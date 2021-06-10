Tony Kulesza copes with loss of daughter with help from local racing community

“I was out about three miles from where the accident was,” Kulesza said. “We heard sirens. I was out with the neighbors. Mackenzie’s mother called me so I went flying down to the accident.

“I still don’t know if that was the right thing to do. They ask me just after Mercy Flight left the ground as she had totally stopped breathing on her own what we should do. We kept her on life support as long as we could, until we got it set up to donate some of her organs. There was giving. One of Mackenzie’s retinas was given to a lady in Mexico and the other to another lady in Syracuse. Some other organs went to research.”

Over Memorial Day weekend, Kulesza traveled to other states to help pit announce at various tracks, including the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event in Lawrenceburg, Ind. NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson won at Lawrenceburg and had a conversation with Kulesza about Mackenzie.

“When I did the interview with Kyle Larson after he won, he remembered having met Mackenzie in the past,” Kulesza said. “We talked about her in his trailer. “Another driver that night was Paige Polyak. Mackenzie followed Paige’s career. In the past, Paige would take Mackenzie to the girl’s room in the pits for me.