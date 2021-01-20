Mike Myers busy with more than safety at NYIRP

“We followed up with NASCAR in the middle of last year to see what needed to be done to get NASCAR here to inspect the property and find out what changes we might have to do,” Myers said. “We wanted to see if we could form a partnership with NASCAR and the conversation went well.”

According to Myers, NASCAR did its inspection of NYIRP in early October, negotiations ensued and the race contract for July 31 was signed later that month. Myers says the deal includes a new caution light system to be provided and installed at NYIRP by Whelen Engineering.

“This is a bigger event than this track has done in the past but we look forward to it,” Myers said. “It’s part of my family history here now.”

NYIRP co-owner Vito Antonicelli says that NYIRP will present a menu of weekly drag racing and 10 stock car specials in 2021.

“As we put our 2021 schedule together, we hope that all the Covid complications clear up and we can run a full schedule this year, although people’s health is far more important than racing,” Antonicelli said. “We are trying to make up for lost time.