North Tonawanda drag racer Peter Maduri Jr. wins world title with help from Bauer racing family

One cannot blame veteran North Tonawanda drag racer Peter Maduri Jr., or the Bauer family of Elma if they feel on top of the world these days.
Maduri and the Bauer Racing Team he drives for have emerged as the world champions of the Professional Drag Racers Association’s Elite Top Dragster class following the recent season-ending PDRA World Finals event at Virginia Motorsports Park.
On Oct. 17, Maduri lost a close final elimination round World Finals race to 2019 PDRA Elite Top Dragster World Champion Kellan Farmer of Graham, N.C. Despite the loss, Maduri gained enough points to clinch the seasonlong PDRA Elite Top Dragster championship.
Maduri came into the World Finals trailing seasonlong point leader Michael White of Arden, N.C., by two race rounds of points. In dramatic fashion, however, Maduri flipped the points table and snatched the title away from White when White fell out of eliminations in the second round and Maduri advanced to the finals.
“It feels really indescribable to win this championship,” Maduri said. “It’s always been my dream to run in this class. I can remember going to Norwalk (in Ohio) way back in the mid-1990s with my father and being in the stands when I was just 7 or 8 years old, and when they called Top Dragster to the staging lanes, that was always the class that I wanted to watch.
“On many occasions, I remember telling my father that it was my dream to race in it one day and now not only to compete in the class but in my first year doing it to be able to win a championship is indescribable.”
Maduri, 34, drove the team’s K100/Dynabrade Chrome-Worx 2017 dragster to the PDRA title.
He cherished that he was able to win the title after partnering this past off-season with the Bauer family, including crew chief Robert Bauer III and Robert’s parents, Bob Bauer Jr. and Shelly Bauer, who are the team owners.
“To team up with the Bauer Racing Team was fantastic,” Maduri said. “Robert did all the tuning on the car. Being that he’s only 25 and tuning this dragster, which makes over 3,000 horsepower, along with tuning his dad’s Pro Mod Camaro, which makes about the same amount of horsepower, is something special.
“We were on an expedited program this year. I had no previous experience going that fast and Robert had no previous experience tuning a dragster that fast and we just learned from each other in a hurry, and it ended up working out.”
On a one-eighth mile dragstrip, the team’s season best run came at Norwalk with a pass of 3.72 seconds at 197 mph.
Maduri’s championship was built on consistency of gathering points by winning race elimination rounds during the eight-race season.
Maduri advanced to four final-round appearances this season, winning at Summit Motorsports Park on May 30 at Norwalk. Final-round losses came at Maryland International Raceway, June 26; GALOT Motorsports Park, Oct. 2; and the World Finals.
“Being consistent was hard, but we did it,” Maduri said. “Usually in regular bracket drag racing you leave the car setup the same. You’re not really changing things as far as timing curves. But at this higher level – and I attribute this 100 percent to Robert – he had to learn in a hurry and rely on relationships he had built with converter and engine companies.
“There were very few rounds where from round to round we would leave the tuneup the same. Robert found that going in runs in the 3.70s, where we’re covering 60 feet in .9 seconds, that he had to keep the car happy. So as track conditions changed, he responded with a tuneup to keep it consistent, so it was a lot different than the type of racing we had done in years past.
“I couldn’t have done this without the Bauers and also Dynabrade sponsorship. They made racing at this higher level all possible for me. They gave me a shot at a world championship.”
Bauer III is equally proud of the team’s championship accomplishment.
“This was a great deal we put together,” Bauer III said. “Pete and I talked at the beginning of this year. He was interested in doing some Top Dragster racing and he was in search of a ride.
“He told me about it, but it sort of went in one of my ears and out the other at first, but I eventually took a step back and thought out that Pete’s a great racer and is really dedicated and puts his heart and soul into it. So I then thought we could put something together and it would be really great for both of us and we did it and the rest is history.
“Not to pat myself on the back or anything like that, but I put the hard work in and collected all the data after every run. I just knew I had to be on top of my game every single pass. That’s how we did it.
“We set our standards high right from the get-go. We wanted to go out there and win one PDRA event for sure and win the championship, which we did. It all worked out pretty well.
“Winning this championship together with my dad is special as we’ve always done our racing together. I look up to Pete as like my big brother that I never had and just to have the three of us on the team was pretty cool. Great memories were made with more to come hopefully.”
Maduri began drag racing at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster in 2002 at age 14 in the Junior Dragsters, winning four consecutive championships (2002-2005) as well as one Junior Dragster title at Empire Dragway in Leicester in 2005.
After moving to full autos at age 18, Maduri pocketed the 2007 NYIRP Top ET class championship and later the 2009 ROC championship there. He continued his winning ways, claiming the TNT Super Series title and NYIRP Quick 16 honors in 2012 and 2013. In 2016, Maduri was ranked No. 5 in America in IHRA Super Rod and Top Dragster.
Maduri is most grateful for the support of his family, including wife, Jennifer, and 18-month old daughter, Addison Rose, as well as his parents, Peter Sr. and Nancy.
The team plans on defending its title in 2022.