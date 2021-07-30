Whelen Modified Tour, WOO hit NYIRP, Ransomville Speedway this weekend

Wilson has enjoyed working with Myers in recent months.

“Mike’s got things pretty well buttoned up,” Wilson said. “He’s been very accommodating about getting everything laid out for the event. I’m looking forward to getting up there and working with him and actually executing the event later this week. I will arrive up there a day or so early. I’m looking forward to meeting many of the Western New York passionate fans and racing people when I get up there.”

The Nu-Way Auto Parks 150 will get the green flag just after 8 p.m. Saturday. It will be broadcast live nationally on the TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold or can be viewed taped delayed at 2 p.m., Aug. 11, on NBCSN. Tickets are available at the track on race day or at Seetheevents.com.

The Outlaws are coming

The nationally ranked WOO Sprint Cars will make its annual stop at Ransomville on Friday. When the WOO last ran at Ransomville in 2019, Connecticut native David Gravel took the checkered flag. The WOO appearance at Ransomville in 2020 was felled by Covid-19 restrictions that prevented the event from taking place.

Following Friday’s event at Ransomville, the WOO will race Saturday at Weedsport Speedway.