WNY Autos: Freedom Motorsports Park looks to end season with strong Fall Classic

The featured events of the Fall Classic involve Super Late Models. They will compete in the $3,000-to-win Pete Loretto Memorial on Friday as well as the $3,000-to-win Duke Duclon Memorial on Saturday.

During the regular season, Freedom ran three Super Late Model races with just 8, 6 and 11 cars showing up for the races, respectively. Reis said he has taken steps to ensure a better car count for this weekend.

“We’re going to end up having more than we had previously,” Reis said. “I’ve called a bunch of guys. There were guys waiting for parts and motors earlier this year. Our field will be fairly strong for this event. Also, there are no conflicts this weekend in this area. Any other Super Late Model events this week are a fair distance away so we might lose a couple cars to those but I think people will be pleasantly surprised by how many cars actually come to Freedom.”

Reis also has traded in his promoter’s hat a few times this season and put on a helmet to compete in the Sportsman class at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster.