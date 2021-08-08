Rudy Fugle goes from Livonia auto yard to NASCAR success

WATKINS GLEN – Livonia native Rudy Fugle was busy this weekend preparing his team for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen.
Fugle, 37, is crew chief for the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet, driven Sunday by William Byron to a solid sixth-place finish. Byron started the race from the 15th position. The race was won by Kyle Larson.
“It was a really good day,” Fugle said. “Usually in these races, you have to go mid-pack at some point because of different strategies. You have to work your way back up without making a mistake and we did that. We almost had a top five and we’re working toward where we want to be.
“These top-five guys that finished ahead of us are amazing road course racers with a whole lot of experience. Overall, our team did well and we had a good day.”
On the cool-down lap after the checkered flag, Fugle offered encouraging words over the team radio to Byron.
“I definitely told him he did a great job executing and he drove a great race and told him he helped us to have a good team-building day.”
Earlier this weekend, Fugle recalled how the early roots of his path to his successful NASCAR career began as a young lad working in the family business in the small Western New York community located in Livingston County.
“I grew up in Livonia and spent a lot of time in all of Western New York, playing sports and watching dirt racing,” Fugle said. “I definitely try to stay connected with my home area. I’m excited to have made it into NASCAR having worked my way up through the ranks to where I am now.
“My family owns a salvage yard, Fugle Auto Parts in Livonia. So I grew up at a young age working on cars. Nobody in my family really had a racecar, but we were always going to watch racing with some friends. I spent a lot of time at Canandaigua and Ransomville speedways and some other tracks watching big-block Modifieds around Western New York.”
So the racing bug bit Fugle in those formative years growing up. It was onward and upward from there.
“When I was 16, I built myself a Micro-Sprint and went to Lime Rock Speedway in Caledonia and spent a couple years racing there,” Fugle said. “I graduated from Livonia High School in 2002 and I decided to move south and get an engineering degree from UNC in Charlotte. I graduated from UNC in 2006 and then started working in ARCA and NASCAR regularly.”
Hendrick Motorsports is one of the more elite teams in the Cup Series garage. Fugle enjoys working with the team but knows he and his team must produce solid results on the track.
Byron drives the No. 24 machine, which gained legendary fame when it was driven by the now retired Jeff Gordon.
“The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports car is iconic in the sport,” Fugle said. “It is special to work for Mr. Hendrick (team owner Rick Hendrick) and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports with all the success they’ve enjoyed.
“It’s such a stand-up company with great drivers and has a great winning tradition. I’ve known William now for five or six years and it’s been great working with him.
“We’re working our way through the year and getting ready to start the playoffs and hopefully do well in them.”
Byron spoke highly of Fugle and what he brings to him personally as well as the team overall.
“He’s been great,” Byron said. “Rudy and I have had a relationship since 2017. I got used to him and his communication and how he operates. Now being in the Cup Series with him is awesome.
“I think Rudy’s biggest strength is just his patience. He is determined and has a lot of desire to compete. That’s great to see. But he doesn’t bring a lot of ego with him. He checks his ego at the door. He keeps his feelings aside. He is good at making the most out of each day.”
The team is already qualified for the Cup Series playoffs after scoring their lone victory this season at Miami-Homestead Speedway in February. Byron leaves The Glen sixth in the Cup Series playoff standings.
As Watkins Glen is his home race, Fugle spent some quality time with his family this week.
“I spent the day in Livonia Friday and at the track Saturday hosting some relatives and friends and watching the NASCAR truck and NASCAR Xfinity races and just getting ready for race day,” Fugle said.
On Sunday morning, Fugle was walking around the NASCAR garage with family members, enjoying their companionship while supervising the team during the pre-race activity, which included tech inspection and pit stall equipment setup.
“I’m happy for all the support I get whenever I come home and I’m glad I got to see people from my hometown,” Fugle said.
Fugle and his team can hold their heads high after Sunday’s performance. The people in Livonia sure are.
Sold out
For the sixth straight time, Sunday’s race was a grandstand sellout.
“We can’t thank our dedicated fans enough for getting The Glen to this sixth straight grandstand sellout and first sellout for camping,” Hamburg native and WGI President Michael Printup said. “We’ve seen their passion.”
Bills' Williams takes break
Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams took advantage of a day off from Bills training camp to attend the race. He is a die-hard NASCAR fan.
“I enjoyed watching it and enjoying it when I was growing up in North Carolina and we got a break from training camp today so I decided to drive up here and watch some good racing,” Williams said.
Olympian serves as honorary official
Watkins Glen native and Team USA women’s eight rower Olivia Coffey served as an honorary official for the Go Bowling at The Glen. Coffey competed in the Olympics July 30 in Tokyo. She raced with her team to a heat win and thereby advanced directly to the finals, finishing fourth.
“Competing for Team USA in the Olympics has been a lifetime goal,” Coffey said. “It has been an honor to represent Watkins Glen, Schuyler County, and the entire United States on the world stage.”