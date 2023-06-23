WATKINS GLEN – Buffalo-based Sahlen Packing Company has extended its entitlement sponsorship of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen race through 2026, officials announced Friday at Watkins Glen International.

This year’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen is set for Sunday.

The agreement also includes sponsorship of Saturday’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Sahlen’s 120 at The Glen race, but for 2023 only.

Two notable Western New York racing and business personalities headlined Friday’s announcement as Sahlen’s president, Joe Sahlen of Elma, and retiring WGI president and Hamburg native Michael Printup delivered the news.

Extending the agreement is significant, as 2026 will mark Sahlen’s 25th consecutive year of sponsorship of the annual six hour endurance sports car event at WGI.

“As with many successful partnerships, the planets have to line up right,” Sahlen said. “The interest, the passion, the dedication, the competitiveness has to be there. Let’s face it, in most cases, if you’re successful, you’re a competitive person.

“This sponsorship goes on as we’ve always strived and, certainly, the track has always strived to do well. All you have to do is look at the improvements to this facility and the professionalism of the facility and IMSA and the teams and drivers here to recognize this. It’s all very impressive.”

Sahlen said he has been happy with the crowds that have attended the Sahlen’s weekend the last few years, but would like to see more fans. The Glen does not release attendance numbers.

“The sports car racing at The Glen is absolutely top-notch sports car racing,” Sahlen said. “But the only bad thing is, it’s just not quite as popular as it deserves to be. That’s my only lament, but we have a good loyal crowd that comes here year after year.

“With the quality of racing and the competitiveness and professionalism, it always deserves more. We all strive to put a good product out there, and then the customers will follow.”

Printup is most appreciative of the Sahlen contribution to WGI over many years.

“We couldn’t do this type of event without Joe and his family who have backed this event,” Printup said. “We’re running a race track that’s so historic. Then, you combine it with a company like Joe’s that’s been around since 1869 with the Sahlen family being in business in Buffalo.

“Joe’s family and I have had some good times over the years. Joe spoke of competitiveness. I don’t know what happened to me, but we were competitive once in Go-Karts. I was racing against Joe, and I took Joe out and my team yelled at me because they were like, 'How can you take out one of our sponsors?' I replied,' Because I want to win.' Yet Joe is still here, sponsoring us.”

This Sahlen’s weekend will be the last WGI race event that Printup oversees. He is retiring as WGI president after serving in that role since 2009.

“It’s been great here at Watkins Glen,” Printup said. “This is my 15th year here, and my team here at WGI has become my family, and they will always be family to me. I have a busy weekend to run here this weekend, and I’ll just keep on marching through it like I always have, and then Sunday night it will be over and it’s off to retirement.”

Sahlen said he will miss Printup.

“You can just tell by the results and take a look at the facility here,” Sahlen said. “It takes dedication and perseverance because Watkins Glen is a part of a much larger corporation.

“Michael had to go to war, so to speak, to get the funding to make the improvements here to make the facility better. He also made fan experience-related improvements and he brought the advances in safety. It’s all those things and more.

“You need a strong leader to put them together and make the whole thing gel. Michael has been a strong leader, and it’s been a pleasure working with him all these years.”

Childress to be honored

The International Motor Racing Research Center (IMRRC) in Watkins Glen announced that noted NASCAR Cup Series car owner Richard Childress will be honored Aug. 18 with the IMRRC’s Cameron R. Argetsinger Award for Outstanding Contributions to Motorsports.

The award is named after the late Argetsinger, who first brought automobile racing to the Watkins Glen community in 1948.

Childress is best known as the car owner for the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The awards dinner and ceremony will take place at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel. The NASCAR Cup Series will be at Watkins Glen that weekend.

Sahlen’s is also one of the presenting sponsors involved with the annual Argetsinger dinner.

Corvette makes announcement

Corvette is among the most popular car manufacturers involved in the Sahlen’s race. Co-drivers Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor will drive the No. 3 Corvette Racing Mobil 1 C8.R GTD entry this weekend in the GTD PRO class.

Starting with the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports will campaign a pair of the new-for-2024, GT3-spec Z06 GT3.R Corvettes for a full season in the GTD PRO category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The drivers will be announced at a later date.

Saturday schedule

Saturday’s schedule includes WeatherTech practice at 8 a.m. followed by WeatherTech qualifying at 1:20 p.m.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Sahlen’s 120 gets the green flag at 3:45 p.m.