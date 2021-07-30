Whelen Modified Tour, WOO hit NYIRP, Ransomville Speedway this weekend

Many area auto racing fans have circled this weekend on their calendars as two prestigious open-wheel series visit the area.
On Friday, the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will make its annual visit to the Ransomville Speedway for the “Big R Shootout”.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make its first appearance at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster for Saturday’s Nu-Way Auto Parts 150.
Jimmy Wilson, the NWMT director, is excited about bringing the NWMT back to Western New York. Tony Hirschman won the last time the tour visited this area in 2006 at Holland Speedway. Along with NYIRP, Oswego Speedway is the next closest track the NWMT presently runs near the Buffalo market.
“One of the things we have been trying to do is to get the schedule diversified and smartly travel to get into other markets,” Wilson said. “Years ago, it got out to Holland and other facilities in upstate New York. I think it’s important to have a presence up there. It’s a big market and a lot of very passionate race fans. The race at Lancaster is going to be a well-attended event that will be pretty important for a lot of our partners and stakeholders.”
Last fall, NYIRP safety director Mike Myers, who is promoting the event, got together with Wilson to do a site inspection of the facility and to explore the possibilities of bringing the NWMT to the Gunnville Road asphalt oval.
For decades, whether in a weekly, part-time or traveling series format, the asphalt Modifieds historically have been the signature stock car racing division at NYIRP.
“The race track itself being a half-mile racetrack and the history that it has with the Modifieds and other good Modified series, you know that the facility can handle the event," Wilson said. "It’s got all the facilities that we need from the tower and the suites for sponsors. We can certainly make a workable pit road to do the live pit stops that we’re known for.”
Wilson further explained that NASCAR likes NYIRP’s location as the track sits next to the New York State Thruway (Interstate 90) and is only minutes from Buffalo proper.
“With the competitive nature of the NWMT and the blending of competitive teams that are based in upstate New York like Mike Leaty, Patrick Emerling, Chuck Hossfeld and the Catalano family racing against the other NWMT teams from throughout the northeastern U.S., including Connecticut and Massachusetts, I think, it’s just going to be an outstanding race,” Wilson said.
Area drivers Scott Wylie and Andy Jankowiak are among those expected to race Saturday with the NWMT.
Wilson, who has been the NWMT director since 2013 and works out of the NASCAR Research and Development Center in North Carolina, has a bit of a Modified background. He formerly was the NASCAR Southern Modified Tour director in 2011.
Wilson has enjoyed working with Myers in recent months.
“Mike’s got things pretty well buttoned up,” Wilson said. “He’s been very accommodating about getting everything laid out for the event. I’m looking forward to getting up there and working with him and actually executing the event later this week. I will arrive up there a day or so early. I’m looking forward to meeting many of the Western New York passionate fans and racing people when I get up there.”
The Nu-Way Auto Parks 150 will get the green flag just after 8 p.m. Saturday. It will be broadcast live nationally on the TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold or can be viewed taped delayed at 2 p.m., Aug. 11, on NBCSN. Tickets are available at the track on race day or at Seetheevents.com.
The Outlaws are coming
The nationally ranked WOO Sprint Cars will make its annual stop at Ransomville on Friday. When the WOO last ran at Ransomville in 2019, Connecticut native David Gravel took the checkered flag. The WOO appearance at Ransomville in 2020 was felled by Covid-19 restrictions that prevented the event from taking place.
Following Friday’s event at Ransomville, the WOO will race Saturday at Weedsport Speedway.
“I love it anytime we can get back up around the Northeast,” Gravel said. “That’s where I grew up and I’ve got a ton of great supporters from the region. I’ve always done pretty well up in New York. I’ve already got the one win at Ransomville. I’d like to add another at Weedsport.”
The DIRT.car Sportsman also will take place during Friday’s 6 p.m. program at Ransomville.
Cheektowaga-based Trey Hoddick Racing, owned by Trey Hoddick, will field two cars in the “Big R Shootout” as well as at Weedsport. Matt Farnham and Scott Kreutter will drive the Hoddick entries. Karl Hehr serves as Hoddick’s crew chief.
ROC at Spencer Speedway
The Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series, which will race at Holland next month, will appear Friday at Spencer Speedway near Rochester in the $5,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Ford "F-50" at 7:15 p.m. The ROC Super Stocks, ROC Four Cylinder and Super Six divisions round out the card.