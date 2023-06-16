When Rose Matthewson was first greeted as a fan at the front gates of Holland Speedway in 1969, she never expected that one day she would eventually become the person doing the welcoming.

As Holland hosts its 64th season of motorized action, Matthewson, the track’s longtime guest services ambassador, will once again be greeting fans and corporate sponsors and tending to their needs as they arrive each race night at the guest services booth.

Matthewson refers to herself as a people-oriented person and cherishes her role.

“I remember that many years ago when I first starting working at Holland as a ticket taker, I had a goal in mind at that time to move up one day to Holland’s guest services department,” Matthewson said. “Eventually, a few years later, I made it and I’m ready for another season.”

Matthewson, of Glenwood, did not grow up in a racing family, but was introduced to the sport and fell in love with it. Between her time as a fan and then employment, Matthewson has been a part of the Holland racing scene for 54 years.

“I got started going to races in 1969 when I was dating my husband, John,” Matthewson said. “He started taking me to Holland Speedway as a fan. It wasn’t too long after I started going there that I started out as an employee selling tickets in the ticket booth.

“From there, I started doing fan and corporate tours of the pits, as well as working to sign drivers and pit crews into the pits. Then, I eventually made it to guest services and have been there for quite a while now.”

There aren’t many situations that can happen at a race track that Matthewson hasn’t seen. Among her key responsibilities is to offer feedback to Holland management after each race night, whether it be positive or negative, as far as what patrons were saying to her about their overall experience.

“I have a lot of responsibilities,” Matthewson said. “I have to answer whatever questions the fans may have, as well as take complaints and compliments. We don’t get a lot of complaints, but every so often, we do get a few, and I make sure it’s addressed.

“If I can’t address it, then I will take it Monday morning to the office and talk to Gordon Becker (track adviser) or Ron Bennett Jr. (track general manager) to get a solution.”

Being at Holland for 54 years, Matthewson has become familiar with many of Holland’s faithful fan base.

“I know so many of the fans, even though I can’t tell you all of their names,” Matthewson said. “I know their faces. They all know my name.”

While Matthewson has worked closely with many generations of management and officials at Holland, including track-co-founders Becker and Ron Bennett Sr., she mostly has been associated with Becker. She has high praise for all, particularly Becker.

“I adore Gordon Becker,” Matthewson said. “If it wasn’t for him, I feel like I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in because every time I thought I couldn’t do something he said, ‘Yes, you can. You got this.’ So I feel like I’m that person there at the track that feels like I’m in control because of him.”

Becker is equally appreciative for Matthewson’s contributions to Holland.

“Rose is one of a group of long-term loyal Holland Speedway officials,” Becker said. “She’s always there for extra duty. During the days between races, she did all the shows, and vendor and sponsor pickups and deliveries.

“But the most important thing that she did and has been doing is managing the guest services main gate office. The advantage of that is she gets to know everyone involved with the speedway. All key sponsors and VIPs go through this area, and she has to deal with them in a professional way, which she does”

Over the years, Matthewson has gotten to know many of the competitors who have raced at Holland.

“I know the Wylie and Fullone families very well, and they have had so many in their families race at Holland,” Matthewson said. “I wouldn’t have ever known them if I hadn’t started going to the track. I cherish these relationships.

“My favorite driver for years was the late Eddie Anchor. Actually, when I went to his funeral, his wife, Rose, came up to me and said that I was Eddie’s favorite fan. That really touched me.”

With the Holland season nearly at hand, Matthewson has already been to the track preparing for the first Holland green flags of 2023.

Holland’s special events schedule is bookended by two Crash-A-Rama events, Saturday and Sept. 9. In between, the Race of Champions sanctioned stock car season will feature the ROC Sportsman Wilbert’s 40 on July 8.

The ROC Modified Crosby’s 100 is July 29. The Busch Light 100, featuring the 52-lap ROC Sportsman George Decker Memorial, and the 48-lap ROC Super Stock Rick Wylie Classic, is scheduled for Aug. 26.

“I stopped in (last month) to make sure my booth was cleaned out and organized,” Matthewson said. “I’ll be going again to see if there is anything they need help with around there, like cleaning something or whatever. I’ll just ask Ron Jr. what he needs help with and I will help him. Before you know it, it will be opening day.”

Matthewson also is involved in another role at Holland on race nights. She runs a 50/50 draw benefitting Kaely’s Kindness, devoted to providing resources for women living with cancer.

“I feel that I have a way of talking to the people who come to Holland about whatever they need and trying to accommodate them in whatever way I can,” Matthewson said. “Call it people skills, but I love what I do at Holland. It’s not always easy but overall has been very rewarding.

“One time I suggested that I might leave Holland someday, but I don’t think I will unless I die. Julie Bennett, who works in guest services with me, told me that if I ever quit, she would come to my house and get me back to Holland on race night any way. I guess we’re a team.

“Holland is a place where I’ve made friends and they’ve all become family to me, including so many fans.”