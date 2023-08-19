WATKINS GLEN – On Saturday afternoon, Denny Hamlin claimed the pole in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen International.

Hamlin drove his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota to a lap of 125.298 mph on the 2.45-mile road course to earn the pole. It was Hamlin’s fourth pole win of the season, his third on a road course.

Hamlin said following his pole run Saturday that he has improved at the road course racing discipline.

“I put a lot of work into my road racing for sure to get better at it,” Hamlin said. “I think the first step to getting better is you’ve got to run fast for a lap and then you got to make it repetitive for multiple laps.”

Rounding out the top five qualifiers were William Byron, Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson.

Also of great interest is the Cup Series playoff bubble battle with Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott and Gibbs seeking to leave the fabled road course Sunday with a Cup Series playoff spot in their pockets.

After The Glen, only one race remains in the 26-race Cup Series regular season, next week at Daytona. Only the top 16 drivers in playoff points make the playoffs. So it’s now or never time for those close to the playoff bubble position.

WNY Autos: Aaron Kramer riding wave of NASCAR momentum with Chris Buescher While Buescher has gotten plenty of attention in recent weeks due to his latest success, working equally hard behind the scenes to help ensure the team's success has been Kramer.

While Gibbs qualified well, Suarez and Elliott had less than stellar qualifying efforts Saturday, qualifying 14th and 15th, respectively.

Suarez, driver of the Trackhouse Racing No. 99 Freeway.com Chevrolet, is currently 17th in the Cup Series playoff standings 28 points behind Bubba Wallace for the coveted 16th and final playoff spot.

Suarez is hopeful having amassed three top-five finishes in five career Cup Series starts at The Glen. He won the pole and finished third last weekend in the Cup Series race on the road course at Indianapolis.

“I’m very confident,” Suarez said. “Watkins Glen has treated me very well in the past and I think this weekend will be no exception. In fact, it could be even better especially with the kind of performance we had last week at Indy.”

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion and two-time Watkins Glen Cup Series victor (2018, 2019) is winless in 2023 and is 19th in the Cup Series playoff standings, 80 points out.

Elliott, driver of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet, must win one of the last two regular-season races to make this year’s playoffs.

Elliott blamed himself for the poor qualifying result.

“My car is just fine,” Elliott said. “I just did a really poor job today. It’s unfortunate. It will be extremely hard to overcome my poor starting spot. Hopefully I can figure out how to drive the vehicle faster. To me, this is the opportunity we have the most control over. It’s nobody’s fault but mine that we’re in the tough spot we’re in.”

Elliott missed seven races earlier this season, six due to a snowboard mishap injury and the other a one race suspension for an incident with Hamlin at the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

Elliott has a good chance to excel at The Glen. In 28 career Cup Series road course starts, Elliott leads all active drivers with seven wins, 17 top-five and 20-top 10 finishes for an average finish of 7.64.

Gibbs, driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy Toyota, also will draw attention as he is 18th in playoff position, 49 markers out of a playoff spot. He was satisfied with his qualifying effort.

“Good effort,” Gibbs said. “Not quite good enough, but we are looking forward to tomorrow. Always like coming to Watkins Glen and hopefully we will be good tomorrow.”

Jankowiak enjoys ARCA event

Tonawanda’s Andy Jankowiak has a deep oval track stock car driving resume. He has rarely raced on a road course. Yet he and his KLAS Motorsports team were able to overcome rainy weather, other setbacks and enjoy a much improved road course effort on the way to recording a solid seventh-place finish in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen.

Jankowiak, who drives the No. 73 Whelen Toyota, came to The Glen on the heels of a strong ARCA career-best fourth-place finish in Michigan on Aug. 4.

Jankowiak was proud of his team’s effort at The Glen, which included part of the ARCA event being run in a light rain, making his road course challenge greater.

“Mike Dayton and Andy Seuss worked so hard on this car the past month and I did my best,” Jankowiak said. “We were good on the short run and I just tried not to make mistakes and keep it on the track when it would rain on and off. We got faster all day and I felt comfortable. I had so much fun.

“I got to drive in the rain! We made passes and everything was just perfect. I’m so proud of my team for making awesome calls and staying cool under pressure. We had a qualifying crash and a stripped wheel on a pit stop to overcome. Through it all we came out shining at Watkins Glen.”

Cup event turns 40

'Wild' Bill Torrisi, stock car driver whose career spanned 57 years, dies at 89 “Wild” Bill Torrisi, a pioneer in the sport of stock car racing on dirt and asphalt circuits throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario, died Tuesday, his family said in a statement. He was 89.

Sunday’s Cup Series race here will be the 40th at this fabled road course. The first NASCAR race at The Glen was run on Aug. 4, 1957, and won by the late Buck Baker. There have been 22 different pole winners and 24 different race winners in the first 39 races.

NASCAR raced at The Glen in 1957, 1964 and 1965. After a long hiatus, NASCAR returned to Watkins Glen in 1986 and has presented the race annually ever since.

Tony Stewart has the most Cup Series wins at The Glen, earning checkered flags in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009.

Truex looks to clinch

With just two races left before the Cup Series playoffs begin, Martin Truex Jr., can clinch the Cup Series regular-season point title Sunday. Truex needs 56 points to win the regular-season crown.

Larson seeks another win

Kyle Larson enters Sunday’s race seeking his third consecutive Cup Series race win at Watkins Glen. If successful, Larson will join Mark Martin (1993-1995) and Jeff Gordon (1997-1999) as the only drivers to win three consecutive Cup Series races at The Glen.