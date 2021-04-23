Tonawanda's Andy Jankowiak to drive in ARCA race at Talladega

Tonawanda’s Andy Jankowiak will drive in the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway on the ARCA Menards Series (1 p.m., FS1) for the AJ Racing team he owns.

Jankowiak finished eighth in the season-opening Lucas Oil 200 on the series at Daytona and has gained traction since, picking up a number of sponsors. He also has made three starts on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series.

“Racing at Talladega is a dream come true and we have a legitimate chance to win,” Jankowiak said in a news release. “We have been working very hard and I believe we made the car better than it was for Daytona, so the sky is the limit.”

Jankowiak, 33, is a veteran of Western New York’s Modified and Sportsman competition, emerging victorious many times at Holland Speedway, Lake Erie Speedway and New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster as well as other race tracks.