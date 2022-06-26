Wayne Taylor Racing thunders to victory in Sahlen's Six Hours at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN – The Wayne Taylor Racing Acura emerged victorious Sunday, taking the DPI class and overall triumph in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

The race Sunday ended up being a weather-effected event that featured a final 20-minute dash to the finish in which the winning pass was executed by WTR driver Filipe Albuquerque.

After making the pass of Meyer Shank Racing Acura driver Tom Blomqvist, Albuquerque has just enough fuel left to complete the distance.

“It was crazy,” Albuquerque said of the winning restart pass. “I had to save fuel so therefore I could not warm up the tires and the brakes before the restart. So I had to restart with cold tires and brakes.

“I knew this was the one and only shot to overtake Blomqvist. I just put my foot down and we ended up side by side and I just sent the car in and it went over the curb and it ended up working.”

The No. 10 WTR driving tandem of Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor finished just 0.861 of a second ahead of MSR co-drivers Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis.

For much of the six-hour contest, the question didn’t seem to be whether an Acura would take the checkered flag over a field also populated by Cadillacs. The mystery was which of the two Acuras would win.

At various points in the race, the two Acura teams exchanged the lead with WTR finally prevailing.

With a little less than two hours remaining in the race, thunderstorm clouds began to arrive on the western horizon, approaching The Glen’s 3.45-mile road course.

As the field was under a full course caution for an on-track incident, the red flag was soon displayed for a severe weather alert for lightning.

At the time of the red flag, the leader, Blomqvist, and Albuquerque were behind the wheel of their respective cars.

Under IMSA rules, the race clock continued to count down during the red flag period. With the weather clearing, the race resumed after being delayed one hour and 17 minutes.

On the final restart, Albuquerque was able to immediately pass Blomqvist at the entrance to the inner loop to take the lead. He took it the distance from there.

Sunday’s result will haunt MSR, which placed second in the DPI category in last year’s Sahlen’s event to Mazda. Olivier Pla and Dane Cameron co-drove for MSR last season.

“It’s just so disappointing to lead all weekend in the practices and qualifying and almost the whole race and then have it get away in the end, so this hurts,” Blomqvist said.

Other class winners Sunday included: Ben Keating, Scott Huffaker, Mikkel Jenson, PR1 Mathiasen, LMP2; Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Kay van Berlo, Riley Motorsports, LMP3; Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas, Heart of Racing, GT PRO; Roman DeAngelis, Maxime Martin, Ian James, Heart of Racing, GTD.

Killeen runs in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Buffalo’s Eddie Killeen, 58, competed in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Tioga Downs Casino 120 this weekend at The Glen. Killeen, and his co-driving teammate Travis Hill of Ottawa, Ontario, finished 16th in the TCR class. The pair drove the No. 26 Audi RS3 LMS entry fielded by TWOth Autosport.

The team, with Killeen behind the wheel, had mechanical gremlins strike just 45 minutes into the two-hour race, derailing the rest of their day.

“It didn’t go to plan and I feel awful for the team,” Killeen said. “We had a decent second practice but I felt some strange things happening in qualifying. We had some battery issues and battery issues generally lead to a lot of other bad things happening. It happens in racing.”

Killeen has been working on his racing career from his Western New York base.

“I’m right from Buffalo,” Killeen said. “I live right in the city. The rest of my family is from Williamsville. Both sides of the family grew up there. I’ve been back there since I was 13 years old.”

Killeen is a part-time sports car racer who recently retired from his day job with Life Storage. The race at The Glen, along with the IMSA event next weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, are the only two Michelin Pilot Challenge races that TWOth Autosport anticipates competing in during the 2022 season.

“I no longer maintain a business,” Killeen said. “I retired at the end of the year, although the retirement really hasn’t worked out all that well for me, so I’m kind of back at it doing some advisory work for a company in Singapore. So that’s allowing me time to do all this crazy stuff.”

Killeen has spent the last few years honing in his racing skills. He’s making progress.

“I started with lapping days in 2012 and I jumped in my first Champ Car, a Honda that the guys at TWOth Autosport were kind enough to build. That was 2015. So I do not have a lot of years in a race car.”

Killeen is enjoying his association with TWOth Autosport.

“I heard about these guys (brothers Travis and Trevor Hill) when I was doing a lot of tracking at Mosport, just outside of Toronto," he said. “As I went about this whole thing, it became a lot about finding the right coach to help me gain speed and get fast. A friend of mine said that I would really get along well and like the way Travis Hill coaches. So I reached out and ended up at Calabogie Motorsports Park outside of Ottawa and I’ve been running with these guys ever since.”

After their troubles at Watkins Glen, Killeen’s team will regroup during this week and seek better fortunes next weekend in Canada.

“We’ll do this all again this coming weekend,” Killeen said. “It will be the same bat time, but different bat place.”

