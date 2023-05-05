Auto racing is not a hobby for Joe Mancuso. It's the positive passion that fuels who he is.

“I tell my crew and I tell people that ask me about racing that this is not my hobby, but this is my life,” he said. “When you take it that seriously and you love something that much, you normally have success and you can see that in what I’ve done.”

Mancuso, a Buffalo native, has been driving stock cars since 2010, serves as crew chief for both the ROC (Race of Champions) Asphalt Modified and Late Model of veteran driver Danny Knoll Jr., and works full time at G-Force Race Cars, which builds NHRA-style Pro Modified drag racing cars.

“I never had a passion for anything else and I’ve always been a big dreamer,” Mancuso said. ”I always try to do the stuff that people say that you can’t do. I’ve worked in racing my whole life and it’s all I ever really wanted to do. If that really makes me a better racer that I work on race cars all day, then I’m really fortunate.”

He has a busy 2023 season planned for himself behind the wheel.

He plans to chase the ROC Super Stocks points titles and run the full schedule with the ROC Late Models.

“With the Late Models, I’m going to run a couple of CARS Tour events," he said. "I’ll be at the North-South Shootout at Caraway Speedway in North Carolina again (Nov. 4) and we’re dabbling whether or not to go to North Wilkesboro in May (May 17). Depending on how successful our year goes, I would also like to go to Wall Stadium (N.J.) for the Turkey Derby with the Late Model.”

When not behind the wheel, Mancuso will be busy turning the wrenches for Knoll’s two-car racing effort.

“You know, to be honest with you I’ve never had a real job,” Mancuso said. “I’ve always worked in racing and motorsports. I was able to crew chief Chuck Hossfeld’s (notable Modified driver) car for six years.

“When Chuck retired in 2019, Danny Knoll Jr. called me and offered me a very similar position with his No. 17 Modified and he’s bought a Sennecker Super Late Model, which is a twin to my Late Model so Danny’s got me there a couple nights a week taking care of his race program fully. I crew chief both of those cars.”

Mancuso said he works well personally with Knoll, who also hails from a racing family background.

“I definitely have a lot in common with Danny,” Mancuso said. “All his family has ever done is race. That’s all my family has ever done, too. I think what we found in each other was two guys that we laugh and we joke. We say we’re not smart enough to know better to not keep doing this.”

For many years, the Tonawanda-based G-Force Race Cars operation, owned by the Salemi family, has raced and built winning customer drag racing cars for race teams throughout the world.

“When Chuck Hossfeld retired from the Modifieds, I got the word that Jim Salemi was looking for some help at his shop," Mancuso said. "My dad (Don Mancuso) had a drag racing background so I knew who Jim was. I went in for an interview and it worked out. There is no limit to the level that Jim sacrifices for success and I think he and I have the same level of crazy.

“I mean, I don’t have cable and I don’t have a stove and I don’t really care because I want to make sure I put the best race car on the race track that I can, and Jim is the same way. They’ve taken me in like family as one of their own."

Mancuso grew up in a racing atmosphere.

“My dad would pick me up from my mom’s on Friday night and we would go directly to the drags,” Mancuso said. “Then we would leave the drags and we would go to good friends of ours that night and help them load the stock cars for Saturday morning. Then we would wake up Saturday morning and I’d go to Lancaster Speedway and we’d watch the stock cars.”

Through the years, Mancuso has enjoyed considerable good fortune behind the wheel of his stock cars.

He went to college in North Carolina and lived there until 2010.

"Chuck Hossfeld actually let me sleep on his couch when I was handing out resumes when I was trying to get jobs in racing," he said.

Mancuso said he built his car in North Carolina and "then we threw it in the trailer and we brought it all the way back to Buffalo. I didn’t really turn a competitive lap until 2010.

“My first full season was 2011. We’ve been going now for 12 years. In 2011, I won a feature in my 11th career race. The No. 11 was a lucky number for me. I won three feature races that year. I won the U.S. Open at Lancaster the very next year.

“I won races since then. I’ve led a charmed life. I’ve been successful from the beginning.”

On the schedule

Lancaster Motorplex will open their stock car season Saturday at 2 p.m. with a practice for the drag racers at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Ransomville has postponed its Friday night opener to May 12 because of wet grounds.