Mike Myers busy with more than safety at NYIRP

Like his father before him, Mike Myers has been a devoted fixture at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster for many years.
In recent months, in addition to his role as safety director, Myers has been wearing a much bigger pair of shoes, those of race organizer.
Myers, who turns 30 next month, has been instrumental in working with NASCAR the last several months and has been the frontrunner in forging an agreement between NYIRP’s owners and NASCAR that will bring the Whelen Modified Tour to NYIRP on July 31.
Myers is the son of the late Mac Myers, who worked at NYIRP for 42 years. His son is walking in his racing footsteps.
“This event just came out of an interest I had to do something different at NYIRP for 2021 and to try to put NYIRP back on the map to where it once was many years ago in the early 1990s, when the Friesen family owned Lancaster (NYIRP),” Myers said.
Myers says NASCAR reached out to NYIRP in 2019 about the possibility of running there, but the timing wasn't right. Last summer, Myers began to talk to NASCAR about the possibilities.
“We followed up with NASCAR in the middle of last year to see what needed to be done to get NASCAR here to inspect the property and find out what changes we might have to do,” Myers said. “We wanted to see if we could form a partnership with NASCAR and the conversation went well.”
According to Myers, NASCAR did its inspection of NYIRP in early October, negotiations ensued and the race contract for July 31 was signed later that month. Myers says the deal includes a new caution light system to be provided and installed at NYIRP by Whelen Engineering.
“This is a bigger event than this track has done in the past but we look forward to it,” Myers said. “It’s part of my family history here now.”
NYIRP co-owner Vito Antonicelli says that NYIRP will present a menu of weekly drag racing and 10 stock car specials in 2021.
“As we put our 2021 schedule together, we hope that all the Covid complications clear up and we can run a full schedule this year, although people’s health is far more important than racing,” Antonicelli said. “We are trying to make up for lost time.
“The partners, including myself, who are now going into our third year of ownership of this track, are satisfied with the way things are basically going excluding Covid concerns. We’re doing as many improvements as we can. I need to thank all the racers for supporting us during these difficult times. They do support us when we are able to be open, otherwise I’d be pretty depressed. Let’s just hope the governor lets us open up. We’re rooting for the vaccine.”
Modified mania
July will be a big month for asphalt Modified racing. Not only will the Whelen Modified Tour appear at NYIRP, but the popular Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series will run the Crosby Stores 100 on July 10 at Holland Speedway. The ROC Asphalt Modified Series will visit Holland Aug. 14 for the Tommy Druar/Tony Jankowiak Memorial 110.
Ransomville ready
Like some area tracks last season, not a stock car wheel was turned at Niagara County’s Ransomville Speedway due to the season-long New York State Covid-19 fan restrictions. Track general manager Jennifer Martin says that much is in store for race-starved drivers and fans when the green flag flies this year.
Facility improvements and a greater concentration on their weekly racing divisions and fewer visits from traveling racing series will be the hallmark of the 2021 campaign. Ransomville has added a Monster Truck Racing League event on Aug. 14.
Ransomville is not only hoping that the state Covid fan restrictions will be eased or eliminated this season, but due to the track’s close proximity to Canada, that the international border restrictions are eliminated as well. Many race teams and fans come to Ransomville from Canada.
“We are so excited to get back to racing this year,” Martin said. “Even though we were off, we did a lot of facility upgrades. As far as the racers, I reached out to a lot of the racers that did not race last season and they're all excited to get back to racing this year. I also spoke to some of the racers who raced elsewhere last year and just confirming their return to Ransomville, and they are returning even though they spread their roots last year due to us not opening. There are a few new racers also.”
The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series makes a call at Ransomville, July 30.
Freedom hopeful
Freedom Motorsports Park owner/promoter Bob Reis is presenting a similar card as to what he had planned for 2020. Like Ransomville, due to Covid restrictions, Freedom, which is located in Delevan, didn't open last year.
Freedom will open May 7 or when state restrictions allow, according to Reis, who will climb behind the wheel of a stock car this season, competing in the Sportsman class at NYIRP.
Just across the border in Ontario, businessman/engine builder Terry Vince is the new owner/operator of Humberstone Speedway. Merrittville Speedway goes green on April 17 with 358 Modifieds and 360 Sprint Cars to be featured during its 70th season opener.
For the sixth consecutive season, Jim and Pam Johnson will operate Batavia’s Genesee Speedway, which opens May 1 with the Gene Dewitt Memorial.
The local racing community also is remembering longtime official Don Packman; media personality/crew member Mike Bonesky; and race supporter Mackenzie Kulesza, who died in the recent weeks.