Rudy Fugle goes from Livonia auto yard to NASCAR success

“The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports car is iconic in the sport,” Fugle said. “It is special to work for Mr. Hendrick (team owner Rick Hendrick) and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports with all the success they’ve enjoyed.

“It’s such a stand-up company with great drivers and has a great winning tradition. I’ve known William now for five or six years and it’s been great working with him.

“We’re working our way through the year and getting ready to start the playoffs and hopefully do well in them.”

Byron spoke highly of Fugle and what he brings to him personally as well as the team overall.

“He’s been great,” Byron said. “Rudy and I have had a relationship since 2017. I got used to him and his communication and how he operates. Now being in the Cup Series with him is awesome.

“I think Rudy’s biggest strength is just his patience. He is determined and has a lot of desire to compete. That’s great to see. But he doesn’t bring a lot of ego with him. He checks his ego at the door. He keeps his feelings aside. He is good at making the most out of each day.”