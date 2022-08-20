T.J. Majors keeps eyes on Brad Keselowski, Andy Jankowiak

WATKINS GLEN – Brad Keselowski and Andy Jankowiak are enjoying the expertise of veteran and noted spotter T.J. Majors during the racing activity this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

As a spotter for some of NASCAR’s top drivers over many years, Majors, an East Bethany native, will spend Sunday spotting for the No. 6 Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing Ford driven by Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.

Keselowski also is in his first year of being a part owner of RFK Racing.

Majors spotted for Tonawanda’s Jankowiak during the ARCA Menard Series General Tire Delivers 100 earlier this week. Jankowiak is in his second year as a part-time ARCA campaigner.

A spotter communicates with the driver during the race, relaying information and helping him navigate his way through the race.

“I just figured out today that my first race at Watkins Glen was 1990,” Majors said. “My first race spotting at Watkins Glen was with Boris Said. Since then, I’ve been coming here many years as a spotter.”

Jankowiak finished 22nd in the ARCA race Friday behind the wheel of his No.73 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet.

In addition to his ARCA venture, Jankowiak is a standout Modified and Sportsman driver at Western New York’s local asphalt tracks.

“Working with Andy has been a lot of fun,” Majors said. “Obviously, we come from the same area in Western New York in the Lancaster and Holland area. I grew up just outside of Batavia. I’m really familiar with that area and raced at those tracks myself back in the day.

“I didn’t know Andy back then, but I’ve followed a little bit of his racing coming up through the ranks. I got involved with him when he started his ARCA stuff and we hit it off right from the beginning. It’s been fun watching Andy go to these places for the first time and it has been great helping him learn these bigger tracks that he has had to come to with ARCA.”

Majors, who now resides in Mooresville, N.C., says that Jankowiak has been progressing in the ARCA world.

“I like working with younger drivers. They’re kind of projects for me,” Major said. “I like to help them learn their way rather than them having to learn things themselves. I help them shorten the learning curve.”

Jankowiak has found Majors to be a tremendous addition to his ARCA effort.

“T.J. brings a lot of experience,” Jankowiak said. “He’s told me things that a 20-year veteran is going to know and I’m just not going to know. Having T.J. available and helping us out, it’s been you know, not that I’ve been super successful in ARCA yet, but if I’ve had a little success, it’s because of working with a guy like that.

“T.J. is amazing. He can actually see things. I’ll overdrive a corner and he can see that from wherever he is. It’s unbelievable. I can barely tell I did it. He never takes a lap off. He’s so engaged in what we’re doing. There’s a lot of things I don’t know, a lot about drafting and he’ll talk me through it when I’m side-by-side with someone. He’s a tremendous asset to me.”

Also spotting this weekend for Jankowiak was Sue Lewis.

Keselowski is a veteran driver who has a close friendship with Majors.

“Brad and I were best man at each other’s weddings,” Majors said. “The goal with Brad here is the same as with Andy. Brad has a lot more experience here but he still wants to hear what I have to say.

“That’s why there’s one thing that Brad likes and that’s getting info. Sometimes even though you know a lot of stuff sometimes you forget a little of it. So I might see things he might not see and we still enjoy bouncing ideas off each other.”

Hirschman has WNY connection

Another spotter of much renown is Tony Hirschman III, who will spot Sunday for Kyle Busch, driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Snickers Toyota.

Although hailing from Northampton, Pa., there is a Western New York connection. Hirschman’s younger brother, Matt, also of Northampton, has visited Western New York many times in recent years, taking checkered flags in ROC/Open Modified events at Lancaster, Holland, Lake Erie and Wyoming County.

“Going back to when my dad (Tony Hirschman Jr.) raced in the late 1980s and early 1990s at Lancaster when he won the U.S. Open (1990) there and going with him, I enjoyed the success he enjoyed at Lancaster and Holland,” Hirschman III said. “Now, when Matt started going there with the Race of Champions and started branching out, I was helping him.”

Busch is one of the more colorful personalities in the NASCAR Cup Series garage. Tony says that he has a great chemistry with Busch.

“I’ve been spotting for Kyle for 11 years,” Hirschman said. “People can love him or hate him but knowing that you’re competitive every place you go to is big. He shows things a little different than my dad or brother. They don’t say much but it’s the same mentality.

“People sometimes say that they don’t know how I deal with Kyle but I don’t feel like I’m dealing with anything different because his winning mentality is what I grew up around, so it’s like home to me. I enjoy working with Kyle.

“In 11 years, Kyle and I have never had a cross word with one another. He gets fired up sometimes and it is part of my job to get him back zoned in. I love working with him. We got 11 years in together and I hope we have a bunch more left in both of us.”

Emerling-Gase Motorsports

Brad Perez, driving the No. 35 Emerling-Gase Motorsports Toyota co-owned by Orchard Park’s Patrick Emerling, finished 20th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 here Saturday.

Wallace to be honored

Retired NASCAR Cup Series Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace will serve as Grand Marshal for Sunday’s race. Wallace parlayed some of his winning credentials achieved here at The Glen into his Hall of Fame resume.

Wallace’s stats at The Glen are impressive. The 1989 NASCAR Cup Series champion emerged victorious here in 1987 and 1989. Wallace compiled 10 top-10 finishes in 20 starts at The Glen.

“I’m really looking forward to being the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s race at The Glen,” Wallace said. “It’s such an iconic and historic race track. The Glen is the place where I got my first road course win and won the IROC title so it’s a really special track to me, personally.”

Wallace was the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1984. He ended his 26-year NASCAR Cup Series driving career posting 55 wins. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.