Race of Champions Modifieds increase WNY presence

After a two-year absence, the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series is returning to the Lancaster Motorplex for three dates in 2022.

An agreement to bring the popular traveling series back to Lancaster was forged two weeks ago by new track co-owners Mike Swinarski and Scott Nurmi along with ROC promoter Joe Skotnicki.

The ROC ran regularly at Lancaster through 2019 but that ended when the ROC and former track management could not agree on financial issues.

Last month, when Swinarski and Nurmi purchased what was then New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster and renamed the facility Lancaster Motorplex, it opened the door to bring back ROC.

Buyers eager to complete sale of New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster Retired businessman and drag racer Mike Swinarski and veteran stock car driver Scott Nurmi are expected to purchase the track.

“Lancaster has always been a traditional thing for the series,” Skotnicki said. “It was always popular. I had a long talk with Scott Nurmi and we were able to work things out and put three events together. It forced us to adjust the schedule, but we did it.”

The ROC Modifieds will appear at Lancaster on June 11, Aug. 13 and during U.S. Open Weekend, Sept. 11.

The ROC Modifieds are already scheduled this season at Holland Speedway on July 30 and at Lake Erie Speedway for the Race of Champions 250 on Sept. 25, creating an expanded presence in this region.

Skotnicki believes that by having Modified racing at all three tracks run under the uniform ROC umbrella, it will produce one standard set of rules and procedures that will provide consistency among the tracks.

At Lancaster, the ROC will sanction and officiate only its Modified racing. Other classes of cars on the slate those nights will be directed by Lancaster officials.

At Holland and Lake Erie, however, all classes of cars will be sanctioned and run by the ROC.

“Having ROC involvement at Lancaster, Holland and Lake Erie is nice,” Skotnicki said. “You know that Holland’s Ron Bennett (Sr.) and Gordon Becker have invested a lot in that racetrack to get that track back open last year and supporting them as well is super critical.

“They made a commitment to stock car racing in the region. Ron Bennett Jr. is now running the place and we look for great things to come out of there.”

Like all other racing tracks and series this season, Skotnicki is concerned about the tire and racing parts supply shortages that are hampering the racing industry. He hopes for no race cancellations due to the issue. He is working to navigate the situation.

“The tire situation currently is almost like the Covid pandemic,” Skotnicki said. “There’s nobody that’s not being exposed to it. From the World of Outlaws, through the weekly racetracks, either asphalt or dirt and drag racing, it effects everything.

“This all falls into our hands as promoters and stewards of the sport where we have to take a hard look at what we’re doing and manage it to make sure that we can give the competitors the events that they expect to participate in as well as from a promoter's standpoint to make sure that we don’t have to take money out of our pockets by canceling events.

“So it’s a delicate and fragile balance that we have to try to maintain to make sure everything happens.”

Packman writes book

When one reads Tim Packman’s new children-oriented racing book, “Petey The Pace Car”, area adult racing fans will find much delight as well.

Many of the characters and places in the book are directly related to Western New York, where Packman grew up. The book also is geared toward creating an interest in racing for young kids.

Packman, who now resides in North Carolina, grew up in Akron and has worn many hats, including announcer, public relations manager, race promoter, media personality and other roles.

“I think the future and the root of our sport is the kids, and we need to direct some things toward them and we need to get more kids involved and that’s what this book helps to do,” Packman said. “It’s about the kids."

Packman served as president of Lancaster Speedway from 2016-2018 before heading back south to pursue other racing opportunities. That’s when the idea of writing “Petey The Pace Car” was launched.

“When I was still at Lancaster, I had my black Camaro that I had decaled up to be the pace car there at that track. When I was a kid, my parents used to nickname our cars,” Packman said. “So Petey is named after Pete Trautman, a longtime official who many of us know. He is from Western New York.

“After I left Lancaster, when I was working in Memphis, I found myself with some free time and I had the idea circling in my head and I sat down one day and wrote it out. I finished it the next day. Then I sought out a publisher and got everything together and the book came out in February.”

“Petey, The Pace Car,” a 38-page hardcover book, was released by Dorrance Publishing of Pittsburgh. Previously, Packman authored “Bobby Allison – A Racer’s Racer” and “Funny Dan the Race Car Man.”

In his latest book, Petey is a stock car that competes at Akron Superspeedway. Petey tries hard to become a race winner during his career but sadly never has the good fortune of arriving in Victory Lane.

Eventually, Petey retires and is converted into a shiny pace car, where he can remain connected to the sport and pace the field at the head of the pack to every green flag and finds happiness.

Also, Petey falls in love with Gigi Dragster.

It is no accident that Packman created Petey as a stock car and Gigi as a drag racing machine. Lancaster Speedway is a facility that races both stock cars and drag racers.

“This couple is a direct tribute to Lancaster Speedway,” Packman said.

Other characters in the book are local driver Jammin’ Jazzy, who is Jeff Whalen. Packman’s niece and nephew, as well as Packy the Promoter, who is named after Packman’s dad, Dick Packman, are in the book.

The book is available for a retail price of $25 by contacting bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/petey-the-pace-car/.

Packman also hosts Pub Table Racers on Facebook and “The Garage Shop" on YouTube.

Racing radio

Ken Hangauer Jr. hosts “Motorsports Journal” at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday through Friday on WXRL-1300 AM. His topics mostly include Western New York tracks with some discussion about NASCAR and IndyCar. He also has various guests from the local racing community.

