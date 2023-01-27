WNY Autos: Eric Lux and Tim Packman bring WNY presence to Rolex 24

When the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opens its season in this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, one team will bring a Western New York presence to North America’s most prestigious sports-car racing endurance event.

Eric Lux, who resides in Clarence, will co-drive the LMP2 class No. 51 ORECA 07 entry fielded by Rick Ware Racing.

Tim Packman, a native of Akron, also will be involved with the team as the newly hired director of communications for Rick Ware Racing.

During the Rolex 24, Lux will share seat time with co-drivers Austin Cindric, Pietro Fittipaldi and Devlin DeFrancesco.

Lux, 24, and his teammates start sixth in class and 14th overall in the Rolex 24 which begins Saturday at 1:40 p.m.

Lux and DeFrancesco are defending Rolex 24 LMP2 class winners, having emerged victorious last year for DragonSpeed USA along with co-drivers Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward.

Cindric competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and is the defending Daytona 500 winner. Fittipaldi races in Formula 1 and is the grandson of racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi. DeFrancesco raced last season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“It took 12 attempts but I finally won the Rolex 24 last year,” Lux said. “The Rolex 24 is one of the top races in the world. It’s right up there next to the Indy 500, the Daytona 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix. It’s taken this long for the Rolex 24 win to set in.

“Coming back to Daytona and looking to defend the win with Devlin DeFrancesco again, this will be the third time I’ve driven with him in this race and we’re going to be doing part of the season together as well, which is great.

“I love his style of driving and we have Austin Cindric and Pietro FIttipaldi joining our lineup also. I think we have one of the strongest cars, driver lineups and teams to bring to Daytona this year.”

Lux said Rick Ware Racing has the financial resources needed to compete.

“The financial backing has been provided by Rick Ware,” Lux said. “Rick is a marketing genius when it comes to how he operates his business and competing at the top level in many different facets of motorsports, including IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, drag racing and motocross.”

When DragonSpeed USA team owner Elton Julian decided this offseason to compete elsewhere in sports car competition in 2023, Lux was left Lux searching for a ride for this year’s Rolex 24.

The Rolex 24 was the only IMSA race that Lux drove for DragonSpeed USA in 2022. He served as a reserve driver for DragonSpeed USA the rest of the IMSA season but was not called upon.

Lux has not only been able to orchestrate a deal with Ware for the Rolex 24 but will drive for Ware full-time this season on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP2 circuit.

When Lux is not busy behind the wheel of a race car, he is busy in the business world as the owner of Williamsville-based Rembrandt Charms.

“I certainly relish the opportunity to do the IMSA full season here with Rick,” Lux said. “I now have everything behind me to go after the IMSA season championship along with the Rolex 24.”

Lux will race in IMSA’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen in June at Watkins Glen International.

Packman joins Ware Racing

Packman has served in a multitude of local and national racing responsibilities during his many years in the sport, including being president of Lancaster Motorplex from 2016-2018 before moving south again to pursue other racing opportunities.

Packman has been a media personality, track announcer, author, and a team and driver public relations manager, among other roles.

Packman joined Rick Ware Racing on Jan. 3.

“I’ve been talking to Rick for a of couple years looking for a possible opportunity,” Packman said. “Then Robby Benton came on as president. Robby used to have his own team and was most recently with Team Penske. Robby and I talked last year and he asked me what I wanted to do. I told him. So we stayed in touch.

“Then during this offseason, things happened and you reach out and people reach out to you and we talked and I got an interview. A half-hour interview turned out to be two hours. When it was all said and done, he said, 'You’re our guy. Welcome aboard.' "

Packman is enjoying his relationship so far with Ware.

“Rick Ware is a racer,” Packman said. “All he does is race, race and race. That’s the only business he has. He has no outside racing businesses. To prove that, we have two NASCAR Cup Series teams, one NHRA Top Fuel team, IMSA, four WSX Supercross teams and we just announced our re-involvement with Dale Coyne Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Packman’s involvement will be spread out across all those motorsports programs.

“We have a lot of enthusiasm for this year,” Packman said. “We formed an alliance with RFK Racing (Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing) and that’s going to be a big help because the two NASCAR Cup teams will be housed right on the same campus so the sharing of technology information is going to be huge.

“It’s so cool that when you walk into our shop that there’s a NASCAR Cup car to my right. I turn left and there’s an Indy Car. I turn to my right a little bit more and there’s an NHRA Top Fuel car. Then there’s an IMSA car. These are nice toys to have at work.

“I’m also going to be helping out Robby as a second pair of eyes. I will be busy, and it all starts with the Rolex 24.”